Champions League reaction as Liverpool & Bayern reach quarters

  1. 'It is fine that we went through'

    Liverpool 0-1 Inter (2-1 agg)

    Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp
    Copyright: Getty Images

    More from Klopp after the game...

    "The difficulties we had were pretty close to what I expected," he said.

    "Inter are a really, really good side, set up for these kind of games.

    "Without playing brilliantly we had clear-cut chances. Over the two legs it's completely fine that they won one and we went through.

    "We could've done better against an opponent that makes life uncomfortable."

  2. 'Slapstick' finishing could have cost Reds

    Liverpool 0-1 Inter (2-1 agg)

    Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Jurgen Klopp said Liverpool deserve to be in the Champions League quarter-finals despite some "slapstick" finishing as they were beaten by Inter Milan in the second leg of their last-16 tie at Anfield.

    An outstanding finish by Lautaro Martinez was not enough for the Italian champions as the late goals by Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah in the first leg in Milan three weeks ago proved decisive.

    "The art of football is to lose the right games," said manager Klopp after Liverpool's seven-match winning run in Europe this season came to a disappointing end.

    "I still hate it, but if there was any game we could have afforded to lose it was this one because the main target of this competition is to get through.

    Full match report.

  12. Good morning

    Well, hello there.

    An interesting night in the Champions League for us to take a look at this morning. Defeat at Anfield for Liverpool, but they still make it to the last eight, knocking out Inter.

    There must have been a few nerves around Munich yesterday as Bayern prepared to face Red Bull Salzburg. They were 1-1 after the first leg, but they needn't have worried after hitting seven to emphatically book their place.

    We'll react to both games as well as hear from a number of Premier League managers ahead of tomorrow's games.

    Are you ready? Let's go!

    Inter fans celebrate goal at Liverpool
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Lautaro Martinez after scoring vs Liverpool
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Robert Lewandowski with the match ball after hid hat-trick vs Red Bull Salzburg
    Copyright: Getty Images
