Watch: Men's U17 Euros - Denmark v Scotland

Scotland lost 5-1 to Portugal in their opening game in Group D of the 2022 men's Uefa under-17 European Championship in Israel.
They conceded in the opening 10 minutes and were trailing 3-0 at half-time. Celtic's Magnus Mackenzie pulled one back just after the hour mark before Portugal scored twice to end any hopes of a dramatic comeback.
The other game in the group saw Sweden beat Denmark 2-1 to mean Scotland realistically need to win both of their remaining games to progress to the knockout stages.
Germany and Netherlands have already guaranteed their place in the next round with wins in their opening two matches.
What are the U17 European Championships?
Scotland are the only home nation’s representative in the men’s event. Coached by former Celtic and Wigan player Brian McLaughlin, the team has qualified for five previous European Championship finals, achieving its best result in 2014 when they got to the semi-finals.
Exciting forward Ben Doak (recently signed by Liverpool) misses out on the tournament through injury. However, potential names to look out include Rangers’ Rory Wilson– who was named Man of the Match in the recent Scottish FA Youth Cup Final after scoring a brace in a 2-1 win over Hearts.
Defending champions and four-times winners the Netherlands go into the tournament as favourites.
How can I watch the men's Uefa U17 European Championship?
All times are BST and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
Live coverage of men's under-17 European Championship will be available across BBC Sport.
Scotland are the sole British representatives in Israel, and BBC Sport has all their group games as well as all the matches in the knockout stages.
All matches will be shown on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app and be available as catch-up for 30 days.
Friday, 20 May
Denmark v Scotland - 12:15-14:30
Monday, 23 May
Sweden v Scotland - 17:45-20:00
Wednesday, 25 May
Quarter-final 1:15:15-17:30
Quarter-final 2:17:45-20:00
Thursday, 26 May
Quarter-final 3:15:15-17:30
Quarter-final 4:17:45-20:00
Sunday, 29 May
Semi-final 1:15:15-17:30
Semi-final 2:18:45-21:00
Wednesday, 1 June
Final:16:45-19:00
How to get into football
BBC Sport
The beautiful game. The national game. The world game.
Football is a phenomenon. Hundreds of millions of people across the globe live and breathe it, playing it with their friends and watching their heroes.
But don't be content to just watch it. Lace up your boots and get your foot on the ball to take part in perhaps the most easily accessible sport there is.
Football gives you an all-round workout. Players run, kick, dodge, sprint and jump, and constantly twisting and turning your body increases endurance, promotes agility and develops physical co-ordination.
Football also promotes teamwork on and off the pitch, as many teams socialise together.
What has happened so far?
You can find out more about how to get involved in our handy guide.