Premier League reaction

Harry De Cosemo

All times stated are UK

  1. 'Tuchel vows to stick with Chelsea until the end of the season'

    Monday's back pages

    The Guardian

    The Guardian say Tuchel is going to stay until the end of the season.

  2. 'Fare Play'

    Monday's back pages

    The Daily Star

    The Star goes with Tuchel saying he will drive his players to their Champions League clash this week.

  3. 'Tuchel: We are up for the fight'

    Monday's back pages

    Metro

    More on Tuchel's vows from Metro...

  4. 'Tuchel's pledge'

    Monday's back pages

    The Daily Mail

    The Mail go with a similar line, though they say Tuchel can't guarantee Chelsea will complete the season.

  5. 'I'm going nowhere fast'

    Monday's back pages

    The Daily Express

    First up, The Express runs with Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel saying he'll stay at the club amid owner Roman Abramovich being sanctioned by the UK government, and will drive the team to Lille on Wednesday.

    There are doubts over how the club can afford travel under their special license.

  6. Good morning

    It's Monday!

    There are so many Premier League games to get through this morning.

    Chelsea won late and in somewhat controversial fashion against Newcastle. Kai Havertz' winner came after the visitors wanted him sent off for an elbow on Dan Burn.

    Trevoh Chalobah also brought down Jacob Murphy in the area, and Eddie Howe was left fuming that no penalty was given.

    Elsewhere, Jesse Marsch has his first Leeds win after Joe Gelhardt's stoppage time winner against Norwich, Everton lose to Wolves, Watford beat Southampton and there are wins for West Ham and Arsenal.

    Let's dive in... after the paper round up.

