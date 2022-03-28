England news conference

England defender Tyrone Mings joined Southgate earlier. This is what he said about pressure and competition in the squad: "It always feels like you're on trial
here, in a good way because of the talent and the players who are already here.
I think it’s a challenge that people thrive in and excited by.
"Everybody wants to go to a World Cup.
When there’s an expectation to do something or be something. The only thing you
can go back to is to do what you've always done to get to that position. I know
what my qualities are, and there's players that have all different qualities.
All I can do is work on what I’m good at and trust in that process."
'Our players have to recognise the differences'
England v Ivory Coast (Tue, 19:45 BST)
England
Southgate on Jordan Pickford: "[The selection] is no different to any other
position. If we start with Harry Kane he has certain attributes to link the
game, if we play Ollie [Watkins] it is because he is a player better running in behind. Our
players have to recognise those differences, the same with the goalkeepers. The
profile of the 'keeper does change certain aspects of how you’d like to player."
'He sets the tone'
England v Ivory Coast (Tue, 19:45 BST)
England
Southgate on Harry Kane: "If he had his way, he's play all the time. That is a brilliant quality to have. If your captain wants to be at every camp, playing every game, that sets the tone. We've got a good squad; we want to give people opportunities and to see things across the week to see if people can play at the level. We make the decision as to when he plays or doesn't, but I repeat, it is a good quality to have."
'He's more than capable'
England v Ivory Coast (Tue, 19:45 BST)
England
More from Southgate on Maguire: "He's more than capable of playing for us at the highest level. The club are in a difficult moment, there could be any number of reasons for that.
"That doesn't mean players can be poor for a couple of years and still get in. It also depends on competition in those positions; we've obviously left some forward players out [Sancho and Rashford].
'We need the best players possible'
England v Ivory Coast (Tue, 19:45 BST)
England
Southgate on Harry Maguire: "I hope we have an environment where all the players feel comfortable and can be the best version of themselves in. A lot of that is down to the environment they have created. We have super characters; when younger players come in, the older ones are sitting with them at meal times, helping them feel relaxed and at ease. Then there is clarity in your job, on the pitch; they are the things we have to achieve for people to perform at the best level.
"In terms of selection, we have players who have performed for England. There has to be some scrutiny on club form, because that has to be a factor, and then the opponent and who is suited to playing them. It is complicated and everyone has a view on who should play. We need the best players possible. Maguire was very good in the Autumn and he helped get us to a World Cup semi final and a Euro final."
'The players had to problem solve'
England v Ivory Coast (Tue, 19:45 BST)
England
Southgate on Saturday's win over Switzerland: "Tactically, there were things we saw again, but we knew. We played a system, trying to manage the two games and getting some game time in positions where they feel comfortable. That meant at the beginning of the game we could have a tactical problem. When we changed, that was a better situation for us. But the players had to solve problems during the game; that was an aspect we could learn from."
'It is about seeing whether a player is comfortable'
England v Ivory Coast (Tue, 19:45 BST)
England
England boss Gareth Southgate is speaking ahead of England's meeting with Ivory Coast on Tuesday: "Whenever we bring players into the squad, it is great to see how they cope. Sometimes, it isn't about the opposition quality, although [against Switzerland] that was high. Sometimes, it is about the weight of an England shirt and whether they can cope. I thought all of the players who came in did really well. That was positive."
Harry Kane moved level with Sir Bobby Charlton on 49 England goals as they came from behind to beat Switzerland in a friendly at Wembley.
England were grateful to the excellence of goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in the first half but they still fell behind when Breel Embolo's header put Switzerland in front after 22 minutes.
Gareth Southgate's side were second best to the confident Swiss but were handed a route back into the game when Fabian Frei's error ended with Luke Shaw providing an emphatic finish for England's equaliser in first-half stoppage time.
England, who gave debuts to Marc Guehi, Kyle Walker-Peters and Tyrick Mitchell, completed the turnaround with 12 minutes left when Kane scored from the spot after VAR adjudged that Steven Zuber had handled from a corner.
'Our players have to recognise the differences'
England v Ivory Coast (Tue, 19:45 BST)
England
John Terry at England training today...
'An honour'
England 2-1 Switzerland
Last time out for England...
England 2-1 Switzerland
Full story.
Canada reach first World Cup since '86
Canada 4-0 Jamaica
Canada beat Jamaica 4-0 to reach their first men's World Cup in 36 years.
Victory in Toronto means Canada are assured of finishing in one of the top three places in the final stage of Concacaf qualifying for Qatar 2022.
Their last World Cup appearance came at Mexico 1986, where they finished bottom of their group without scoring.
Cyle Larin and Tajon Buchanan put Canada 2-0 up at half-time before Junior Hoilett and an Adrian Mariappa own goal sealed the victory.
Full story
Southgate to face a familiar face
England v Ivory Coast (Tue, 19:45 BST)
England boss Gareth Southgate says he understands Wilfried Zaha's decision to play for Ivory Coast as the Crystal Palace forward prepares to face the Three Lions at Wembley on Tuesday.
Zaha, 29, won two caps for England - making his debut in November 2012 with Raheem Sterling - before switching to the country of his birth in 2016.
He was able to do that because both England appearances came in friendlies.
"He's a talent," said Southgate, who managed Zaha at under-21 level.
Full story.
Good afternoon
Hello!
We're dropping in to bring you updates from Gareth Southgate's England news conference ahead of their game against Ivory Coast on Tuesday evening.
We may also hear from the Wales and Scotland camps, too.
Let's go!