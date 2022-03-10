Live

Champions League reaction as Real stun PSG and Man City qualify for quarters

preview
237
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Harry De Cosemo

All times stated are UK

  1. Only one place to start...

    Good morning!

    Grab your coffee and settle in today, we've got lots to get through.

    What happened in Madrid last night? We were getting ready to discuss Kylian Mbappe's heroics at his potential future home, but then things turned very quickly.

    In 17 minutes, to be precise.

    Karim Benzema reminded everybody that he is still the attacking talisman of the Bernabeu with an amazing hat-trick as PSG tripped up yet again.

    What next for Mauricio Pochettino? Meanwhile, at Manchester City, they drew 0-0 to coast through after winning the first leg against Sporting Lisbon 5-0.

    We'll be taking a deep dive in after the papers.

    Real Madrid's Karim Benzema scores vs PSG
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates scoring vs PSG
    Copyright: Getty Images
    PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Man City's Phil Foden in action vs Sporting Lisbon
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top