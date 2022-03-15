Riyad Mahrez and Kevin de Bruyne show frustration during Manchester City's 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace
Premier League reaction: Leaders Man City held at Palace

Better to be in our position than Liverpool's, says Man City's Bernardo Silva

Ben Collins

  1. 'Race against time' for potential Chelsea owners

    Today's papers

    The Guardian

    The Guardian also has the latest on those aiming to take over at Chelsea.

    Main sport page of the Guardian on 15 March 2022
    Copyright: Guardian
  2. 'Fears over Saudi bid to buy Chelsea'

    Today's papers

    The Daily Mail

    Here's more on that Chelsea story, as the Mail today reports that the parties interested in bidding the club have been advised to submit a detailed background report on all investors amid the growing anxieties over appropriate club ownership.

    Sources close to the sale say there are as many as 200 interested parties. As it stands, property developer Nick Candy, a consortium led by LA Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly and a group led by British businessman Sir Martin Broughton are among those rated as the most serious contenders.

    On Monday, news of a £2.7billion offer from Saudi Media Group emerged.

  3. 'Plan to Bulldoze Old Trafford'

    Today's papers

    The Daily Mail

    The Mail and a few of the other national papers today lead on news from the other side of Manchester, with United said to be considering knocking down Old Trafford and building a new home.

    They own plenty of land around the stadium but cannot expand any further on one side as it's next to a railway line.

    There's also an update on what interested parties need to do to be able to buy Chelsea.

    Daily Mail back page on 15 March 2022
    Copyright: Daily Mail
  4. 'Mind The Gap'

    Crystal Palace 0-0 Man City

    The Daily Express

    Now let's have a look at some of today's papers, and the Express headline pokes fun at Manchester City's popular chant after Monday's draw at Palace saw them fail to stretch their lead back to six points.

    Daily Express back page on 15 March 2022
    Copyright: Daily Express
  5. What's to come in title race?

    Crystal Palace 0-0 Man City

    But let's look forward, as Liverpool's trip to Arsenal will mean that the top two have finally both played the same number of games, setting up a straight shootout over the last nine games for the Premier League title.

    Next up for Manchester City in the league is a trip to Burnley on 2 April and then the small matter of Liverpool at home on 10 April.

    After playing Arsenal, the Reds host Watford on 2 April, when they could (briefly) go top as it's an earlier kick-off to City's game at Turf Moor.

    Then it's that huge match at Etihad Stadium the following weekend. It won't decide the title - there's still six games left after that - but it could put one side in the driving seat.

    Who will be top come the evening of 22 May? Hit thumbs up for City, thumbs down for Liverpool.

  6. 'We never had 13-point lead, they had two games in hand'

    Crystal Palace 0-0 Man City

    BBC Radio 5 Live

    Bernardo Silva
    Copyright: Reuters

    There's been talk of Manchester City potentially 'blowing' their lead and letting Liverpool leapfrog them during the run-in.

    Eight weeks ago, City's lead at the top of the Premier League was 13 points - although Liverpool, in third at the time, had two games in hand.

    Midfielder Bernardo Silva also set the record straight on that, explaining why it was a "fake lead", which boss Pep Guardiola has called it in recent weeks.

    But a draw at Southampton and a home defeat by Tottenham has allowed Liverpool to close the gap.

    "We never had 13 points, [Liverpool] had two games in hand," Silva told BBC Radio 5 Live.

    "Now it's four and they have one game in hand. We had very tough fixtures - Tottenham, Manchester United, Everton, Southampton, Crystal Palace. We're going to keep having difficult games. We're still top."

  8. Palace 'fought for the luck' - Vieira

    Crystal Palace 0-0 Man City

    Crystal Palace

    Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira said his side "fought for the luck" after taking a point from Premier League leaders Manchester City.

    Video content

    Video caption: Palace 'fought for the luck' - Patrick Vieira
  9. City 'struggled' to score goals - Guardiola

    Crystal Palace 0-0 Man City

    Manchester City

    Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he is pleased with his side's performance despite "struggling" to score at Palace.

    Video content

    Video caption: Crystal Palace 0-0 Manchester City: Manchester City 'struggled' to score goals - Guardiola
  10. Palace hold wasteful Man City

    Crystal Palace 0-0 Man City

    Josef Rindl

    BBC Sport

    Bernardo Silva misses a chance during Manchester City's 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace
    Copyright: Reuters

    Manchester City missed their chance to go six points clear at the top of the Premier League as they were held by a resilient Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

    City dominated proceedings, twice hitting the woodwork, while defender Aymeric Laporte failed to find the net with the goal at his mercy in the first half.

    In front of a boisterous crowd, Palace frustrated their opponents although they created little themselves going forward.

    A point keeps them 11th as they boosted their own hopes of a top-half finish.

  11. Title race hots up with Man City draw

    Crystal Palace 0-0 Man City

    In case you were still in any doubt, the Premier League title race is most definitely ON after leaders Manchester City dropped another two points at Crystal Palace on Monday.

    The defending champions had 74% possession and missed a host of chances, giving Liverpool the opportunity to move within one point of City if they win their game in hand at Arsenal on Wednesday.

    We have all the reaction and Tuesday's news conferences coming right up.

