Watch: SWPL - Rangers v Glasgow City & Hibernian v Aberdeen

Nearly a carbon copy of her Scotland U19 teammate Eilidh Adams goal, Bayley Hutchison pulls Aberdeen level! She adds another goal to her exceptional tally in a phenomenal season.
GOAL Hibernian 1-1 ABERDEEN
Bayley Hutchison
Nearly a carbon copy of her Scotland U19 teammate Eilidh Adams goal, Bayley Hutchison pulls Aberdeen level!
She adds another goal to her exceptional tally in a phenomenal season.
Rangers 0-0 Glasgow City
Lauren Davidson is next to test Jenna Fife in the Rangers goal. Her venomous strike is parried away by the Scottish shot-stopper as wave after wave of City attacks flow.
The champions are not letting their title go too easily, as has been the case all season.
GOAL HIBERNIAN 1-0 Aberdeen
Eilidh Adams
Eilidh Adams fires Hibernian ahead with a sensational solo goal!
She strides into the box before rifling her shot into the far side of the net.
Marking her contract extension with quite the goal!
GREAT SAVE!
Rangers 0-0 Glasgow City
Claire Shine was sure she had broken the deadlock for Glasgow City!
Jenna Fife pulls off a fantastic save at her bottom left-hand corner from Shine's close-range effort.
City are easing through the Rangers defence so far.
Rangers 0-0 Glasgow City
I think it's going to be quite the battle down this near side between Priscila Chinchilla and Nicola Docherty.
Chinchilla, the recently crowned PFA Player of the Year, has seen plenty of the ball in the opening stages.
KICK-OFF
Rangers 0-0 Glasgow City
We're underway through Claire Shine of Glasgow City.
Rangers v Glasgow City (16:10)
The players are just entering the field in Glasgow, you can watch on BBC Alba, which is an option at the top of this page, too.
Or, you can follow our live text updates, the choice is yours.
TEAM NEWS from Rangers Training Centre
Rangers v Glasgow City (16:10)
Rangers v Glasgow City (16:10)
Let's have a gander at the line-ups from this huge game...
KICK-OFF
Hibernian 0-0 Aberdeen
The visitors get things going in Livingston.
TEAM NEWS from Tony Macaroni Arena
Hibernian v Aberdeen (16:00)
First up
Hibernian v Aberdeen (16:00)
We will get to that table topping clash in a moment, but first up we have Hibernian hosting Aberdeen at 16:00 BST.
You can watch that game at the top of this page with commentary coming from Stuart Mitchell and Hibs captain, Rachael Boyle.
We will have text updates with all the flash moments but first up, let's have a look at those line-ups.
Good afternoon
SWPL1
Hello and welcome to our coverage on this potentially historic day in SWPL1.
Could we be about to witness a changing of the guard between Rangers and Glasgow City?
Stick with us to find out!