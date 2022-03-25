Live

International round-up & football news

Bale silences critics to send Wales to brink of World Cup

Steve Sutcliffe

  1. Good morning

    What an evening eh.

    Wales safely past Austria to set up a final play-off against either Scotland or Ukraine.

    But what about European champions Italy? Roberto Mancini's team will not play in the 2022 World Cup after being stunned by North Macedonia in their play-off in Palermo.

    Elsewhere Portugal kept their hopes of reaching the 2022 World Cup alive as they beat Turkey and an extra-time winner took Sweden past the Czech Republic and into a play-off final with Poland.

    Standard Thursday night stuff.

