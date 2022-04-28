Listen: Non-league commentaries
All times stated are UK
Commentaries available
All times are BST and subject to change
National League
Aldershot Town v Notts County - BBC Radio Surrey & BBC Radio Nottingham
Barnet v Grimsby Town - BBC Radio Humberside
Bromley v Chesterfield - BBC Radio Sheffield
Dover v Altrincham - BBC Radio Kent
FC Halifax Town v Yeovil Town - BBC Radio Somerset
King's Lynn Town v Eastleigh - BBC Radio Norfolk
Wrexham v Southend United - BBC Radio Wales & BBC Essex
National League North
Farsley Celtic v York City - BBC Radio York
Kidderminster Harriers v Guiseley - BBC Hereford & Worcester
Spennymoor Town v Hereford - BBC Hereford & Worcester
National League South
Ebbsfleet v Chippenham Town - BBC Radio Kent
Maidstone United v Chelmsford City - BBC Radio Kent