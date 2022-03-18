Rangers are quick to capitalise on the man advantage as Matthew Carson fires home his first goal for the club on 14 minutes.
GOAL
Carrick Rangers 1-0 Larne
SUBSTITUTION
Carrick Rangers 0-0 Larne
Steven Gordon fails to recover after being struck by the red-cared Cian Bolger and he is replaced by Mark Surgenor.
RED CARD
Carrick Rangers 0-0 Larne
Big blow for Larne as Cian Bolger is sent-off after just nine minutes for striking Steven Gordon.
Bolger pushed up for a corner but as the players were waiting for the ball to be sent in he turned and struck the Carrick man marking him.
Referee Raymond Crangle had no hesitation in taking out the red card and dismissing the defender.
Bonis almost cashes in
Carrick Rangers 0-0 Larne
A very, very early let-off for Carrick as Lee Bonis beats Aaron Hogg to the ball and lifts it over the keeper but is unable to control and get a shot in.
That was just 12 seconds in so not good for the nerves of the relegation-threatened hosts.
KICK-OFF
Carrick Rangers 0-0 Larne
Off we go.......
Team news
Carrick Rangers v Larne (19:45 GMT)
The line-ups are out and both teams go with changes for Friday night's derby showdown.
Rangers boss Stuart King brings in Matthew Carson and Lloyd Anderson with Mark Surgenor making way.
Andrew Mitchell and Ben Doherty come in for the visitors with John Herron and Navid Nasseri dropping out.
Carrick lost 2-0 to Glenavon last Saturday while Larne return to action following a 10-day break after drawing 1-1 with the Lurgan Blues.
Carrick Rangers: Hogg, Ervin, Gordon, Cushley (capt), McGuckin, Cherry, Glendinning, Carson, Scully, Tilney, Anderson.
Subs: Skeet, Surgenor, McMullan, E Kelly, Nixon, Chambers, Waite.
Larne: Devlin, Balmer, Bolger, Hughes (capt), kelly, Sule, Mitchell, Doherty, Lynch, Hale, Bonis.
Subs: Ferguson, Watson, Nasseri, Randall, McDaid, Scott, Lusty.
It's all about relegation for Rangers
Carrick Rangers v Larne (19:45 GMT)
There's much more than derby honours at stake as Carrick host east Antrim rivals Larne at Taylor's Avenue.
Carrick's top-flight status is on line with Stuart King's side just three points above the relegtion play-off spot.
A miserable run of six defeats and a draw in their last seven Premiership games leaves Rangers in desperate need of a boost in a match which you can watch live here.
Larne's recent form is also not too healthy and they go into the game chasing a first win in four outings.
Tiernan Lynch's men sit fifth and and a win would see them move up a place at the expense of Crusaders.
Welcome to our coverage of what promises to be a derby cracker.