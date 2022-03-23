Football news and internationals latest

Live

Tom Mallows and Deepak Mahay

All times stated are UK

  1. '£150m Rice price'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Daily Mail

    In the Mail today - West Ham will demand a record transfer fee of £150m as they prepare to sell midfielder Declan Rice in the summer while Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag has been interviewed for the Manchester United job.

  2. 'Insatiabale'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Daily Star

    Wales defender Neco Williams says that captain Gareth Bale is obsessed with getting them to the World Cup ahead of their play-off against Austria on Thursday. That’s in today’s Star.

  3. 'The £3bn club'

    Wednesday's back pages

    Metro

    Today’s Metro says that Chelsea are expected to fetch the highest price for a sports team in history.

  4. 'Don't mention the draw'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Daily Telegraph

    Similar theme in today’s Telegraph with England’s Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka all smiles at England training.

  5. 'Mount heading for Wembley'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Times

    The Times goes with a picture of Chelsea and England midfielder Mason Mount at England training ahead of their friendly against Switzerland on Saturday.

  6. 'Katoto at the double to give PSG crucial edge'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Guardian

    The Guardian leads with Marie-Antoinette Katoto scoring twice for Paris St-Germain in their 2-1 win over Bayern Munich in the Women's Champions League quarter-final first-leg.

  7. The papers...

    But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to this morning...

  8. Good morning

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage.

    We'll be providing you with all the latest goings on in the football world including the latest on Manchester United's manager search, Liverpool and Manchester City's FA Cup semi-final Wembley switch debate and build-up to the World Cup play-offs and friendly internationals plus more.

    Stay tuned...

