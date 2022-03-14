Scottish Cup: Dundee Utd v Celtic - who will join sides in final four?

Welcome to tonight's coverage of Dundee United against Celtic, the last of the four quarter-final ties.

Optimism is high on Tayside. Dundee United have cut Celtic's ticket allocation from the usual 5,500 that would be expected. The home fans instead will take ownership of their coveted 'Shed end' in front of a bumper, and perhaps expectant, home support as they bid to add their name to the trophy for the third time in their history.

There was a time when it felt like Celtic would never be beaten in the Scottish Cup, as the three domestic trophies resided at Celtic Park four seasons in a row. That dominance came to an abrupt halt when they ended last season empty-handed.

But here they are back chasing a treble. League leaders by three points, the League Cup won with victory over Hibernian in the final in December, and three wins away from capturing a 41st Scottish Cup.