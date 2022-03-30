Reaction to international friendlies, Poland and Portugal reach Qatar

Hi there!

We missed you yesterday...

But we are back to go through a huge night of international football. There was another win for England, this time over Ivory Coast, plus an emotional return to the scene of his cardiac arrest in Copenhagen, which Christian Eriksen marked with a goal.

Portugal and Poland made it to the World Cup, while Senegal beat Egypt on penalties again, this time to reach Qatar.

Lets get into it. First stop, the back pages...

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images