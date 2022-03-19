Live

Celtic v Ross County - listen to online-only Sportsound commentary

Live Reporting

Colin Moffat

All times stated are UK

  1. HITS THE WOODWORK

    St Mirren 1-0 Dundee United

    The changes appear to be working for United as they pin the home side back.

    Marc McNulty has a close range effort cleared off the line, before Nicky Clark smacks the crossbar from all of thirty yards. Not far from an equaliser.

  2. Post update

    Heart of Midlothian 1-0 Livingston

    It's a more dangerous looking Livingston now...

    Alan Forrest cuts inside and thumps a shot at goal which Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon has to fist clear.

  3. Ouch!

    St Johnstone 1-1 Motherwell

    A lively start to the second half in Perth as St Johnstone launch a few attacks in quick succession but to no avail.

    Liam Gordon then takes a sore one in the face as he dips his head to clear the ball but meets a Motherwell boot instead.

  4. GREAT SAVE!

    Aberdeen 1-1 Hibernian

    Kevin Dabrowski has to act after Lewis Ferguson sends in a dangerous ball from the left, the Hibs keeper tipping over from right under his crossbar.

    Moments later, Connor McLennan's low drive is held by Dabrowski.

  5. Post update

    St Mirren 1-0 Dundee United

    It should be 1-1. Ryan Edwards stoops to meet a Dylan Levitt corner and fires a header well over the bar from close range, when he ought to have scored.

  6. GOAL Arbroath 1-0 Ayr United

    Jack Hamilton

  7. Post update

    Heart of Midlothian 1-0 Livingston

    Joel Nouble makes a fine run down the right, dribbles past two Hearts players and looks set to knock the ball into the net and score a glorious solo Livingston goal.

    But as he takes a final touch to set himself he loses control of the ball and now he has his head in his hands in disbelief.

  8. GOAL Partick Thistle 0-3 Hamilton

    Andy Ryan

  9. Post update

    Aberdeen 1-1 Hibernian

    An inswinging cross from Lewis Stevenson causes some anxiety in the Aberdeen back-line as it bounces past the post.

  10. Double change for United

    St Mirren 1-0 Dundee United

    Double change for United at the interval. Tam Courts must not be a happy man.

    Ross Graham and Nicky Clark are on, replacing young Miller Thomson and Scott McMann.

  11. KICK-OFF

    We're up and running again at most of the grounds.

  12. 'Very lively at Pittodrie'

    HT: Aberdeen 1-1 Hibernian

    Tyrone Smith

    BBC Scotland at Pittodrie

    A very lively game so far. A share of the spoils at the break is probably just about fair enough, though Hibs may feel aggrieved over the penalty award.

  13. 'Hearts pose threat on flanks'

    HT: Hearts 1-0 Livingston

    Michael Stewart

    Former Hearts midfielder on BBC Sportsound

    Lots of attacking play from Hearts down both flanks, with Nathan Atkinson prominent and Liam Boyce at the heart of a lot of very good play.

  14. HALF-TIME

    Scottish League 2

    League 2
  15. HALF-TIME

    Scottish League 1

    League 1
  16. HALF-TIME

    Scottish Championship

    Scottish Championship
  17. HALF-TIME Celtic 3-0 Ross County

    Celtic are well on their way to going six points clear at the top of the Premiership.

    A Giorgos Giakoumakis double and a Daizen Maeda tap-in had the Glasgow side in control before Kayne Ramsay was sent off after only 28 minutes.

    Safe to say there's no chance of a County comeback now.

    Giorgos Giakoumakis celebrates
    Image caption: Giorgos Giakoumakis scored twice for Celtic
  18. Post update

    Celtic 3-0 Ross County

    Still going at Celtic Park as the hosts continue to press and goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw keeps out Jota's shot from a difficult angle at the near post.

  19. HALF-TIME St Mirren 1-0 Dundee United

    Jay Henderson is the story of the first-half.

    The youngster has been absolutely electric, deputising for the injured Jordan Jones.

    After scoring another wonder-strike against United, just like he did in January, he’s set up plenty of other chances for the hosts.

    United kept hold of the ball in spells but haven’t given Jak Alnwick a hard question to answer.

    Henderson opens the scoring with a peach from the edge of the area
    Image caption: Henderson opens the scoring with a peach from the edge of the area
  20. HALF-TIME St Johnstone 1-1 Motherwell

    Level at the interval as Kevin van Veen's impressive opener was cancelled out by an excellent Callum Hendry header.

    A huge second half coming up for St Johnstone as they try and put more distance between themselves and Dundee.

    St Johnstone's Callum Hendry nods his side level
    Image caption: St Johnstone's Callum Hendry nods his side level
