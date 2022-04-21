Premier League reaction - Man City, Arsenal & Newcastle win, Everton rescue draw

So that's all four of the Premier League games from Wednesday. Now let's have a look at how some of today's papers reacted...
The Mail focuses on Arsenal's 4-2 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, which saw Bukayo Saka add the fourth from the penalty spot after an impressive performance.
Magpies all but guarantee Premier League survival
Newcastle 1-0 Crystal Palace
Miguel Almiron scored his first club goal since February 2021 as Newcastle beat Crystal Palace to record a sixth consecutive win at St James' Park and move on to 40 points in the Premier League.
Almiron finished magnificently from Bruno Guimaraes' lofted pass to lift Eddie Howe's side up to 11th in the table and all but guarantee the Magpies' place in the top flight next season.
Guimaraes and Allan Saint-Maximin tested Vicente Guaita in a one-sided first half, while the impressive Joelinton sent a header looping over the crossbar not long after the interval.
Palace emerged for the second half with greater urgency and very nearly equalised when Wilfried Zaha dragged Odsonne Edouard's pass narrowly wide of Martin Dubravka's right-hand post.
Zaha also sent a curling effort inches over the crossbar in the final minute of second-half stoppage time as Palace dropped to 14th after suffering back-to-back league defeats for the first time since the turn of the year.
Everton had suffered a nightmare start to the game when Harvey Barnes turned in James Maddison's cross early on.
But after substitutes Dele Alli and Salomon Rondon helped the hosts get a foothold in the game, the pair had a hand in Richarlison's eighth goal of the season, which earned a crucial point for Everton before matches against Liverpool and Chelsea.
The draw lifted the Toffees four points clear of 18th-placed Burnley, who host Southampton later (19:45 BST).
The Foxes, who also squandered several good chances towards the end via Maddison, now sit 11 points behind seventh-placed West Ham, who have played two more games.
Arsenal got their pursuit of a place in the Premier League's top four back on track as they ended a run of three defeats with a crucial victory at Chelsea.
The Gunners' hopes of securing a place in next season's Champions League had been significantly damaged by those losses but this win will provide renewed belief.
Eddie Nketiah was selected ahead of out-of-sorts Alexandre Lacazette in Arsenal's attack and he rewarded manager Mikel Arteta's faith when he took advantage of Andreas Christensen's weak back pass with a composed finish.
It was the start of a chaotic first half as Timo Werner equalised with a deflected shot four minutes later before Emile Smith Rowe showed a touch of class to beat Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy with a cool finish from the edge of the area.
Chelsea were back on terms again before the break through captain Cesar Azpilicueta but Nketiah pounced on a series of defensive errors in the Blues' box to put Arsenal back in front just before the hour mark.
The outstanding Bukayo Saka then sealed the win from the penalty spot in added time in the second half.
After struggling to break down Graham Potter's men in a frustrating opening period, Kevin de Bruyne provided the inspiration as City restored their one-point advantage.
De Bruyne created the opener for Riyad Mahrez and provided the faint final pass for Bernardo Silva to wrap up the scoring eight minutes from time.
In between, Phil Foden needed the aid of a deflection to beat the Brighton goalkeeper after Mahrez spotted the England man on his own just outside the box at a corner.
The goals relieved building tension around Etihad Stadium and leave City knowing six more wins would see Pep Guardiola's men retain their title.
Good morning
And welcome to today's live page, as we look back on an exciting night of midweek Premier League football.
Manchester City overcame a nervy start to beat Brighton and go back to the top of the Premier League. Meanwhile, there was another twist in the race for Champions League qualification as Arsenal won at Chelsea and Everton grabbed what could be a valuable point in the battle to beat the drop as they claimed a late equaliser against Leicester.
Make yourself comfortable, the best of the action is coming right up.
'Man City turn heat back on Liverpool as they go back on top'
Thursday's back pages
Daily Mirror
Manchester City put the pressure back on Liverpool after winning 3-0 at home to Brighton to go back to the top of the Premier League. That's in today's Mirror.
'Saka seals victory as Gunners close on top four'
Thursday's back pages
The Daily Mail
