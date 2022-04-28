Champions League reaction

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, speaking to BT Sport: "It was a brilliant game. First half I liked a lot. We didn't score, that is the only problem actually. But we kept them quiet, which is important because of the attacking threat that they are. We tried to create, tried to be direct, mix it up, all these kind of things, play through the lines, over the lines. We had a lot of good moments, no goals, true. In the second half we finished the situations off in a superb way. Both goals were outstanding. We wanted to score a third but from that moment on it makes sense that we control the game and that is what we did.

"In football it is always the same. You show the respect to the opponent in the way that you defend them. That is what we did and I liked it a lot. The counter-press was outstanding. The boys were really in the game from the first to the last second and that is why we won. It is only half-time but it is better than before the game.

"Maybe for the second leg, Gerard Moreno will be back, maybe one more. This is not all and is not a problem, we knew this before that we had two legs. If it is 0-0 tonight we go there anyway so it is all fine."