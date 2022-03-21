Live

FA Cup and Premier League reaction

preview
2,890
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Harry De Cosemo and Deepak Mahay

All times stated are UK

  2. Phenomenal Phil

    Southampton 1-4 Man City

    Video content

    Video caption: 'What a strike' - Foden's fantastic finish makes it three for Man City

    Speaking about Foden's goal, Guardiola said: "A few, there are not many but a few, he is one of them who has [the ability to score from there].

    "He has an incredible shot, he's quick, fast, he's a fantastic player - we know it. Close to the box he has a sense of goal, he was really brilliant.

    High praise indeed - check it out for yourself.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Guardiola lauds Foden as City beat Saints

    Southampton 1-4 Man City

    Phil McNulty

    BBC Sport chief football writer at St Mary's Stadium

    Video content

    Video caption: Watch as Manchester City win 4-1 in their FA Cup quarter-final against Southampton

    Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says not many players in world football could have scored Phil Foden's goal in the 4-1 win at Southampton.

    The Saints were in contention for more than an hour in a tight encounter at St Mary's after Aymeric Laporte's own goal on the stroke of half-time cancelled out Raheem Sterling's early effort.

    This FA Cup quarter-final turned on Mohammed Salisu's reckless challenge on Gabriel Jesus that saw Kevin de Bruyne restore City's lead from the penalty spot after 62 minutes, effectively ending Southampton's challenge.

    Foden came off the bench to score a magnificent third and Riyad Mahrez rounded the afternoon off with 12 minutes left.

    Match report.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. 'Brace Jurself'

    Monday's back pages

    The Daily Star

    Star
    Copyright: Star
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. 'Dates with destiny'

    Monday's back pages

    The Daily Express

    Express
    Copyright: Express
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. 'British group joins bidding for Chelsea'

    Monday's back pages

    The Times

    Times
    Copyright: Times
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. 'Clash of the titans'

    Monday's back pages

    Daily Mirror

    Mirror
    Copyright: Mirror
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. 'Reds book Wembley date with City'

    Monday's back pages

    Metro

    Metro
    Copyright: Metro
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. 'Bring on City!'

    Monday's back pages

    The Daily Telegraph

    Telegraph
    Copyright: Telegraph
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. 'City to face Liverpool'

    Monday's back pages

    The Daily Mail

    Mail
    Copyright: Mail
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. Good morning

    So, we now know the line up for the FA Cup semi finals.

    Liverpool, Man City, Crystal Palace and Chelsea fans will all be heading for Wembley full of hopes and dreams in a few weeks time.

    It was a great day of action which we'll be looking back on over the course of this morning. Plus, there were two Premier League games yesterday as Tottenham and Leicester beat West Ham and Brentford respectively.

    And that's not all - we'll check in with what happened in El Clasico in what turned out to be a dream night for Barcelona!

    Lets get straight into it with our usual paper round-up.

    Liverpool's Diogo Jota
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Man City's Phil Foden
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Son Heung-min of Spurs
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Barcelona celebrate against Real Madrid
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top