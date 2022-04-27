Champions League - Reaction as Man City edge Real Madrid in thriller

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

I'd not like Carlo shouting at me when he can look so menacing.

Thankfully it's all love in this live text today.

We will bring you some papers, some transfer gossip, the quotes from last night, your views via #bbcfootball, build-up for the second semi-final and also a raft of news conferences.

West Ham, Leicester, Manchester United and Chelsea are all scheduled to hold media events today.