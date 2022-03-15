Premier League reaction: Leaders Man City held at Palace

Here's more on that Chelsea story, as the Mail today reports that the parties interested in bidding the club have been advised to submit a detailed background report on all investors amid the growing anxieties over appropriate club ownership.

Sources close to the sale say there are as many as 200 interested parties. As it stands, property developer Nick Candy, a consortium led by LA Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly and a group led by British businessman Sir Martin Broughton are among those rated as the most serious contenders.

On Monday, news of a £2.7billion offer from Saudi Media Group emerged.