Champions League reaction

The Spanish duo of Real Madrid and Villarreal will demand a significant say in this matter, but the notion of a Champions League final between Liverpool and Manchester City in Paris is a truly mouth-watering prospect.
And, after the semi-final first legs, the two Premier League thoroughbreds who are conducting their argument on another level will both feel confident they can make what might be a defining date at the Stade de France on 28 May.
Liverpool are in prime position to reach their third Champions League final under manager Jurgen Klopp as they showed control as well as quality to beat Villarreal in the semi-final first leg.
Villarreal have demonstrated their threat by knocking out Juventus and Bayern Munich but Liverpool are on a different level and showed such confidence and patience to secure a 2-0 win.
Thiago was imperious in midfield, the Spanish pass master pulling the strings alongside the rock Fabinho and tireless captain Jordan Henderson.
There were no fist pumps from manager Jurgen Klopp at the final whistle, no acts of over-celebration. There is still work to be done in the second leg but such is the quality of this Liverpool team that is hard to see how even a coach with Unai Emery’s European pedigree can navigate a way past them.
Liverpool’s quadruple is still on and once again they looked so powerful and potent and that it really does seem like only a side of Manchester City’s quality can halt history.
Villarreal boss Unai Emery talking to BT Sport: "We can't tell nothing about the victory because they deserve it. The first half was defensively good but we didn't achieve in attack.
"They had two or three chances to score. The second half was the same and they pushed and deserved to score. 2-0 is a good difference for them, for us not a good result but we will try to dream and do something different in our home.
The match next week will be very different than tonight. It is very important in our home to change something, maybe tactically. They are going to suffer more than tonight."
'There is work to do'
Liverpool 2-0 Villarreal
Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson, speaking to BT Sport: "They are a very organised team and we knew they would make it difficult. It was just important that we kept going and believe that we would eventually break them down. We did that with two good goals.
"First one was a bit lucky. Good build up but a bit lucky, in off the defender and keeper I think. But you need a bit of luck when a team plays with a low block. We got that and it lifted the crowd. Majority of the game, the counter-press was really good. It made it difficult for them. But the game is still alive and it will be tough in Villarreal."
Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson: "We had a few chances in the first half, trying to break them down. We had a bit of momentum after the first goal and the noise in here was incredible. It took us to the second one. We would have liked one more but a clean sheet and two goals, we can't argue with that.
"It is the semi-final of the Champions League. If you can't run around for 90 minutes in this kind of game, when will you. Our intensity has been high last couple of games. We have had a hectic schedule but we are enjoying it. There is still work to do but we are happy."
'It is only half time'
Liverpool 2-0 Villarreal
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, speaking to BT Sport: "It was a brilliant game. First half I liked a lot. We didn't score, that is the only problem actually. But we kept them quiet, which is important because of the attacking threat that they are. We tried to create, tried to be direct, mix it up, all these kind of things, play through the lines, over the lines. We had a lot of good moments, no goals, true. In the second half we finished the situations off in a superb way. Both goals were outstanding. We wanted to score a third but from that moment on it makes sense that we control the game and that is what we did.
"In football it is always the same. You show the respect to the opponent in the way that you defend them. That is what we did and I liked it a lot. The counter-press was outstanding. The boys were really in the game from the first to the last second and that is why we won. It is only half-time but it is better than before the game.
"Maybe for the second leg, Gerard Moreno will be back, maybe one more. This is not all and is not a problem, we knew this before that we had two legs. If it is 0-0 tonight we go there anyway so it is all fine."
Reds take control with second half showing
Liverpool 2-0 Villarreal
Liverpool took a giant stride towards another Champions League final with a commanding victory over Villarreal at Anfield.
Jurgen Klopp's quadruple-chasing Reds had to demonstrate patience to break down a Villarreal side well organised by European specialist Unai Emery.
Liverpool were held at bay despite creating all the chances and needed a touch of fortune to break the deadlock after 53 minutes when Jordan Henderson's cross was deflected beyond Villarreal keeper Geronimo Rulli by Pervis Estupinan.
Sadio Mane increased Liverpool's control when he touched Mohamed Salah's pass beyond Rulli two minutes later.
Reds on brink of 'immortality'
Liverpool 2-0 Villarreal
"It's impossible... but now you're thinking, can it happen?"
Liverpool moved to within eight games of "immortality" in the shape of an unprecedented quadruple after beating Villarreal 2-0 in the Champions League semi-final first leg.
The only negative for the Reds was that they should have won by more in a completely convincing performance.
Their goals came in quick succession through a Pervis Estupinan own goal and Sadio Mane.
Full story.
Man City & Liverpool two of modern era's greatest sides
Liverpool 2-0 Villarreal
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer
'Take it as red'
Thursday's back pages
The Daily Express
'Roaring reds'
Thursday's back pages
The Daily Telegraph
'Mane grabber'
Thursday's back pages
i Newspaper
'We've got you licked'
Thursday's back pages
The Daily Mail
Good morning
A huge night for Liverpool.
For long periods, Villarreal proved the stern test many expected after they knocked both Juventus and Bayern Munich out of this season's Champions League.
But through an own goal and Sadio Mane's quickfire strike, within three second-half minutes of each other, they wrestled control of the tie.
Now they'll head to Spain next week looking to book their place in a third Champions League final since 2018.
We'll run the rule over how they did it this morning, before building up to tonight's games in the Premier League and Europe, too.
Plus there are a few Premier League news conferences ahead of the weekend.
Before we dive in, let's check the papers this morning...