Watch: Men's U17 Euros - Denmark v Scotland

Scotland lost 5-1 to Portugal in their opening game in Group D of the 2022 men's Uefa under-17 European Championship in Israel.

They conceded in the opening 10 minutes and were trailing 3-0 at half-time. Celtic's Magnus Mackenzie pulled one back just after the hour mark before Portugal scored twice to end any hopes of a dramatic comeback.

The other game in the group saw Sweden beat Denmark 2-1 to mean Scotland realistically need to win both of their remaining games to progress to the knockout stages.

Germany and Netherlands have already guaranteed their place in the next round with wins in their opening two matches.