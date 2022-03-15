Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter
Latest: Crusaders take early lead against Ballymena United

    Crusaders 1-0 Ballymena United

    Philip Lowry gives Crusaders the lead.

    It's not the most glamorous finish but, as they say, they all count!

    Video caption: Philip Lowry puts Crusaders ahead at Seaview
  2. GREAT SAVE!

    Crusaders 1-0 Ballymena United

    Two chances in a minute - one for each side.

    Steven McCullough heads Mal Smith's cross straight at Jonny Tuffey, and at the other end Sam Johnston pulls off a brilliant save to keep out Ben Kennedy's long-range effort.

    Crusaders 1-0 Ballymena United

    We've actually been harsh on Mal Smith there.

    It's still not great defending as he slices the clearance, but instead of going straight in it takes a touch off Philip Lowry and rolls into the net.

    We're not sure how much Lowry knew about it, but they all count!

  4. GOAL

    Crusaders 1-0 Ballymena United

    It had been coming!

    It's a nightmare for Mal Smith as he slices the ball into his own net. There's some neat play by the Crues and Ross Clarke whips in a brilliant cross.

    It's over the head of Philip Lowry but on-loan Glentoran defender Smith beats his own keeper with a finish he'll not ever want to see again!

  5. KICK-OFF

    Crusaders 0-0 Ballymena United

    Off we go!

  6. Team News

    Crusaders v Ballymena United

    The Irish Premiership action keeps on coming with Crusaders and Ballymena United taking to Seaview in tonight's rescheduled Irish Premiership fixture.

    There's two changes for Crusaders from Friday's dramatic 3-2 defeat by Linfield. Jarlath O'Rourke and Jude Winchester miss out, with Billy Joe Burns and Chris Hegarty coming into the starting team.

    Ballymena United are, of course, without Sean O'Neill as the goalkeeper can't play against his parent club. In comes Sam Johnston as David Jeffrey makes six changes from Saturday's 1-0 loss to Portadown.

    Ross Redman, Paul McElroy, Josh Kelly, Conor Keeley and David Parkhouse all drop out of the team, with Ryan Waide, Brendan Barr, Dan Bramall, Mal Smith and Sean Graham come into the starting XI.

    Crusaders: Tuffey, Burns, Hegarty, Wilson, Weir, Lowry, Kennedy, Lecky, Forsythe, Clarke, McMurray.

    Subs: Shields, Doyle, Patterson, Owens, Heatley, Patterson, Barr.

    Ballymena United: Johnston, Waide, McCullough, Barr, Bramall, Loughran, Millar, Graham, Smith, Nelson, Place.

    Subs: Redman, Kelly, McElroy, Kane, McGrory.

