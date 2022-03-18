Live

Watch: Carson puts Carrick in front against 10-man Larne

preview
736
viewing this page

Use the icon to watch Carrick Rangers v Larne

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. GOAL

    Carrick Rangers 1-0 Larne

    Rangers are quick to capitalise on the man advantage as Matthew Carson fires home his first goal for the club on 14 minutes.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. SUBSTITUTION

    Carrick Rangers 0-0 Larne

    Steven Gordon fails to recover after being struck by the red-cared Cian Bolger and he is replaced by Mark Surgenor.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. RED CARD

    Carrick Rangers 0-0 Larne

    Big blow for Larne as Cian Bolger is sent-off after just nine minutes for striking Steven Gordon.

    Bolger pushed up for a corner but as the players were waiting for the ball to be sent in he turned and struck the Carrick man marking him.

    Referee Raymond Crangle had no hesitation in taking out the red card and dismissing the defender.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Bonis almost cashes in

    Carrick Rangers 0-0 Larne

    A very, very early let-off for Carrick as Lee Bonis beats Aaron Hogg to the ball and lifts it over the keeper but is unable to control and get a shot in.

    That was just 12 seconds in so not good for the nerves of the relegation-threatened hosts.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. KICK-OFF

    Carrick Rangers 0-0 Larne

    Off we go.......

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. Team news

    Carrick Rangers v Larne (19:45 GMT)

    The line-ups are out and both teams go with changes for Friday night's derby showdown.

    Rangers boss Stuart King brings in Matthew Carson and Lloyd Anderson with Mark Surgenor making way.

    Andrew Mitchell and Ben Doherty come in for the visitors with John Herron and Navid Nasseri dropping out.

    Carrick lost 2-0 to Glenavon last Saturday while Larne return to action following a 10-day break after drawing 1-1 with the Lurgan Blues.

    Carrick Rangers: Hogg, Ervin, Gordon, Cushley (capt), McGuckin, Cherry, Glendinning, Carson, Scully, Tilney, Anderson.

    Subs: Skeet, Surgenor, McMullan, E Kelly, Nixon, Chambers, Waite.

    Larne: Devlin, Balmer, Bolger, Hughes (capt), kelly, Sule, Mitchell, Doherty, Lynch, Hale, Bonis.

    Subs: Ferguson, Watson, Nasseri, Randall, McDaid, Scott, Lusty.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. It's all about relegation for Rangers

    Carrick Rangers v Larne (19:45 GMT)

    There's much more than derby honours at stake as Carrick host east Antrim rivals Larne at Taylor's Avenue.

    Carrick's top-flight status is on line with Stuart King's side just three points above the relegtion play-off spot.

    A miserable run of six defeats and a draw in their last seven Premiership games leaves Rangers in desperate need of a boost in a match which you can watch live here.

    Larne's recent form is also not too healthy and they go into the game chasing a first win in four outings.

    Tiernan Lynch's men sit fifth and and a win would see them move up a place at the expense of Crusaders.

    Welcome to our coverage of what promises to be a derby cracker.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top