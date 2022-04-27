Champions League - Reaction as Man City edge Real Madrid in thriller

Now, do you think the Metro was the only paper to carry the 'Madchester' line?
Luke Reddy and Deepak Mahay
'A Real classic'
Wednesday's back pages
The Daily Express
'Welcome to Madchester'
Wednesday's back pages
i Newspaper
'Madchester'
Wednesday's back pages
Metro
I did tell you the 'mad' theme was out and strong this morning on the papers.
Personal favourite up next...
'It's Etimad'
Wednesday's back pages
The Daily Star
'Madness'
Wednesday's back pages
Daily Mirror
You will notice a theme this morning. Papers from across Europe have pointed to last night being 'mad' or 'crazy'.
'Just Crazy'
Wednesday's back pages...
Yes my friends, it really was...
Coming up...
I'd not like Carlo shouting at me when he can look so menacing.
Thankfully it's all love in this live text today.
We will bring you some papers, some transfer gossip, the quotes from last night, your views via #bbcfootball, build-up for the second semi-final and also a raft of news conferences.
West Ham, Leicester, Manchester United and Chelsea are all scheduled to hold media events today.
We do this together...
Look, we know you all adopted this Pep Guardiola stance when the alarm went off. It's perfectly understandable.
But now we've joined forces, let's do this together.
Hit us up at #bbcfootball on anything you want to get off your chest about this beautiful game and we can make this hump day an easy one.
Did you see that Benzema penalty by the way? Cooler than an ice bath in Antarctica.
Welcome!
Kevin De Bruyne has a touch like silk, Luka Modric is playing some kind of sporting chess and Karim Benzema seems to get younger with every passing game.
My brothers and sisters, I think we all enjoyed that one did we not?
Let us delicately move our way into Wednesday with 'our Kevin's' class and Karim's endless resolve.
Go on Kev, point the way...