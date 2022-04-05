Premier League reaction and Champions League build-up

#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only - standard message rates apply)
SMS Message: Arsenal won't finish top 4 this season, the squad depth isn't there, neither is the finishing! from Paul, Leeds
An opportunity missed by Arsenal as Vieira gets one over his old team
Crystal Palace 3-0 Arsenal
A dreadful start to the season had seen Arsenal briefly flirting with the relegation places, but they have been transformed as the campaign has gone on.
They went into this game knowing they had a huge opportunity to put themselves in the driving seat for Champions League football next season with a win, and they had every right to feel confident of getting it on the back of six wins in their past seven games.
But they never got going against a tenacious Crystal Palace side and they lacked the same level of aggression as their hosts.
The Gunners have that game in a hand over Tottenham, so still have the opportunity to make amends for this poor performance, and recent form suggests this display was an outlier.
Palace boss Vieira is a club legend at Arsenal following many years of dominating the middle of the park for them, and he came within seconds of a famous win at the home of his former side in October.
They were more aggressive than Arsenal and showed more desire, with every member of the team playing their part in what is undoubtedly one of the standout results of Vieira's impressive reign at Selhurst Park.
'We want and expect these performances'
Crystal Palace 3-0 Arsenal
Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira, speaking to BBC Sport: "It was a really good team performance. There have been games where we performed well but didn't take our chances but today we performed well from the start and we managed to win the game and not concede.
"I don't think it is the best performance, it is the performance we want and expect. At the beginning of the season we had some highs and lows. Today we played well from the first minute and I am really proud of the players.
"Our objective now is to try and performance like that and that is the challenge for us."
On Jean-Philippe Mateta's impressive performances: "It is confidence and belief from his team-mates. They give him the ball and he is taking the chance. He doesn't need a lot of chances to score, he is a proper scorer. He believes in himself and everyone believes in him."
'The performance was not good enough'
Crystal Palace 3-0 Arsenal
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta: "From the beginning we were not at the races. When you come here you have to compete. you have to win duels and second balls and be aggressive and we were none of those and top of that we were really poor on the ball.
"We tried in the second half, we had three or four big chances but the only half chance they had they got a penalty.
"It is time to accept the criticism, put your hand up and apologise because this performance was not good enough for this club and then react.
"Congratulations to Palace because they deserved to win the game. They always play like this."
Eagles soar past passive Gunners
Crystal Palace 3-0 Arsenal
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta apologised for his side's performance in their surprise defeat at Crystal Palace and accepted it was not good enough for the north London club.
The Gunners would have moved above rivals Tottenham with victory or even a draw but fell behind early on through Jean-Philippe Mateta's header following a free-kick.
Things got worse for the visitors a few minutes later when Jordan Ayew got away from two Arsenal defenders and bent a shot beyond Aaron Ramsdale.
Arsenal showed some improvement after the break and should have at least got one back as Martin Odegaard shot wide when unmarked inside the box, while Eddie Nketiah hit the woodwork.
Palace made sure of a hugely impressive win when Wilfried Zaha was brought down inside the box late on and the forward stepped up to convert the penalty.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
'Putting the boot in'
Tuesday's back pages
In the Telegraph, Arsenal's slip-up is the focus, and that is where we're headed next...
'I love stupid tactics'
Tuesday's back pages
The Guardian runs with Man City boss Pep Guardiola's rather dry response to a question over his Champions League tactics.
'Masters'
Tuesday's back pages
In this morning's Mirror, they look at both Liverpool and Man City's confidence in the Champions League.
'Lets Kop the lot'
Tuesday's back pages
Much the same message in the Express this morning.
'Un4gettable
Tuesday's back pages
The Star covers something we brought you on yesterday's live, Virgil van Dijk's rallying cry for Liverpool to make history this season.
'Everton cash row'
Tuesday's back pages
While the Mail takes a look at the game last night, it leads with Everton and the probe from Premier League rivals over their posted losses.
Good morning
What a night for Crystal Palace and Patrick Vieira.
Arsenal's charge towards a Champions League return was halted emphatically by the Eagles at Selhurst Park. Jean-Philippe Mateta, Jordan Ayew and Wilfried Zaha got in on the act in a 3-0 win.
We'll unpack all the events, plus we'll look ahead to the Champions League action tonight with Man City and Liverpool facing Atletico Madrid and Benfica respectively.
But first, lets check in with the back pages...