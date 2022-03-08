Premier League reaction - Spurs thrash Everton to boost top-four hopes

Reuters Copyright: Reuters

Tottenham increased Everton's growing relegation fears and maintained their own top-four aspirations as Frank Lampard's side were outclassed and humiliated.

On an embarrassing night for Lampard and his players, Spurs ran riot as Everton capitulated in a fashion that raises genuine doubts about their ability to maintain Premier League status.

Everton defender Michael Keane set the tone for the night by firing Ryan Sessegnon's into his own net after 14 minutes while goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was at fault for Son Heung-min's second three minutes later.

Matt Doherty set Harry Kane free to put the game out of sight eight minutes before half-time, while any slim hopes of an Everton revival were snuffed out when substitute Sergio Reguilon scored with his first touch at the far post seconds after the restart.

As Everton simply fell apart, Kane added the fifth after 55 minutes, meeting Doherty's perfect cross with a crisp left-footed volley.