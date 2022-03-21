FA Cup and Premier League reaction

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says not many players in world football could have scored Phil Foden's goal in the 4-1 win at Southampton.
The Saints were in contention for more than an hour in a tight encounter at St Mary's after Aymeric Laporte's own goal on the stroke of half-time cancelled out Raheem Sterling's early effort.
This FA Cup quarter-final turned on Mohammed Salisu's reckless challenge on Gabriel Jesus that saw Kevin de Bruyne restore City's lead from the penalty spot after 62 minutes, effectively ending Southampton's challenge.
Foden came off the bench to score a magnificent third and Riyad Mahrez rounded the afternoon off with 12 minutes left.
So, we now know the line up for the FA Cup semi finals.
Liverpool, Man City, Crystal Palace and Chelsea fans will all be heading for Wembley full of hopes and dreams in a few weeks time.
It was a great day of action which we'll be looking back on over the course of this morning. Plus, there were two Premier League games yesterday as Tottenham and Leicester beat West Ham and Brentford respectively.
And that's not all - we'll check in with what happened in El Clasico in what turned out to be a dream night for Barcelona!
Lets get straight into it with our usual paper round-up.
Southampton 1-4 Man City
Southampton 1-4 Man City
Speaking about Foden's goal, Guardiola said: "A few, there are not many but a few, he is one of them who has [the ability to score from there].
"He has an incredible shot, he's quick, fast, he's a fantastic player - we know it. Close to the box he has a sense of goal, he was really brilliant.
High praise indeed - check it out for yourself.
Southampton 1-4 Man City
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at St Mary's Stadium
