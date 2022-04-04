Premier League reaction

And finally, the Telegraph go with a stark admission from Rangnick on the state of play at Manchester United.
Live Reporting
Harry De Cosemo
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
TelegraphCopyright: Telegraph StarCopyright: Star MailCopyright: Mail GuardianCopyright: Guardian MirrorCopyright: Mirror ExpressCopyright: Express Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
'It will take over a year to sort United crisis'
Monday's back pages
The Daily Telegraph
And finally, the Telegraph go with a stark admission from Rangnick on the state of play at Manchester United.
'You big softies'
Monday's back pages
The Daily Star
Much the same story to the Mirror in the Star, who also give a big nod to Spurs.
'Conte's dream'
Monday's back pages
The Daily Mail
The Mail take a similar angle today, too.
'Back in the race'
Monday's back pages
The Guardian
The Guardian take a look at what Antonio Conte said about Spurs' Champions League prospects after beating Newcastle.
'We're big softies'
Monday's back pages
Daily Mirror
Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick bemoans his side's flakiness after dropping more points at home to Leicester City on Saturday. That is in today's Mirror.
'High five'
Monday's back pages
The Daily Express
The Express go big on Spurs and their Champions League hopes after their threashing of Newcastle.
Good morning
It's Monday - get the coffee on!
Another stellar weekend of Premier League action done and ready to unpack, then.
We'll be focussing on Sunday's games, as Spurs hit five past Newcastle and West Ham beat Everton.
The race for the Champions League is hotting up as Arsenal go to Crystal Palace tonight.
There was also a big result in Scotland as Celtic came from behind to beat Rangers at Ibrox to go six points clear at the top with six games to go. Title race over? We'll see...
But first, the papers.