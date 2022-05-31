Watch: Men's U17 Euros final - France v Netherlands

Video content Video caption: Women's World Cup: Cuthbert & Bright's easy drills to help you improve your skills Women's World Cup: Cuthbert & Bright's easy drills to help you improve your skills

The beautiful game. The national game. The world game.

Football is a phenomenon. Hundreds of millions of people across the globe live and breathe it, playing it with their friends and watching their heroes.

But don't be content to just watch it. Lace up your boots and get your foot on the ball to take part in perhaps the most easily accessible sport there is.

Football gives you an all-round workout. Players run, kick, dodge, sprint and jump, and constantly twisting and turning your body increases endurance, promotes agility and develops physical co-ordination.

Football also promotes teamwork on and off the pitch, as many teams socialise together.

You can find out more about how to get involved in our handy guide.