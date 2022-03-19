Celtic v Ross County - listen to online-only Sportsound commentary

The changes appear to be working for United as they pin the home side back. Marc McNulty has a close range effort cleared off the line, before Nicky Clark smacks the crossbar from all of thirty yards. Not far from an equaliser.
HITS THE WOODWORK
St Mirren 1-0 Dundee United
The changes appear to be working for United as they pin the home side back.
Marc McNulty has a close range effort cleared off the line, before Nicky Clark smacks the crossbar from all of thirty yards. Not far from an equaliser.
Heart of Midlothian 1-0 Livingston
It's a more dangerous looking Livingston now...
Alan Forrest cuts inside and thumps a shot at goal which Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon has to fist clear.
Ouch!
St Johnstone 1-1 Motherwell
A lively start to the second half in Perth as St Johnstone launch a few attacks in quick succession but to no avail.
Liam Gordon then takes a sore one in the face as he dips his head to clear the ball but meets a Motherwell boot instead.
GREAT SAVE!
Aberdeen 1-1 Hibernian
Kevin Dabrowski has to act after Lewis Ferguson sends in a dangerous ball from the left, the Hibs keeper tipping over from right under his crossbar.
Moments later, Connor McLennan's low drive is held by Dabrowski.
St Mirren 1-0 Dundee United
It should be 1-1. Ryan Edwards stoops to meet a Dylan Levitt corner and fires a header well over the bar from close range, when he ought to have scored.
GOAL Arbroath 1-0 Ayr United
Jack Hamilton
Heart of Midlothian 1-0 Livingston
Joel Nouble makes a fine run down the right, dribbles past two Hearts players and looks set to knock the ball into the net and score a glorious solo Livingston goal.
But as he takes a final touch to set himself he loses control of the ball and now he has his head in his hands in disbelief.
GOAL Partick Thistle 0-3 Hamilton
Andy Ryan
Aberdeen 1-1 Hibernian
An inswinging cross from Lewis Stevenson causes some anxiety in the Aberdeen back-line as it bounces past the post.
Double change for United
St Mirren 1-0 Dundee United
Double change for United at the interval. Tam Courts must not be a happy man.
Ross Graham and Nicky Clark are on, replacing young Miller Thomson and Scott McMann.
KICK-OFF
We're up and running again at most of the grounds.
'Very lively at Pittodrie'
HT: Aberdeen 1-1 Hibernian
Tyrone Smith
BBC Scotland at Pittodrie
A very lively game so far. A share of the spoils at the break is probably just about fair enough, though Hibs may feel aggrieved over the penalty award.
'Hearts pose threat on flanks'
HT: Hearts 1-0 Livingston
Michael Stewart
Former Hearts midfielder on BBC Sportsound
Lots of attacking play from Hearts down both flanks, with Nathan Atkinson prominent and Liam Boyce at the heart of a lot of very good play.
HALF-TIME
Scottish League 2
HALF-TIME
Scottish League 1
HALF-TIME
Scottish Championship
HALF-TIME Celtic 3-0 Ross County
Celtic are well on their way to going six points clear at the top of the Premiership.
A Giorgos Giakoumakis double and a Daizen Maeda tap-in had the Glasgow side in control before Kayne Ramsay was sent off after only 28 minutes.
Safe to say there's no chance of a County comeback now.
Celtic 3-0 Ross County
Still going at Celtic Park as the hosts continue to press and goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw keeps out Jota's shot from a difficult angle at the near post.
HALF-TIME St Mirren 1-0 Dundee United
Jay Henderson is the story of the first-half.
The youngster has been absolutely electric, deputising for the injured Jordan Jones.
After scoring another wonder-strike against United, just like he did in January, he’s set up plenty of other chances for the hosts.
United kept hold of the ball in spells but haven’t given Jak Alnwick a hard question to answer.
HALF-TIME St Johnstone 1-1 Motherwell
Level at the interval as Kevin van Veen's impressive opener was cancelled out by an excellent Callum Hendry header.
A huge second half coming up for St Johnstone as they try and put more distance between themselves and Dundee.