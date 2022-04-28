Listen: Non-league commentaries

    National League

    Aldershot Town v Notts County - BBC Radio Surrey & BBC Radio Nottingham

    Barnet v Grimsby Town - BBC Radio Humberside

    Bromley v Chesterfield - BBC Radio Sheffield

    Dover v Altrincham - BBC Radio Kent

    FC Halifax Town v Yeovil Town - BBC Radio Somerset

    King's Lynn Town v Eastleigh - BBC Radio Norfolk

    Wrexham v Southend United - BBC Radio Wales & BBC Essex

    National League North

    Farsley Celtic v York City - BBC Radio York

    Kidderminster Harriers v Guiseley - BBC Hereford & Worcester

    Spennymoor Town v Hereford - BBC Hereford & Worcester

    National League South

    Ebbsfleet v Chippenham Town - BBC Radio Kent

    Maidstone United v Chelmsford City - BBC Radio Kent

