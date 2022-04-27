Live

Champions League - Reaction as Man City edge Real Madrid in thriller

Live Reporting

Luke Reddy and Deepak Mahay

All times stated are UK

  1. 'A Real classic'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Daily Express

    Express
  2. 'Welcome to Madchester'

    Wednesday's back pages

    i Newspaper

    i
  3. Post update

    Now, do you think the Metro was the only paper to carry the 'Madchester' line?

  4. 'Madchester'

    Wednesday's back pages

    Metro

    Metro
  5. Post update

    I did tell you the 'mad' theme was out and strong this morning on the papers.

    Personal favourite up next...

  6. 'It's Etimad'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Daily Star

    Star
  7. 'Madness'

    Wednesday's back pages

    Daily Mirror

    Mirror
  8. Post update

    You will notice a theme this morning. Papers from across Europe have pointed to last night being 'mad' or 'crazy'.

  9. 'Just Crazy'

    Wednesday's back pages...

    Yes my friends, it really was...

    L'Equipe back page
  10. Coming up...

    Tweet us on #bbcfootball

    Carlo Ancelotti
    Copyright: Getty Images

    I'd not like Carlo shouting at me when he can look so menacing.

    Thankfully it's all love in this live text today.

    We will bring you some papers, some transfer gossip, the quotes from last night, your views via #bbcfootball, build-up for the second semi-final and also a raft of news conferences.

    West Ham, Leicester, Manchester United and Chelsea are all scheduled to hold media events today.

  11. We do this together...

    Tweet us on #bbcfootball

    Pep Guardiola
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Look, we know you all adopted this Pep Guardiola stance when the alarm went off. It's perfectly understandable.

    But now we've joined forces, let's do this together.

    Hit us up at #bbcfootball on anything you want to get off your chest about this beautiful game and we can make this hump day an easy one.

    Did you see that Benzema penalty by the way? Cooler than an ice bath in Antarctica.

  12. Welcome!

    Kevin De Bruyne has a touch like silk, Luka Modric is playing some kind of sporting chess and Karim Benzema seems to get younger with every passing game.

    My brothers and sisters, I think we all enjoyed that one did we not?

    Let us delicately move our way into Wednesday with 'our Kevin's' class and Karim's endless resolve.

    Go on Kev, point the way...

    Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne
    Copyright: Getty Images
