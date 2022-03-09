Champions League reaction as Liverpool & Bayern reach quarters

"The difficulties we had were pretty close to what I expected," he said.
"Inter are a really, really good side, set up for these kind of games.
"Without playing brilliantly we had clear-cut chances. Over the two legs it's completely fine that they won one and we went through.
"We could've done better against an opponent that makes life uncomfortable."
'Slapstick' finishing could have cost Reds
Liverpool 0-1 Inter (2-1 agg)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Jurgen Klopp said Liverpool deserve to be in the Champions League quarter-finals despite some "slapstick" finishing as they were beaten by Inter Milan in the second leg of their last-16 tie at Anfield.
An outstanding finish by Lautaro Martinez was not enough for the Italian champions as the late goals by Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah in the first leg in Milan three weeks ago proved decisive.
"The art of football is to lose the right games," said manager Klopp after Liverpool's seven-match winning run in Europe this season came to a disappointing end.
"I still hate it, but if there was any game we could have afforded to lose it was this one because the main target of this competition is to get through.
The Mirror's attention may be elsewhere but Liverpool's victory features, as does Kyle Walker feeling Pep Guardiola's wrath.
MirrorCopyright: Mirror
'Inter the last eight'
Wednesday's back pages
A big splash from Anfield in The Star...
StarCopyright: Star
'Reds limp on'
Wednesday's back pages
It is a very similar story in The Express...
ExpressCopyright: Express
'Reds survive scare'
Wednesday's back pages
The Cricket may be dominating today, but Chelsea and Liverpool both feature on The Guardian's back page this morning...
GuardianCopyright: Guardian
'US Billionaire's Chelsea interest'
Wednesday's back pages
A small line on the Blues in today's Times...
TimesCopyright: Times
'British tycoon in £2.5bn Chelsea bid'
Wednesday's back pages
More on Chelsea in The Mail, plus details of a potential rule breach by Everton.
MailCopyright: Mail
'Boehly and Wyss make their move'
Wednesday's back pages
The Telegraph gives details of a consortium planning to bid for the Blues.
TelegraphCopyright: Telegraph
'Reds lose but Inter last eight'
Wednesday's back pages
The Metro leads on Liverpool while offering an update on Roman Abramovich's prospective sale of Chelsea.
MetroCopyright: Metro
To the papers...
Wednesday's back pages
But first, lets take a dive into what the papers are saying.
Good morning
Well, hello there.
An interesting night in the Champions League for us to take a look at this morning. Defeat at Anfield for Liverpool, but they still make it to the last eight, knocking out Inter.
There must have been a few nerves around Munich yesterday as Bayern prepared to face Red Bull Salzburg. They were 1-1 after the first leg, but they needn't have worried after hitting seven to emphatically book their place.
We'll react to both games as well as hear from a number of Premier League managers ahead of tomorrow's games.
Live Reporting
Harry De Cosemo
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images MirrorCopyright: Mirror StarCopyright: Star ExpressCopyright: Express GuardianCopyright: Guardian TimesCopyright: Times MailCopyright: Mail TelegraphCopyright: Telegraph MetroCopyright: Metro Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
'It is fine that we went through'
Liverpool 0-1 Inter (2-1 agg)
More from Klopp after the game...
"The difficulties we had were pretty close to what I expected," he said.
"Inter are a really, really good side, set up for these kind of games.
"Without playing brilliantly we had clear-cut chances. Over the two legs it's completely fine that they won one and we went through.
"We could've done better against an opponent that makes life uncomfortable."
'Slapstick' finishing could have cost Reds
Liverpool 0-1 Inter (2-1 agg)
Jurgen Klopp said Liverpool deserve to be in the Champions League quarter-finals despite some "slapstick" finishing as they were beaten by Inter Milan in the second leg of their last-16 tie at Anfield.
An outstanding finish by Lautaro Martinez was not enough for the Italian champions as the late goals by Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah in the first leg in Milan three weeks ago proved decisive.
"The art of football is to lose the right games," said manager Klopp after Liverpool's seven-match winning run in Europe this season came to a disappointing end.
"I still hate it, but if there was any game we could have afforded to lose it was this one because the main target of this competition is to get through.
Full match report.
'Pep sees red at 'stupid' Kyle'
Wednesday's back pages
And finally...
The Mirror's attention may be elsewhere but Liverpool's victory features, as does Kyle Walker feeling Pep Guardiola's wrath.
'Inter the last eight'
Wednesday's back pages
A big splash from Anfield in The Star...
'Reds limp on'
Wednesday's back pages
It is a very similar story in The Express...
'Reds survive scare'
Wednesday's back pages
The Cricket may be dominating today, but Chelsea and Liverpool both feature on The Guardian's back page this morning...
'US Billionaire's Chelsea interest'
Wednesday's back pages
A small line on the Blues in today's Times...
'British tycoon in £2.5bn Chelsea bid'
Wednesday's back pages
More on Chelsea in The Mail, plus details of a potential rule breach by Everton.
'Boehly and Wyss make their move'
Wednesday's back pages
The Telegraph gives details of a consortium planning to bid for the Blues.
'Reds lose but Inter last eight'
Wednesday's back pages
The Metro leads on Liverpool while offering an update on Roman Abramovich's prospective sale of Chelsea.
To the papers...
Wednesday's back pages
But first, lets take a dive into what the papers are saying.
Good morning
Well, hello there.
An interesting night in the Champions League for us to take a look at this morning. Defeat at Anfield for Liverpool, but they still make it to the last eight, knocking out Inter.
There must have been a few nerves around Munich yesterday as Bayern prepared to face Red Bull Salzburg. They were 1-1 after the first leg, but they needn't have worried after hitting seven to emphatically book their place.
We'll react to both games as well as hear from a number of Premier League managers ahead of tomorrow's games.
Are you ready? Let's go!