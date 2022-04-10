La Liga: Levante v Barcelona

Jose Luis Morales just went down under no challenge. He's holding his hip and looks like he's tweaked something.
Moments ago he cut Barca to ribbons, now he's on the edge of being able to carry on.
Post update
Levante 0-0 Barcelona
Ronald Araujo is getting a lot of hype at the back for Barcelona. I saw a headline the other day saying they wanted to put a billion Euro release clause in his next deal.
He slides in at the near post crucially to clean man, ball and everything else just as Levante's Roger Marti looked set to apply a finish.
Post update
Levante 0-0 Barcelona
Looking at the replays, Morales could have gone down.
Magic play that. Great save, great skill, great hustle to clear off the line. I love it.
Post update
Levante 0-0 Barcelona
Oh my word. What a run we've just seen. Jose Luis Morales just slalomed through the Barcelona defence.
This is Barnes against Brazil, this is Strictly Come Dancing, this is every drop of the shoulder and dummy you can imagine, ending in him being six yards out, where he flicks at goal and Marc-Andre ter Stegen denies him, allowing Eric Garcia to boot off the line.
What superb play by everyone involved.
Post update
Levante 0-0 Barcelona
Barca have had around 68% possession. They're starting, slowly, to take a grip of things.
Post update
Levante 0-0 Barcelona
Ousmane Dembele puts the after burners on down the right flank. He's got some turn of foot but his cross is blocked and rolls for a corner.
I've never been overly convinced by him but my word that was eye-catching.
Post update
Levante 0-0 Barcelona
Ferran Torres should do better. He goes through on goal from a long clearance but his striker isn't all that clean and it's an easy scoop up for the home keeper. That goes down as the best opening so far.
What's at stake?
Levante 0-0 Barcelona
If you've not been as across La Liga this season it's safe to say Real Madrid are walking it, despite being hammered on home soil by Barcelona a few weeks ago.
Barca sit third, level on points with fourth-placed Atletico Madrid, but they have two games in hand.
So a couple of wins will give Barca a strong hand in the race for the top four.
A win here will move them second, above Sevilla on goal difference.
We told you earlier how dire Levante's situation is. They need wins and fast as they are seven points from safety.
Post update
Levante 0-0 Barcelona
I'm not sure what Dani Alves is made of. He just stayed on the deck and replays show his ankle literally buckled under him. It looked awful but he's up and trying to soldier on.
That man has spring-loaded joints...
Post update
Levante 0-0 Barcelona
Xavi looks frustrated on the touchline. He's clapping and clearly demanding more from his players.
It's timid stuff so far really. Levante had a couple of early efforts from distance but so far it's a gentle chess match for sure.
Dani Alves surges forward and tries to slip a ball in behind but he undercooks it.
YELLOW CARD
Levante 0-0 Barcelona
Jose Campana goes into a tackle in industrial style and he's booked. No one needs 80 minutes while on a yellow when you face Barca.
Post update
Levante 0-0 Barcelona
The space in front of Barcelona's back four seems generous so far. They look there to be attacked.
Frenkie de Jong tries to lead a Barca attack but Jordi Alba can't dig a cross out. Not a great start from Xavi's men. He'll want them to get a little more control.
Did you know?
Levante 0-0 Barcelona
Barcelona have the best
They have won their last six La Liga matches, keeping a clean sheet in the last three.
They have not won four straight games in the competition without conceding since December 2018 under Ernesto Valverde.
three.
They have not won four straight games in the competition
without conceding since December 2018 under Ernesto Valverde.
Post update
Levante 0-0 Barcelona
Campana is lining one up for Levante form 20 yards and he forces a diving save from Marc-Andre ter Stegen. Xavi is off his bench and shouting. His side are still on the bus it seems.
Post update
Levante 0-0 Barcelona
It's a confident start from Levante. They're in ambitious mood and are pressing on with intent. As Barca try to play out from the back it's clear seven Levante players are stood high up the pitch ready to press.
KICK-OFF
Levante 0-0 Barcelona
Dear me, José Luis Morales has time and space inside 30 seconds and he unleashes a hit which deflects wide.
Talk about a rapid start...
Post update
Levante v Barcelona (20:00 BST)
Our players emerge as the strobe lights dim and illuminate time and again at this rocking Estadi Ciutat de Valencia.
Levante starting XI
Levante v Barcelona (20:00 BST)
Levante know this is a crunch time if they are to survive in La Liga.
They are seven points from safety but have a game in hand n 17th-placed Mallorca.
Levante have eight games left so time is off the essence.
Barcelona starting XI
Levante v Barcelona (20:00 BST)
As mentioned earlier, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is in the starting line-up for Barca and he's got it going right now.
He has scored seven goals in his six starts for Barcelona in LaLiga - five of them in his three league starts away from home.
Dani Alves comes back into the side and in shuffling his pack a little, it seems Xavi has one eye on the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final against Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday.
Xavi's lucky night...
Levante v Barcelona (20:00 BST)
Now I feel Barca boss Xavi may feel good about tonight.
Levante are some kind of lucky charm for the old pass master.
During his career as a player he faced them 16 times and never lost.
They must hate the sight of him.
Is tonight the night my brothers and sisters?