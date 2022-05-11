Watch: Women's U17 Euros semi-final - Germany v France

The\n2022 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship final returns after being\ncancelled for the last two seasons due to the pandemic. The\ntournament will act as the UEFA qualifier for the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World\nCup in India from 11 to 30 October, with the top three finishers in the\ntournament to represent Europe. The two\nteams beaten in the semi-finals will then play for the third World Cup slot.
What is the Euro Women's U17's Championship?
