Harry De Cosemo

  Get Involved - Champions League reaction

    #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only - standard message rates apply)

    SMS Message: If Grealish is a £100m player, what does that make Foden? from Tim
    Tim
  Get Involved - Champions League reaction

    #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only - standard message rates apply)

    SMS Message: Watching that last night, I think Pep knew that the best way City could break them down is if they peppered Atletico's goal and bring on world class attacking players like Phil Foden to unlock the defence. They should be happy with the result and the performance. from Anon
    Anon
  6. 'Guardiola will be very satisfied - but write Simeone and Atletico off at your peril'

    Man City 1-0 Atletico Madrid

    Phil McNulty

    BBC Sport chief football writer

    Kevin De Bruyne
    Manchester City started the most crucial phase of their season in exactly the fashion they would have wanted.

    This was a game that panned out as so many expected it would - with City’s patterns attempting to weave a way through the heavy traffic built up in front of them by Diego Simeone’s notoriously durable and disciplined side.

    And it clearly delighted Pep Guardiola that City found a way, even though it took them 70 minutes and required the sweetest of combinations between Phil Foden and goalscorer Kevin de Bruyne to finally beat Atletico keeper Jan Oblak.

    This tie is far from over, because you write off Simeone and Atletico at your peril - but you suspect Guardiola and City will settle for this result, narrow though the advantage is.

    Foden shone in his cameo as a substitute, De Bruyne oozed class with his goal and almost scored a second, while it looks like City came through with a clean bill of health, despite the occasionally robust physical exchanges that inevitably accompany any acquaintance with Atletico.

    The show now moves on to the biggest Premier League game of the season when Liverpool come to Etihad Stadium on Sunday, another meeting between the two in the FA Cup semi-final coming after the second leg against Atletico in the Wanda Metropolitano.

    This may not have been the shining, spectacular City on show so often as they lead the Premier League – but Guardiola will still be a very satisfied manager.

  7. Is Phil Foden an automatic starter in Qatar?

    Man City 1-0 Atletico Madrid

    Thumbs up yes, down no...

  8. How good was Phil Foden last night?

    Man City 1-0 Atletico Madrid

    Phil Foden
    In a crucial week for Manchester City they need their star players to stand up.

    Kevin de Bruyne and Phil Foden did exactly that on Tuesday as the two combined to give Pep Guardiola's side a narrow 1-0 Champions League quarter-final lead over Atletico Madrid heading into next week's second leg in Spain.

    Though the Belgium international scored the goal, the post-match analysis centred around Foden, whose impact from the bench was almost instant, creating the goal 79 seconds after coming on in the second half.

    It came when the 21-year-old showed quick feet and slipped the ball between the legs of Reinildo and into the path of De Bruyne to coolly slot into the corner.

    Full story.

  9. Man City get their hands dirty

    Man City 1-0 Atletico Madrid

    Phil McNulty

    BBC Sport chief football writer

    Rodri and Marcos Llorente
    Manchester City's quarter-final against Atletico Madrid had been portrayed as a meeting between the beauty and the beast of the Champions League.

    Pep Guardiola's purists were in opposition to Diego Simeone's arch-pragmatists, conquerors of Liverpool when they held the crown and a frustrated Manchester United in the last round of this season's competition.

    It was a scenario that needed beauty to get its hands dirty because breaking down Atletico requires patience, persistence and fierce self-discipline bolted on to the sort of brilliance Phil Foden and Kevin de Bruyne applied to produce the most decisive moment in a game of fine margins.

    With frustration mounting inside Etihad Stadium and Atletico's belief growing that they would have something tangible to take back to the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid in eight days, Guardiola made the changes that brought rewards.

    Full story.

  10. 'We have to stay composed'

    Man City 1-0 Atletico Madrid

    Kevin de Bruyne
    Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne speaking to BT Sport: "The first half was tight in the second half we had a couple of chances and it was good that we took one.

    "I made the run and Phil [Foden] found me perfectly, I needed to stay composed and luckily I did. It's very hard. They played with almost five at the back and with five in midfield. I recommend anyone that says anything [about us], that they try playing against that on the training ground."

    "We have to stay composed and don’t try to get into their action. It is the way they play. One nil is one nil. I expect similar over there. If the game is tight they will have to attack a little bit more.

    On being ready for Liverpool in the Premier League: "It is five days until Sunday. Both teams have played tonight. It is a big game and everybody is looking forward to it including the players."

  11. 'We will go there and try to win'

    Man City 1-0 Atletico Madrid

    Pep Guardiola
    Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is speaking to BT Sport and is asked if he is happy with his side's performance: "A lot. We played an incredible top side who are difficult to face but it is a good result. We had chances to score a second and third.

    "The guys were playing well but we knew that Gabriel [Jesus] and Phil [Foden] have a special energy and Jack [Grealish] has the quality to keep the ball. Yeah, today the manager was so clever.

    "When we make a sub it is because we think it can be a bit better. It works sometimes but other times it doesn't.

    "It is not easy to face a team with a lot of experience in this tournament. We will go there to score and try and win again."

  12. De Bruyne puts City in control

    Man City 1-0 Atletico Madrid

    Kevin De Bruyne
    Kevin de Bruyne's second-half goal gave Manchester City victory as they overcame Atletico Madrid's typically fierce resistance in their Champions League quarter-final first leg at Etihad Stadium.

    Diego Simeone's side performed with their trademark defensive discipline, restricting City to very few opportunities until De Bruyne pounced to make the breakthrough with 20 minutes left.

    Phil Foden, on as a substitute, produced the moment of magic to unlock Atletico with a perfect pass through the legs of Reinildo for De Bruyne to slot past goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

    It was the decisive moment in the tightest of games but City manager Pep Guardiola's wild celebration illustrated just how much it means to take a lead, even if slender, to Madrid for the second leg on 13 April.

    Full story.

  13. 'Quarter Pounders'

    Wednesday's back pages

    And finally, the Mirror on both Liverpool and City taking control.

    Right then, lets dive in.

    Mirror back page
  14. 'King Kevin strikes'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Daily Telegraph

    De Bruyne takes a corner of space on the Telegraph back page this morning.

    Telegraph back page
  15. 'Huge step fourward'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Daily Express

    The quadruple is still very much on for Liverpool. Here is today's Express.

    Express back page
  16. 'Bottle of Pep'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Daily Star

    De Bruyne adds the fizz and it is Happy Diaz for Liverpool...

    All the puns are out in today's Star.

    Star back page
  17. 'De Bruyne gives City a vital lead'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Times

    '...as Liverpool cruise in Lisbon'. That is a long headline! Anyway, that is in today's Times.

    Times back page
  18. 'Advantage City'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Guardian

    First off, the Guardian is running with Man City's win, saying De Bruyne has 'settled nerves'.

    Guardian back page
  19. Good morning

    Champions League nights are always special.

    Nights where English teams win? Well, doubly so.

    Both Liverpool and Manchester City fans will be waking up happy this morning!

    City take a narrow lead to Madrid for their second leg with Atletico after Kevin de Bruyne's winner.

    Liverpool scored three in Lisbon against Benfica, but it was Luis Diaz's late strike which proved crucial.

    Lets unpack it all, shall we!

    But first, the papers...

    Man City's Kevin De Bruyne
    Luis Diaz of Liverpool
