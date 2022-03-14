Premier League reaction

The Mail go with a similar line, though they say Tuchel can't guarantee Chelsea will complete the season.
'I'm going nowhere fast'
Monday's back pages
The Daily Express
First up, The Express runs with Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel saying he'll stay at the club amid owner Roman Abramovich being sanctioned by the UK government, and will drive the team to Lille on Wednesday.
There are doubts over how the club can afford travel under their special license.
Good morning
It's Monday!
There are so many Premier League games to get through this morning.
Chelsea won late and in somewhat controversial fashion against Newcastle. Kai Havertz' winner came after the visitors wanted him sent off for an elbow on Dan Burn.
Trevoh Chalobah also brought down Jacob Murphy in the area, and Eddie Howe was left fuming that no penalty was given.
Elsewhere, Jesse Marsch has his first Leeds win after Joe Gelhardt's stoppage time winner against Norwich, Everton lose to Wolves, Watford beat Southampton and there are wins for West Ham and Arsenal.
'Tuchel vows to stick with Chelsea until the end of the season'
Monday's back pages
The Guardian
The Guardian say Tuchel is going to stay until the end of the season.
'Fare Play'
Monday's back pages
The Daily Star
The Star goes with Tuchel saying he will drive his players to their Champions League clash this week.
'Tuchel: We are up for the fight'
Monday's back pages
Metro
More on Tuchel's vows from Metro...
'Tuchel's pledge'
Monday's back pages
The Daily Mail
