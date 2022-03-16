Reaction as Man Utd knocked out of Champions League

Was it Ronaldo's final Champions League appearance?
Man Utd 0-1 Atletico Madrid (agg 1-2)
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Manchester United's defeat has raised the question of whether Tuesday's match will prove to be Cristiano Ronaldo's last appearance in the Champions League.
Ronaldo, 37, is the tournament's all-time top scorer and has lifted the trophy five times, first doing so with United in 2007-08 before winning it four times with Real Madrid.
He failed to have a shot during Tuesday's defeat.
Former England winger Chris Waddle, a BBC Radio 5 Live pundit at Old Trafford, said: "I did not get Cristiano Ronaldo's role tonight, coming into midfield. I didn't get that. There was nothing in the box so if you do cross it, there is nobody there."
Ronaldo may have failed to fire against Atletico, but he did bag a match-winning hat-trick against Tottenham at the weekend.
Manchester United are currently in a battle to qualify for next season's Champions League competition.
They are in fifth, a point behind Arsenal in the Premier League table, but the Gunners have three games in hand.
Tottenham, Wolves and West Ham are still in the hunt too.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only - standard message rates apply)
SMS Message: Ronaldo, Pogba, Cavani, Rashford, Mata, Matic, Lingard and hopefully Maguire could all be gone in the summer. Liverpool and Arsenal had 10+ years of rebuilding and that could be the case for Man Utd too. The net spend over the last 10 years is the most worrying thing! from Marc
Ronaldo, Pogba, Cavani, Rashford, Mata, Matic, Lingard and hopefully Maguire could all be gone in the summer. Liverpool and Arsenal had 10+ years of rebuilding and that could be the case for Man Utd too. The net spend over the last 10 years is the most worrying thing!
SMS Message: United need a total overhaul, probably only 2 or 3 players are of a standard to win anything, and even their mentalities are dreadful. Another big summer of spending incoming. from Rob, Liverpool.
United need a total overhaul, probably only 2 or 3 players are of a standard to win anything, and even their mentalities are dreadful. Another big summer of spending incoming.
Man Utd loss a 'Watershed moment for Old Trafford bosses'
Manchester United's limitations were laid bare as Atletico Madrid did a classic Champions League number on them to snuff out their slender hopes of success for another season.
United's limitations mean a last-16 exit is about par for the course given their current reduced status. And those limitations mean their only hope of anything resembling salvation from this mess of a campaign rest on finishing in the Premier League's top four.
It will also be the measure of whether the experiment of handing Ralf Rangnick the levers of control can be judged a success - albeit a very qualified one - because if United do not overhaul Arsenal or any other contenders, then it must be deemed a failure.
Manchester United are currently a point behind Arsenal, who lie fourth, but have played three games more and do not present a convincing case that they can climb that particular hill.
In an ironic twist, just as United's players trudged off after a 1-0 defeat that carried every hallmark and characteristic of Diego Simeone's streetwise Atletico, television screens at Old Trafford were showing images of Ajax coach Erik ten Hag.
Here was the visionary touted by many as the ideal candidate to drag United out of their current no-man's land, but who had just presided over Ajax's own last-16 exit after a home loss to Benfica. Ten Hag has a track record but hardly comes with a guarantee.
This had the feeling of a watershed moment for those in charge at Manchester United.
You ca read more of Phil McNulty's analysis by clicking here.
Chelsea withdraw FA Cup tie request
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
As previously mentioned, Chelsea last night withdrew their request for Saturday's FA Cup tie at Middlesbrough to be played behind closed doors.
The Premier League side are not allowed to sell tickets for any matches after the government froze the assets of Russian owner Roman Abramovich.
Chelsea initially made the request "for matters of sporting integrity".
A statement from the Football Association said: "After constructive talks between the FA and Chelsea, the club has agreed to remove their request.
"The FA remains in ongoing discussions with Chelsea, the Premier League and the government to find a solution that would enable both Chelsea fans to attend games and away fans to attend Stamford Bridge, while ensuring sanctions are respected."
Middlesbrough have put an additional 3,200 tickets on sale to their supporters after they were returned to the club by Chelsea because of government sanctions.
'That's Eur Lodi'
Man Utd 0-1 Atletico Madrid (agg 1-2)
The Daily Star
The Daily Star call Ralf Rangnick's Manchester United a 'sorry mob' after crashing out of Europe.
There is also a story about Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel questioning the priorities of Boris Johnson after the prime minister condemned the club's fans for chanting owner Roman Abramovich's name.
Daily StarCopyright: Daily Star
Chelsea in disarray
Man Utd 0-1 Atletico Madrid (agg 1-2)
The Times
While Manchester United's Champions League exit dominates the back pages today, Chelsea's request for Saturday's FA Cup tie at Middlesbrough to be played behind closed doors also features prominently.
The Times' main back page story is dedicated the fury and fallout from that and Chelsea's subsequent U-turn on the matter.
The TimesCopyright: The Times
'Red and Buried'
Man Utd 0-1 Atletico Madrid (agg 1-2)
The Daily Express
The Daily Express call Manchester United's latest Champions League campaign a 'flop'.
Daily ExpressCopyright: Daily Express
'Lodi Hell'
Man Utd 0-1 Atletico Madrid (agg 1-2)
Daily Mirror
Let's have a look at how the papers have reacted to Manchester United's Champions League exit.
The Daily Mirror sum on the hellish mood at Old Trafford as the club's run without a trophy stretches to six seasons.
Daily MirrorCopyright: Daily Mirror
Man Utd trophy wait too long - De Gea
Man Utd 0-1 Atletico Madrid (agg 1-2)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
David de Gea says there have been "too many years without trophies" after Manchester United's Champions League defeat by Atletico Madrid extended their silverware drought to five years.
United have not won a trophy since Jose Mourinho guided them to the Europa League in 2016-17.
"Of course it's not good enough," said United keeper De Gea.
"There are too many years without any trophies, even without fighting for trophies.
"We need to be clear we want to achieve good things and fight for trophies. We don't just want to play for the top four and get out of the Champions League in the quarter-finals.
"So we need much more from everyone because this club is too big for where we are now. We are far from the fighting places for the Premier League, for the Champions League, so we need much more from everyone."
Post update
Man Utd 0-1 Atletico Madrid (agg 1-2)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Manchester United's Champions League campaign ended in the disappointment of defeat by Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford to leave them with only a Premier League top-four place to fight for this season.
Ralf Rangnick's side were not short on endeavour but lacked the guile to break down Atletico's trademark resilience as Renan Lodi's far-post header four minutes before half-time sent the Spanish champions into the last eight.
Manchester United went the same way as so many teams before them who have suffered at the hands of this remarkably durable Atletico machine assembled by Diego Simeone.
You can read all about how the night unfolded for the Red Devils by reading Phil McNulty's match report here.
Man Utd knocked out of Champions League
Man Utd 0-1 Atletico Madrid (agg 1-2)
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Manchester United’s Champions League campaign is over, and
the disappointment at Old Trafford is still very fresh.
Renan Lodi's far-post header four minutes before half-time
at the home of the Red Devils was enough to send the Spanish champions into the
last eight.
Let’s get stuck straight into some of the reaction…
Live Reporting
Andrew Aloia
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
ReutersCopyright: Reuters EPACopyright: EPA Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Daily StarCopyright: Daily Star The TimesCopyright: The Times Daily ExpressCopyright: Daily Express Daily MirrorCopyright: Daily Mirror Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Was it Ronaldo's final Champions League appearance?
Man Utd 0-1 Atletico Madrid (agg 1-2)
Manchester United's defeat has raised the question of whether Tuesday's match will prove to be Cristiano Ronaldo's last appearance in the Champions League.
Ronaldo, 37, is the tournament's all-time top scorer and has lifted the trophy five times, first doing so with United in 2007-08 before winning it four times with Real Madrid.
He failed to have a shot during Tuesday's defeat.
Former England winger Chris Waddle, a BBC Radio 5 Live pundit at Old Trafford, said: "I did not get Cristiano Ronaldo's role tonight, coming into midfield. I didn't get that. There was nothing in the box so if you do cross it, there is nobody there."
Ronaldo may have failed to fire against Atletico, but he did bag a match-winning hat-trick against Tottenham at the weekend.
Manchester United are currently in a battle to qualify for next season's Champions League competition.
They are in fifth, a point behind Arsenal in the Premier League table, but the Gunners have three games in hand.
Tottenham, Wolves and West Ham are still in the hunt too.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only - standard message rates apply)
Man Utd loss a 'Watershed moment for Old Trafford bosses'
Man Utd 0-1 Atletico Madrid (agg 1-2)
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer
Manchester United's limitations were laid bare as Atletico Madrid did a classic Champions League number on them to snuff out their slender hopes of success for another season.
United's limitations mean a last-16 exit is about par for the course given their current reduced status. And those limitations mean their only hope of anything resembling salvation from this mess of a campaign rest on finishing in the Premier League's top four.
It will also be the measure of whether the experiment of handing Ralf Rangnick the levers of control can be judged a success - albeit a very qualified one - because if United do not overhaul Arsenal or any other contenders, then it must be deemed a failure.
Manchester United are currently a point behind Arsenal, who lie fourth, but have played three games more and do not present a convincing case that they can climb that particular hill.
In an ironic twist, just as United's players trudged off after a 1-0 defeat that carried every hallmark and characteristic of Diego Simeone's streetwise Atletico, television screens at Old Trafford were showing images of Ajax coach Erik ten Hag.
Here was the visionary touted by many as the ideal candidate to drag United out of their current no-man's land, but who had just presided over Ajax's own last-16 exit after a home loss to Benfica. Ten Hag has a track record but hardly comes with a guarantee.
This had the feeling of a watershed moment for those in charge at Manchester United.
You ca read more of Phil McNulty's analysis by clicking here.
Chelsea withdraw FA Cup tie request
As previously mentioned, Chelsea last night withdrew their request for Saturday's FA Cup tie at Middlesbrough to be played behind closed doors.
The Premier League side are not allowed to sell tickets for any matches after the government froze the assets of Russian owner Roman Abramovich.
Chelsea initially made the request "for matters of sporting integrity".
A statement from the Football Association said: "After constructive talks between the FA and Chelsea, the club has agreed to remove their request.
"The FA remains in ongoing discussions with Chelsea, the Premier League and the government to find a solution that would enable both Chelsea fans to attend games and away fans to attend Stamford Bridge, while ensuring sanctions are respected."
Middlesbrough have put an additional 3,200 tickets on sale to their supporters after they were returned to the club by Chelsea because of government sanctions.
'That's Eur Lodi'
Man Utd 0-1 Atletico Madrid (agg 1-2)
The Daily Star
The Daily Star call Ralf Rangnick's Manchester United a 'sorry mob' after crashing out of Europe.
There is also a story about Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel questioning the priorities of Boris Johnson after the prime minister condemned the club's fans for chanting owner Roman Abramovich's name.
Chelsea in disarray
Man Utd 0-1 Atletico Madrid (agg 1-2)
The Times
While Manchester United's Champions League exit dominates the back pages today, Chelsea's request for Saturday's FA Cup tie at Middlesbrough to be played behind closed doors also features prominently.
The Times' main back page story is dedicated the fury and fallout from that and Chelsea's subsequent U-turn on the matter.
'Red and Buried'
Man Utd 0-1 Atletico Madrid (agg 1-2)
The Daily Express
The Daily Express call Manchester United's latest Champions League campaign a 'flop'.
'Lodi Hell'
Man Utd 0-1 Atletico Madrid (agg 1-2)
Daily Mirror
Let's have a look at how the papers have reacted to Manchester United's Champions League exit.
The Daily Mirror sum on the hellish mood at Old Trafford as the club's run without a trophy stretches to six seasons.
Man Utd trophy wait too long - De Gea
Man Utd 0-1 Atletico Madrid (agg 1-2)
David de Gea says there have been "too many years without trophies" after Manchester United's Champions League defeat by Atletico Madrid extended their silverware drought to five years.
United have not won a trophy since Jose Mourinho guided them to the Europa League in 2016-17.
"Of course it's not good enough," said United keeper De Gea.
"There are too many years without any trophies, even without fighting for trophies.
"We need to be clear we want to achieve good things and fight for trophies. We don't just want to play for the top four and get out of the Champions League in the quarter-finals.
"So we need much more from everyone because this club is too big for where we are now. We are far from the fighting places for the Premier League, for the Champions League, so we need much more from everyone."
Post update
Man Utd 0-1 Atletico Madrid (agg 1-2)
Manchester United's Champions League campaign ended in the disappointment of defeat by Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford to leave them with only a Premier League top-four place to fight for this season.
Ralf Rangnick's side were not short on endeavour but lacked the guile to break down Atletico's trademark resilience as Renan Lodi's far-post header four minutes before half-time sent the Spanish champions into the last eight.
Manchester United went the same way as so many teams before them who have suffered at the hands of this remarkably durable Atletico machine assembled by Diego Simeone.
You can read all about how the night unfolded for the Red Devils by reading Phil McNulty's match report here.
Man Utd knocked out of Champions League
Man Utd 0-1 Atletico Madrid (agg 1-2)
Manchester United’s Champions League campaign is over, and the disappointment at Old Trafford is still very fresh.
Renan Lodi's far-post header four minutes before half-time at the home of the Red Devils was enough to send the Spanish champions into the last eight.
Let’s get stuck straight into some of the reaction…