Premier League & European reaction, plus Chelsea latest

The future of European champions Chelsea is uncertain after sanctions were placed on Russian owner Roman Abramovich on Thursday. The billionaire has been in charge since 2003 but had his attempts to sell the club halted by the UK government, which has frozen his assets. What does it mean for Chelsea's fans, players and staff? BBC Sport explains how the situation will affect those associated with the club. Read on...
Live Reporting
Harry De Cosemo and Deepak Mahay
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Your Chelsea questions answered
The future of European champions Chelsea is uncertain after sanctions were placed on Russian owner Roman Abramovich on Thursday.
The billionaire has been in charge since 2003 but had his attempts to sell the club halted by the UK government, which has frozen his assets.
What does it mean for Chelsea's fans, players and staff? BBC Sport explains how the situation will affect those associated with the club.
Read on...
REMINDER: Chelsea sale on hold after Abramovich sanctions
We'll start with a reminder of the big story from yesterday...
Roman Abramovich's attempt to sell Chelsea has been halted after the oligarch was sanctioned by the UK government as part of its response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The Russian put the European champions up for sale after the threat of sanctions was raised in Parliament.
The freezing of Abramovich's assets, which include Chelsea, means the club cannot sell further match tickets.
The move is intended to stop Abramovich making money from Chelsea.
Full story.
Good morning
A busy night followed a (very) busy day!
We've got four Premier League games to look back on from last night, including Chelsea's win at Norwich hours after their owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government.
Chelsea Women also eased to victory over West Ham.
Newcastle's great run continued with a comeback win at Southampton, while relegation rivals Leeds and Watford were also beaten comfortably by Aston Villa and Wolves respectively.
In Europe, West Ham lost at Sevilla, but Rangers and Leicester won.
Let's go!