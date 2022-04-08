Europa and Conference League reaction plus Premier League build-up

Lyon boss Peter Bosz, meanwhile, was unhappy his side failed to make the most of their numerical advantage in the second half.
"We had to win, we played half a game against 10 men.
"When you play against 10 players you should be winning but we conceded a silly goal," Bosz said.
'I thought it was cheap'
West Ham 1-1 Lyon
West Ham United
West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen, speaking to BT Sport: "I thought it [the red card] was cheap, if I'm really honest. I only saw it in real time, I haven't seen it back. It looked like he [Dembele] was going away from goal and it is a tiny touch on the arm. The referee has made his decision and we had to think quickly with 10 men. I thought we did well and yes we've conceded a goal, but with the quality they have. It is all to play for next week.
"The manager said at half-time to keep our heads because we weren't happy with the decision obviously. It was a case of staying in the game. We did, went 1-0 up and it was then just about defending the lead. It was always going to be difficult. It is still all to play for.
"I was just trying to get in and around the box [for his goal]. Luckily it fell to me and got a nick off the defender and went in. To come back and get two goals is for the team, which is what I want to do. We weren't at our best but created chances. We step up another level next week and we will be dangerous."
'I'm not going to comment on the referee'
West Ham 1-1 Lyon
West Ham United
Here are the thoughts of West Ham manager David Moyes after the game:
Speaking to BT Sport: "Firstly, you need to look at the foul on Jarrod Bowen in the build-up [to the red card]. I hoped VAR would look at that as it is in the same phase of play. I'm certainly not going to comment about the referee. I will answer other questions but I am not going to bother with the referee tonight.
"We were really resilient in the second-half. We came in at the break knowing with 10 men it was a difficult job. We stuck at it and had one or two opportunities ourselves. Overall it was more of a backs-to-the-wall performance second-half but we are still in with a good shout.
"I don't know if the pressure is off because we want to qualify. Generally the players stuck at it tonight. We didn't play well and we can only play much better next week."
Ten-man West Ham hold Lyon in first leg
West Ham 1-1 Lyon
Simon Stone
BBC Sport at the London Stadium
Ten-man West Ham kept their hopes of reaching a first European semi-final since 1976 alive by battling to a draw in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final with Lyon at London Stadium.
Aaron Cresswell's red card for bringing down visiting skipper Moussa Dembele when he was the last man in first-half stoppage time changed the complexion of a tie that David Moyes' men were starting to grow into.
Despite the setback Jarrod Bowen put the Hammers in front seven minutes after the re-start when he seized on a Jerome Boateng mistake in his own box and finished on the turn.
But it was a rare glimpse of goal for the home side, who were forced to defend for long periods. Their defences were eventually breached by on-loan Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, who tapped home from close range after the ball had been deflected into his path.
Alphonse Areola denied Emerson with a decent save as Lyon searched for a winner but West Ham held firm, with Craig Dawson particularly impressive in their rearguard action.
If there is any consolation given how the game unfolded, it is that the Premier League side are still in with a chance, unlike the last occasion West Ham reached a European quarter-final, when they were beaten 4-1 in the first leg at home by Dynamo Tblisi in 1981.
