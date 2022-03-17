Premier League and Champions League reaction

Video content Video caption: Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool: Actions in the box lost us the game - Mikel Arteta Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool: Actions in the box lost us the game - Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "From box to box, we did everything that we’d planned. What happened in the boxes was a different story, that’s where we lost the game.

"We had two big moments. Gabriel Martinelli goes all the way through to the goalkeeper and then Martin [Odegaard] had a big chance. You have to be ahead. When you concede the goals we conceded, it becomes really difficult to win the game.

"I think the whole team played fantastically well. I don’t think the result reflects the performance, but in the box they had the decisive moments. They put the ball in the net twice.

"[The top two] have set other standards again this season. To cope with that, I have to congratulate the team, but we’re here to win football matches and today we didn’t do it.

"Mentally we’re ready [for the next game]. Saturday against Aston Villa will be a very different game, but a very difficult game."