Reaction as Man Utd knocked out of Champions League

Manchester United's defeat has raised the question of whether Tuesday's match will prove to be Cristiano Ronaldo's last appearance in the Champions League.

Ronaldo, 37, is the tournament's all-time top scorer and has lifted the trophy five times, first doing so with United in 2007-08 before winning it four times with Real Madrid.

He failed to have a shot during Tuesday's defeat.

Former England winger Chris Waddle, a BBC Radio 5 Live pundit at Old Trafford, said: "I did not get Cristiano Ronaldo's role tonight, coming into midfield. I didn't get that. There was nothing in the box so if you do cross it, there is nobody there."

Ronaldo may have failed to fire against Atletico, but he did bag a match-winning hat-trick against Tottenham at the weekend.

Manchester United are currently in a battle to qualify for next season's Champions League competition.

They are in fifth, a point behind Arsenal in the Premier League table, but the Gunners have three games in hand.

Tottenham, Wolves and West Ham are still in the hunt too.