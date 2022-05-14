Watch: Women's U17 Euros final - Germany v Spain

The 2022 Uefa European Women's Under-17 Championship final returns after being cancelled for the last two seasons due to the pandemic.
The tournament will act as the UEFA qualifier for the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India from 11 to 30 October, with the top three finishers in the tournament to represent Europe.
The two teams beaten in the semi-finals will then play for the third World Cup slot.
How can I watch the Uefa U17 European Championships?
All times are BST and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
Live coverage of both the men's and women's Under-17 European Championships will be available across BBC Sport.
In the men's tournament, Scotland are the sole British representatives in Israel, and BBC Sport has all their group games as well as all the matches in the knockout stages.
In the women's tournament in Bosnia and Herzegovina, no home nations qualified but BBC Sport will bring you live coverage of both semi-finals and the final.
All matches will be shown on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app and be available as catch-up for 30 days.
Women's U17s
Sunday, 15 May
Final:18:45-21:00
Men's U17s
Tuesday, 17 May
Scotland v Portugal - 17:45-20:00
Friday, 20 May
Denmark v Scotland - 12:15-14:30
Monday, 23 May
Sweden v Scotland - 17:45-20:00
Wednesday, 25 May
Quarter-final 1:15:15-17:30
Quarter-final 2:17:45-20:00
Thursday, 26 May
Quarter-final 3:15:15-17:30
Quarter-final 4:17:45-20:00
Sunday, 29 May
Semi-final 1:15:15-17:30
Semi-final 2:18:45-21:00
Wednesday, 1 June
Final:16:45-19:00
How to get into football
The beautiful game. The national game. The world game.
Football is a phenomenon. Hundreds of millions of people across the globe live and breathe it, playing it with their friends and watching their heroes.
But don't be content to just watch it. Lace up your boots and get your foot on the ball to take part in perhaps the most easily accessible sport there is.
Football gives you an all-round workout. Players run, kick, dodge, sprint and jump, and constantly twisting and turning your body increases endurance, promotes agility and develops physical co-ordination.
Football also promotes teamwork on and off the pitch, as many teams socialise together.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
What is the Women's U17's European Championship?
The 2022 Uefa European Women's Under-17 Championship final returns after being cancelled for the last two seasons due to the pandemic.
The tournament will act as the UEFA qualifier for the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India from 11 to 30 October, with the top three finishers in the tournament to represent Europe.
The two teams beaten in the semi-finals will then play for the third World Cup slot.
How can I watch the Uefa U17 European Championships?
All times are BST and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
Live coverage of both the men's and women's Under-17 European Championships will be available across BBC Sport.
In the men's tournament, Scotland are the sole British representatives in Israel, and BBC Sport has all their group games as well as all the matches in the knockout stages.
In the women's tournament in Bosnia and Herzegovina, no home nations qualified but BBC Sport will bring you live coverage of both semi-finals and the final.
All matches will be shown on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app and be available as catch-up for 30 days.
Women's U17s
Sunday, 15 May
Final:18:45-21:00
Men's U17s
Tuesday, 17 May
Scotland v Portugal - 17:45-20:00
Friday, 20 May
Denmark v Scotland - 12:15-14:30
Monday, 23 May
Sweden v Scotland - 17:45-20:00
Wednesday, 25 May
Quarter-final 1:15:15-17:30
Quarter-final 2:17:45-20:00
Thursday, 26 May
Quarter-final 3:15:15-17:30
Quarter-final 4:17:45-20:00
Sunday, 29 May
Semi-final 1:15:15-17:30
Semi-final 2:18:45-21:00
Wednesday, 1 June
Final:16:45-19:00
How to get into football
The beautiful game. The national game. The world game.
Football is a phenomenon. Hundreds of millions of people across the globe live and breathe it, playing it with their friends and watching their heroes.
But don't be content to just watch it. Lace up your boots and get your foot on the ball to take part in perhaps the most easily accessible sport there is.
Football gives you an all-round workout. Players run, kick, dodge, sprint and jump, and constantly twisting and turning your body increases endurance, promotes agility and develops physical co-ordination.
Football also promotes teamwork on and off the pitch, as many teams socialise together.
You can find out more about how to get involved in our handy guide.