Watch: Women's U17 Euros final - Germany v Spain

The 2022 Uefa European Women's Under-17 Championship final returns after being cancelled for the last two seasons due to the pandemic.

The tournament will act as the UEFA qualifier for the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India from 11 to 30 October, with the top three finishers in the tournament to represent Europe.

The two teams beaten in the semi-finals will then play for the third World Cup slot.