Premier League reaction: Leaders Man City held at Palace

Sources close to the sale say there are as many as 200 interested parties. As it stands, property developer Nick Candy, a consortium led by LA Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly and a group led by British businessman Sir Martin Broughton are among those rated as the most serious contenders.
On Monday, news of a £2.7billion offer from Saudi Media Group emerged.
The Mail and a few of the other national papers today lead on news from the other side of Manchester, with United said to be considering knocking down Old Trafford and building a new home.
They own plenty of land around the stadium but cannot expand any further on one side as it's next to a railway line.
There's also an update on what interested parties need to do to be able to buy Chelsea.
'Mind The Gap'
Crystal Palace 0-0 Man City
Now let's have a look at some of today's papers, and the Express headline pokes fun at Manchester City's popular chant after Monday's draw at Palace saw them fail to stretch their lead back to six points.
What's to come in title race?
Crystal Palace 0-0 Man City
But let's look forward, as Liverpool's trip to Arsenal will mean that the top two have finally both played the same number of games, setting up a straight shootout over the last nine games for the Premier League title.
Next up for Manchester City in the league is a trip to Burnley on 2 April and then the small matter of Liverpool at home on 10 April.
After playing Arsenal, the Reds host Watford on 2 April, when they could (briefly) go top as it's an earlier kick-off to City's game at Turf Moor.
Then it's that huge match at Etihad Stadium the following weekend. It won't decide the title - there's still six games left after that - but it could put one side in the driving seat.
Who will be top come the evening of 22 May? Hit thumbs up for City, thumbs down for Liverpool.
'We never had 13-point lead, they had two games in hand'
Crystal Palace 0-0 Man City
There's been talk of Manchester City potentially 'blowing' their lead and letting Liverpool leapfrog them during the run-in.
Eight weeks ago, City's lead at the top of the Premier League was 13 points - although Liverpool, in third at the time, had two games in hand.
Midfielder Bernardo Silva also set the record straight on that, explaining why it was a "fake lead", which boss Pep Guardiola has called it in recent weeks.
But a draw at Southampton and a home defeat by Tottenham has allowed Liverpool to close the gap.
"We never had 13 points, [Liverpool] had two games in hand," Silva told BBC Radio 5 Live.
"Now it's four and they have one game in hand. We had very tough fixtures - Tottenham, Manchester United, Everton, Southampton, Crystal Palace. We're going to keep having difficult games. We're still top."
'It's still better to be in our position than Liverpool's'
'Race against time' for potential Chelsea owners
Today's papers
The Guardian also has the latest on those aiming to take over at Chelsea.
'Fears over Saudi bid to buy Chelsea'
Today's papers
Here's more on that Chelsea story, as the Mail today reports that the parties interested in bidding the club have been advised to submit a detailed background report on all investors amid the growing anxieties over appropriate club ownership.
Crystal Palace 0-0 Man City
Palace 'fought for the luck' - Vieira
Crystal Palace 0-0 Man City
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira said his side "fought for the luck" after taking a point from Premier League leaders Manchester City.
City 'struggled' to score goals - Guardiola
Crystal Palace 0-0 Man City
Manchester City
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he is pleased with his side's performance despite "struggling" to score at Palace.
Palace hold wasteful Man City
Crystal Palace 0-0 Man City
Manchester City missed their chance to go six points clear at the top of the Premier League as they were held by a resilient Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.
City dominated proceedings, twice hitting the woodwork, while defender Aymeric Laporte failed to find the net with the goal at his mercy in the first half.
In front of a boisterous crowd, Palace frustrated their opponents although they created little themselves going forward.
A point keeps them 11th as they boosted their own hopes of a top-half finish.
Title race hots up with Man City draw
Crystal Palace 0-0 Man City
In case you were still in any doubt, the Premier League title race is most definitely ON after leaders Manchester City dropped another two points at Crystal Palace on Monday.
The defending champions had 74% possession and missed a host of chances, giving Liverpool the opportunity to move within one point of City if they win their game in hand at Arsenal on Wednesday.
We have all the reaction and Tuesday's news conferences coming right up.