Europa and Conference League reaction plus Premier League build-up

West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen, speaking to BT Sport: "I thought it [the red card] was cheap, if I'm really honest. I only saw it in real time, I haven't seen it back. It looked like he [Dembele] was going away from goal and it is a tiny touch on the arm. The referee has made his decision and we had to think quickly with 10 men. I thought we did well and yes we've conceded a goal, but with the quality they have. It is all to play for next week.

"The manager said at half-time to keep our heads because we weren't happy with the decision obviously. It was a case of staying in the game. We did, went 1-0 up and it was then just about defending the lead. It was always going to be difficult. It is still all to play for.

"I was just trying to get in and around the box [for his goal]. Luckily it fell to me and got a nick off the defender and went in. To come back and get two goals is for the team, which is what I want to do. We weren't at our best but created chances. We step up another level next week and we will be dangerous."