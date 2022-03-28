England news conference

England defender Tyrone Mings joined Southgate earlier. This is what he said about pressure and competition in the squad: "It always feels like you're on trial here, in a good way because of the talent and the players who are already here. I think it’s a challenge that people thrive in and excited by.

"Everybody wants to go to a World Cup. When there’s an expectation to do something or be something. The only thing you can go back to is to do what you've always done to get to that position. I know what my qualities are, and there's players that have all different qualities. All I can do is work on what I’m good at and trust in that process."