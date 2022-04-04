Live

Premier League reaction

preview
Live Reporting

Harry De Cosemo

All times stated are UK

  1. 'It will take over a year to sort United crisis'

    Monday's back pages

    The Daily Telegraph

    And finally, the Telegraph go with a stark admission from Rangnick on the state of play at Manchester United.

    Telegraph back page
    Copyright: Telegraph
  2. 'You big softies'

    Monday's back pages

    The Daily Star

    Much the same story to the Mirror in the Star, who also give a big nod to Spurs.

    Star back page
    Copyright: Star
  3. 'Conte's dream'

    Monday's back pages

    The Daily Mail

    The Mail take a similar angle today, too.

    Mail back page
    Copyright: Mail
  4. 'Back in the race'

    Monday's back pages

    The Guardian

    The Guardian take a look at what Antonio Conte said about Spurs' Champions League prospects after beating Newcastle.

    Guardian back page
    Copyright: Guardian
  5. 'We're big softies'

    Monday's back pages

    Daily Mirror

    Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick bemoans his side's flakiness after dropping more points at home to Leicester City on Saturday. That is in today's Mirror.

    Mirror back page
    Copyright: Mirror
  6. 'High five'

    Monday's back pages

    The Daily Express

    The Express go big on Spurs and their Champions League hopes after their threashing of Newcastle.

    Express back page
    Copyright: Express
  7. Good morning

    It's Monday - get the coffee on!

    Another stellar weekend of Premier League action done and ready to unpack, then.

    We'll be focussing on Sunday's games, as Spurs hit five past Newcastle and West Ham beat Everton.

    The race for the Champions League is hotting up as Arsenal go to Crystal Palace tonight.

    There was also a big result in Scotland as Celtic came from behind to beat Rangers at Ibrox to go six points clear at the top with six games to go. Title race over? We'll see...

    But first, the papers.

    Son Heung-min, Stecwen Bergwijn and Lucas Moura
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Jarrod Bowen
    Copyright: Getty Images
