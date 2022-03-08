Dele Alli looking dejected and Sergio Reguilon celebrates with team-mates after scoring against Everton
Premier League reaction - Spurs thrash Everton to boost top-four hopes

Phil McNulty - Are Everton too bad to stay in the Premier League?

Ben Collins

  1. Kane scores two as Spurs thrash Toffees

    Tottenham 5-0 Everton

    Phil McNulty

    BBC Sport chief football writer at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

    Son Heung-min and Ryan Sessegnon celebrate after Everton's Michael Keane scores an own goal against Tottenham
    Tottenham increased Everton's growing relegation fears and maintained their own top-four aspirations as Frank Lampard's side were outclassed and humiliated.

    On an embarrassing night for Lampard and his players, Spurs ran riot as Everton capitulated in a fashion that raises genuine doubts about their ability to maintain Premier League status.

    Everton defender Michael Keane set the tone for the night by firing Ryan Sessegnon's into his own net after 14 minutes while goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was at fault for Son Heung-min's second three minutes later.

    Matt Doherty set Harry Kane free to put the game out of sight eight minutes before half-time, while any slim hopes of an Everton revival were snuffed out when substitute Sergio Reguilon scored with his first touch at the far post seconds after the restart.

    As Everton simply fell apart, Kane added the fifth after 55 minutes, meeting Doherty's perfect cross with a crisp left-footed volley.

