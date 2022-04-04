Premier League reaction

It's Monday - get the coffee on!

Another stellar weekend of Premier League action done and ready to unpack, then.

We'll be focussing on Sunday's games, as Spurs hit five past Newcastle and West Ham beat Everton.

The race for the Champions League is hotting up as Arsenal go to Crystal Palace tonight.

There was also a big result in Scotland as Celtic came from behind to beat Rangers at Ibrox to go six points clear at the top with six games to go. Title race over? We'll see...

But first, the papers.

