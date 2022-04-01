Watch: Greenock Morton v Kilmarnock

Sportscene Championship Live
    Hello and welcome to our coverage of a potentially monumental Scottish Championship clash as title-chasing Kilmarnock travel to face in form Greenock Morton at Cappielow.

    Kilmarnock are looking to extend their lead at the top of the table to seven points before Arbroath play Partick Thistle tomorrow.

    Tonight's game is live on BBC Scotland from 19:30 and you can click play at the top of this page to watch it right here too.

    Teams news coming up shortly.

    The stage is set at Cappielow tonight
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: The stage is set at Cappielow tonight
