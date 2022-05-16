Watch: Men's U17 Euros - Scotland v Portugal

Scotland are the only home nation’s representative in the men’s event. Coached by former Celtic and Wigan player Brian McLaughlin, the team has qualified for five previous European Championship finals, achieving its best result in 2014 when they got to the semi-finals.

Exciting forward Ben Doak (recently signed by Liverpool) misses out on the tournament through injury. However, potential names to look out include Rangers’ Rory Wilson– who was named Man of the Match in the recent Scottish FA Youth Cup Final after scoring a brace in a 2-1 win over Hearts.

Defending champions and four-times winners the Netherlands go into the tournament as favourites.