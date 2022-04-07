Premier League news conferences

And there you have it! Seven Premier League managers covered, plus all the breakdown from yesterday's games!
We'll have more tomorrow ahead of another bumper weekend, but first we'll bring you coverage of the Europa League and Conference League games with West Ham facing Lyon and Leicester hosting PSV Eindhoven.
Arsenal, Everton and Newcastle have all expressed interest in signing 28-year-old Netherlands forward Memphis Depay from Barcelona. (Superdeporte - in Spanish)
Head on over here for today's gossip column for more stories.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Get Involved - Would you miss the matchday programme?
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only - standard message rates apply)
SMS Message: Have been going to matches since 1978 and have a programme from every game except two, both this season. One was a preseason friendly, so fair enough, but the other was from my first ever visit to Wycombe, where I've never had a programme from, and I was told it is digital only - very disappointing! from Seymour, Dunstable
Have been going to matches since 1978 and have a programme from every game except two, both this season. One was a preseason friendly, so fair enough, but the other was from my first ever visit to Wycombe, where I've never had a programme from, and I was told it is digital only - very disappointing!
'It’s up to us to build the right team'
Newcastle v Wolves (Fri, 20:00 BST)
Wolves
Finally, Bruno Lage on preparing for next season:
"Behind Wolves come teams that are ready to invest a lot.
"They are ready to improve and fight for different competitions so it’s up to us to build the right team to fight against all the clubs in the Premier League.”
'Fabio Silva competes every day'
Newcastle v Wolves (Fri, 20:00 BST)
Wolves
Lage speaking about Fabio Silva:
Fabio is a victim of two situations. The first is to compete for one place with a player like Rau Jimenez.
"He comes to training and competes every day. Also in the last 31 games I just did 18 subs from my right and left back.
"It was very good from him (against Aston Villa), but just one game doesn’t mean nothing if the next one is not in the same level."
'What I know is we have a special player here with us'
Newcastle v Wolves (Fri, 20:00 BST)
Wolves
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Speaking of Ruben Neves, the midfielder was featured in our gossip entry this morning as a potential target for Manchester United.
Here's what Bruno Lage said when asked about the speculation:
"I don’t know if it’s United or other teams, what I know is we have a special player here with us.
"What he is doing this season is very good. I think also the way we play, he can show a better Ruben, and also the way he plays puts our team on a different level.
"When you have that player, the best thing to do is improve his salary and years of contract. But who knows, when you have a top player like him in that specific position, that can defend and attack, and is a top professional and a great man, the big teams are there with £100m to buy these kinds of players.
"I would have preferred to remain with Joao Felix in Benfica, but 120 million euros came and he left.
"It depends on the strategy of Wolves also, that’s why it was so hard to find players in the last two transfer windows because we want to find the best players at the right price and the right age to help us, then after two or three years they can give us economical profit.
"It’s not just about Wolves, in these days which club can refuse a proposal of 80, 90 or 100 million pounds? Five or six."
'Neves injury not as serious now'
Newcastle v Wolves (Fri, 20:00 BST)
Wolves
Bruno Lage provided an update on Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves who is currently out with a knee injury:
"At the beginning it was serious, now it's not as serious as we expect. Lets see what happens before the end of the season if he can recover to play games."
Lage also said that Nelson Semedo is back in training and so is Ki-Jana Hoever, but Friday's game against Newcastle will come too soon for him.
'I want everyone ready and fit to play at every moment'
Newcastle v Wolves (Fri, 20:00 BST)
Wolves
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Wolves manager Bruno Lage has been speaking to media. Let's see what he's had to say.
On squad rotation:
"Since the first day we work everything with every player.
"I want everyone ready and fit to play at every moment. After it’s about the things they show me in training and it’s easy for me to take decisions.
"When we don’t have one, the others are ready to do the same thing."
'It is important to get more time to work'
Aston Villa v Tottenham (Sat, 17:30 BST)
Tottenham Hotspur
Conte on working with the team: "I've had more days to work with the team and this is important. Don't forget I came in in November and didn't have the same time as other managers with pre-season and the players you wanted to sign in the summer.
"It's important for me to have more time to spend with my team to improve the physical and technical aspects."
'Skipp needs to recover'
Aston Villa v Tottenham (Sat, 17:30 BST)
Tottenham Hotspur
Conte on whether Oliver Skipp needs to rest for the remainder of the season: "Absolutely not. We have to recover him for this season, this has to be the target, it is totally different to the Tanganga situation. Japh had an injury in his knee and his season was out. But for Skipp no.
"It is important for the player to feel this possibility to recover, also because we need him and we trust him. I am really sorry because he doesn't deserve to have this type of injury."
'You see the desire to improve in training'
Aston Villa v Tottenham (Sat, 17:30 BST)
Tottenham Hotspur
Conte on Matt Doherty: "Matthew is the typical player that is showing big improvement. If you remember at the start he didn't play a lot with me because at that moment I think he didn't deserve to play. Then he worked very hard. He is a really good guy and in every training session you see the desire and the will to improve himself.
"He has a great mentality, many times when players don't play a lot they go down mentally. Instead he has shown me to be strong and shown me 'I do what you want, I am going to improve and when I am ready I want to play'. He has shown me that not with talking, but with attitude and behaviour. He is playing very well and with great confidence and I am very happy for him. It's a good example for everyone."
'We are still pushing him'
Aston Villa v Tottenham (Sat, 17:30 BST)
Tottenham Hotspur
Conte on Harry Kane: "I think he deserves an important position in the world of football. I think Harry also he has the right age to show that he can be one of the best, best in the world and in history. He's already in history because he's scored a lot of goals for the club and the national team. He's of the right age to consolidate this and be one of the best.
"He's not typical in that he's a number nine and number 10. We try to exploit this characteristic.
"We are talking about a fantastic player. It's very difficult to improve him but we're trying to work and push him to the top ambition, to be the best striker."
Antonio Conte news conference
Aston Villa v Tottenham (Sat, 17:30 BST)
Tottenham Hotspur
Antonio Conte is speaking ahead of Tottenham's trip to Aston Villa on Saturday: "No new injuries, with two there is good news because Ryan Sessegnon and Sergio Reguilon had the training session with us. About Oliver Skipp, we have to wait. He's not ready, he's still not ready and we need to have patience with him and sort this problem.
"First training session with Ryan for a long time compared to Sergio and for sure we need to pay attention to him but it's good that he and Sergio are back."
Get Involved - Would you miss the matchday programme?
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only - standard message rates apply)
SMS Message: I write a matchday programme for a non-league club. It's now an online version. The challenge is getting content that's worth reading and hasn't already been seen online before. 24 hour news & social media makes this very difficult. from Anon
I write a matchday programme for a non-league club. It's now an online version. The challenge is getting content that's worth reading and hasn't already been seen online before. 24 hour news & social media makes this very difficult.
'I need a similar performance'
Watford v Leeds (Sat, 15:00 BST)
Watford
Hodgson on the need to react after Liverpool defeat: "I need a similar performance, that's what I really need. Reactions are when you're team's done badly, or you feel your team's not worked hard enough. I don't think I want to use the word reaction after what I've seen form the team at Southampton and Liverpool."
'The gap is not enormous'
Watford v Leeds (Sat, 15:00 BST)
Watford
Hodgson on Burnley beating Everton last night: "It means we stay in touch with Everton who are four points in front of us. We lost a bit of ground to Burnley who gained points on us. So it pushes us back a place in the table, but with eight games to go, the gap between Burnley, Everton, Watford and Norwich is not enormous."
On Leeds: "We need points, we are at the wrong end of the table. If we're going to survive, we've got to win games. This is another opportunity for us. We are playing at home. We are playing against a Leeds side who are good, and have had some very good results under the new manager Jesse Marsch."
Watford fully fit for Leeds
Watford v Leeds (Sat, 15:00 BST)
Watford
Watford boss Roy Hodgson has been asked about injuries ahead of his side's clash with Leeds this weekend: "Basically, we have a fully fit squad. It's quite incredible the work the doctors and the physios have done here this late in the season to present each day a list of players all available to train."
'Pressure on Arsenal to reach Champions League'
Arsenal v Brighton (Sat, 15:00 BST)
Brighton & Hove Albion
Potter on Saturday's opponents Arsenal:
"Arsenal have got stronger as the season has gone on.
"They've got pressure on reaching the Champions League but we feel pressure as well and we'll want three points."
'White has definitely made a step'
Arsenal v Brighton (Sat, 15:00 BST)
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton boss Graham Potter on coming up against former Seagulls defender Ben White:
"Ben has made progress, congratulations to him and the staff at Arsenal.
"He's definitely made a step. You can see his quality and what he brings to the team."
Live Reporting
Harry De Cosemo and Deepak Mahay
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
- Karim Benzema 'getting better with age' after another star showing
- Sean Dyche inspires vital Burnley victory by highlighting Everton's poor away record
- Brighton issue indefinite ban from Amex Stadium to man for shouting homophobic abuse
BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport
- Liverpool view Villarreal's Netherlands winger Arnaut Danjuma, 25, as a potential replacement for 29-year-old Senegal forward Sadio Mane, but the Reds are not expected to make a bid until 2023. (Goal)
- Brighton have no plans to sell goalkeeper Robert Sanchez amid interest from Newcastle in the 24-year-old Spain international. (Football Insider)
-
The agent of Chelsea and Germany forward Timo Werner, 26, has been in Italy meeting with AC Milan, Juventus and Atalanta. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)
- Arsenal, Everton and Newcastle have all expressed interest in signing 28-year-old Netherlands forward Memphis Depay from Barcelona. (Superdeporte - in Spanish)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images View more on twitterView more on twitter Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
That's all from us...
And there you have it! Seven Premier League managers covered, plus all the breakdown from yesterday's games!
We'll have more tomorrow ahead of another bumper weekend, but first we'll bring you coverage of the Europa League and Conference League games with West Ham facing Lyon and Leicester hosting PSV Eindhoven.
Follow all the action here!
We'll leave you with some of the day's biggest stories.
Take care!
MOTDx: 'I rang my mum' Williamson on becoming England captain
Before we go, check of this interview with Arsenal's Leah Williamson on being named England captain for the Euros this summer.
Gossip - Chelsea striker Werner off to Italy?
We're beginning to wind down after the last from Bruno Lage, but we'll go for one last delve into the rumour mill and see what the latest is.
Head on over here for today's gossip column for more stories.
Get Involved - Would you miss the matchday programme?
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only - standard message rates apply)
'It’s up to us to build the right team'
Newcastle v Wolves (Fri, 20:00 BST)
Wolves
Finally, Bruno Lage on preparing for next season:
"Behind Wolves come teams that are ready to invest a lot.
"They are ready to improve and fight for different competitions so it’s up to us to build the right team to fight against all the clubs in the Premier League.”
'Fabio Silva competes every day'
Newcastle v Wolves (Fri, 20:00 BST)
Wolves
Lage speaking about Fabio Silva:
Fabio is a victim of two situations. The first is to compete for one place with a player like Rau Jimenez.
"He comes to training and competes every day. Also in the last 31 games I just did 18 subs from my right and left back.
"It was very good from him (against Aston Villa), but just one game doesn’t mean nothing if the next one is not in the same level."
'What I know is we have a special player here with us'
Newcastle v Wolves (Fri, 20:00 BST)
Wolves
Speaking of Ruben Neves, the midfielder was featured in our gossip entry this morning as a potential target for Manchester United.
Here's what Bruno Lage said when asked about the speculation:
"I don’t know if it’s United or other teams, what I know is we have a special player here with us.
"What he is doing this season is very good. I think also the way we play, he can show a better Ruben, and also the way he plays puts our team on a different level.
"When you have that player, the best thing to do is improve his salary and years of contract. But who knows, when you have a top player like him in that specific position, that can defend and attack, and is a top professional and a great man, the big teams are there with £100m to buy these kinds of players.
"I would have preferred to remain with Joao Felix in Benfica, but 120 million euros came and he left.
"It depends on the strategy of Wolves also, that’s why it was so hard to find players in the last two transfer windows because we want to find the best players at the right price and the right age to help us, then after two or three years they can give us economical profit.
"It’s not just about Wolves, in these days which club can refuse a proposal of 80, 90 or 100 million pounds? Five or six."
'Neves injury not as serious now'
Newcastle v Wolves (Fri, 20:00 BST)
Wolves
Bruno Lage provided an update on Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves who is currently out with a knee injury:
"At the beginning it was serious, now it's not as serious as we expect. Lets see what happens before the end of the season if he can recover to play games."
Lage also said that Nelson Semedo is back in training and so is Ki-Jana Hoever, but Friday's game against Newcastle will come too soon for him.
'I want everyone ready and fit to play at every moment'
Newcastle v Wolves (Fri, 20:00 BST)
Wolves
Wolves manager Bruno Lage has been speaking to media. Let's see what he's had to say.
On squad rotation:
"Since the first day we work everything with every player.
"I want everyone ready and fit to play at every moment. After it’s about the things they show me in training and it’s easy for me to take decisions.
"When we don’t have one, the others are ready to do the same thing."
'It is important to get more time to work'
Aston Villa v Tottenham (Sat, 17:30 BST)
Tottenham Hotspur
Conte on working with the team: "I've had more days to work with the team and this is important. Don't forget I came in in November and didn't have the same time as other managers with pre-season and the players you wanted to sign in the summer.
"It's important for me to have more time to spend with my team to improve the physical and technical aspects."
'Skipp needs to recover'
Aston Villa v Tottenham (Sat, 17:30 BST)
Tottenham Hotspur
Conte on whether Oliver Skipp needs to rest for the remainder of the season: "Absolutely not. We have to recover him for this season, this has to be the target, it is totally different to the Tanganga situation. Japh had an injury in his knee and his season was out. But for Skipp no.
"It is important for the player to feel this possibility to recover, also because we need him and we trust him. I am really sorry because he doesn't deserve to have this type of injury."
'You see the desire to improve in training'
Aston Villa v Tottenham (Sat, 17:30 BST)
Tottenham Hotspur
Conte on Matt Doherty: "Matthew is the typical player that is showing big improvement. If you remember at the start he didn't play a lot with me because at that moment I think he didn't deserve to play. Then he worked very hard. He is a really good guy and in every training session you see the desire and the will to improve himself.
"He has a great mentality, many times when players don't play a lot they go down mentally. Instead he has shown me to be strong and shown me 'I do what you want, I am going to improve and when I am ready I want to play'. He has shown me that not with talking, but with attitude and behaviour. He is playing very well and with great confidence and I am very happy for him. It's a good example for everyone."
'We are still pushing him'
Aston Villa v Tottenham (Sat, 17:30 BST)
Tottenham Hotspur
Conte on Harry Kane: "I think he deserves an important position in the world of football. I think Harry also he has the right age to show that he can be one of the best, best in the world and in history. He's already in history because he's scored a lot of goals for the club and the national team. He's of the right age to consolidate this and be one of the best.
"He's not typical in that he's a number nine and number 10. We try to exploit this characteristic.
"We are talking about a fantastic player. It's very difficult to improve him but we're trying to work and push him to the top ambition, to be the best striker."
Antonio Conte news conference
Aston Villa v Tottenham (Sat, 17:30 BST)
Tottenham Hotspur
Antonio Conte is speaking ahead of Tottenham's trip to Aston Villa on Saturday: "No new injuries, with two there is good news because Ryan Sessegnon and Sergio Reguilon had the training session with us. About Oliver Skipp, we have to wait. He's not ready, he's still not ready and we need to have patience with him and sort this problem.
"First training session with Ryan for a long time compared to Sergio and for sure we need to pay attention to him but it's good that he and Sergio are back."
Get Involved - Would you miss the matchday programme?
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only - standard message rates apply)
'I need a similar performance'
Watford v Leeds (Sat, 15:00 BST)
Watford
Hodgson on the need to react after Liverpool defeat: "I need a similar performance, that's what I really need. Reactions are when you're team's done badly, or you feel your team's not worked hard enough. I don't think I want to use the word reaction after what I've seen form the team at Southampton and Liverpool."
'The gap is not enormous'
Watford v Leeds (Sat, 15:00 BST)
Watford
Hodgson on Burnley beating Everton last night: "It means we stay in touch with Everton who are four points in front of us. We lost a bit of ground to Burnley who gained points on us. So it pushes us back a place in the table, but with eight games to go, the gap between Burnley, Everton, Watford and Norwich is not enormous."
On Leeds: "We need points, we are at the wrong end of the table. If we're going to survive, we've got to win games. This is another opportunity for us. We are playing at home. We are playing against a Leeds side who are good, and have had some very good results under the new manager Jesse Marsch."
Watford fully fit for Leeds
Watford v Leeds (Sat, 15:00 BST)
Watford
Watford boss Roy Hodgson has been asked about injuries ahead of his side's clash with Leeds this weekend: "Basically, we have a fully fit squad. It's quite incredible the work the doctors and the physios have done here this late in the season to present each day a list of players all available to train."
'Pressure on Arsenal to reach Champions League'
Arsenal v Brighton (Sat, 15:00 BST)
Brighton & Hove Albion
Potter on Saturday's opponents Arsenal:
"Arsenal have got stronger as the season has gone on.
"They've got pressure on reaching the Champions League but we feel pressure as well and we'll want three points."
'White has definitely made a step'
Arsenal v Brighton (Sat, 15:00 BST)
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton boss Graham Potter on coming up against former Seagulls defender Ben White:
"Ben has made progress, congratulations to him and the staff at Arsenal.
"He's definitely made a step. You can see his quality and what he brings to the team."