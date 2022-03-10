Champions League reaction as Real stun PSG and Man City qualify for quarters

Good morning!

Grab your coffee and settle in today, we've got lots to get through.

What happened in Madrid last night? We were getting ready to discuss Kylian Mbappe's heroics at his potential future home, but then things turned very quickly.

In 17 minutes, to be precise.

Karim Benzema reminded everybody that he is still the attacking talisman of the Bernabeu with an amazing hat-trick as PSG tripped up yet again.

What next for Mauricio Pochettino? Meanwhile, at Manchester City, they drew 0-0 to coast through after winning the first leg against Sporting Lisbon 5-0.

We'll be taking a deep dive in after the papers.

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images