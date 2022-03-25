International round-up & football news

What an evening eh.

Wales safely past Austria to set up a final play-off against either Scotland or Ukraine.

But what about European champions Italy? Roberto Mancini's team will not play in the 2022 World Cup after being stunned by North Macedonia in their play-off in Palermo.

Elsewhere Portugal kept their hopes of reaching the 2022 World Cup alive as they beat Turkey and an extra-time winner took Sweden past the Czech Republic and into a play-off final with Poland.

Standard Thursday night stuff.