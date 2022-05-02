Premier League reaction: Arsenal and Spurs boost top-four hopes

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, speaking to BBC Sport: "It is disappointing because over the last four matches we don't have enough points for what we want and it is concerning. We have one clean sheet over the last four matches and it is far too easy to score against us.
"We can't stop doing individual mistakes. We struggle to have repetitive top performances. Today was an OK performance but OK is not enough.
"We conceded in the first minute of the second half and it becomes more difficult,. The way we gave this goal away was absolutely unnecessarily. If we keep on giving goals away it ends up in the results we have had recently.
"We were not on the highest level. We trusted the team. Maybe we could have changed more. That is something I will reflect on personally."
'The team, stadium, the fans were man of the match today'
Everton 1-0 Chelsea
Everton boss Frank Lampard: "Seven minutes added on was a bit of a surprise!
"Difficult. They are always a team that will put you under pressure late on. We did brilliantly. The team, stadium, the fans were man of the match today. From the drive in to the support, which we need. Thanks to them.
"The fans are in the middle of this. I am pleased the players could see on the way in what it means to the fans. They know that and understand it. They got behind us, were nicely aggressive, this place has to be a hard place to come. Results have been good here at Goodison before I came, we have to maintain that.
"We have to fight for points, we are in the relegation zone and we have to go with that same spirit every game.
"They [the players] have to show they care. I like that. They don't have to go over the line but have to show they care, the fans want to see that. I prodded them a bit before the game because the situation is clear. We need to perform with that level in all our remaining games. That needs to keep coming in and if it doesn't we have to sort it out.
"Jordan [Pickford] made great saves. they are Chelsea and will have chances but we had chances as well. Jordan is such a great lad, he is England's number one and that is the reason why.
"That is top level goalkeeping, I am happy with him and all the players and all the subs who came on."
Richarlison rescues Toffees against lacklustre Blues
Everton 1-0 Chelsea
Everton moved to within two points of the Premier League safety zone with a priceless win over Chelsea that was inspired by a thunderous atmosphere at Goodison Park.
Starting the day in the relegation places, five points behind Leeds and Burnley, the hosts were lifted by their fans in their attempt to extend a 68-year stay in the top flight.
Everton's aggressive pressing was eventually rewarded a minute after the break when Richarlison dispossessed Cesar Azpilicueta on the edge of the area and scored his ninth goal of the season.
What a pivotal day at both ends of the Premier League table, drama aplenty.
Richarlison's goal saw Everton past Chelsea to give the Toffees the perfect response to Burnley's own big win on Saturday at Watford.
And then came big wins for Arsenal and Tottenham in the Champions League race which is finely balanced ahead of the North London Derby next week...
We'll unpack everything, plus we'll bring you reaction from Spain where Real Madrid were crowned champions, Scotland after the Old Firm, Jurgen Klopp's pre-Villarreal news conference and all the build up to Man Utd v Brentford tonight.
'Today was OK and that isn't enough'
Everton 1-0 Chelsea
The Brazilian celebrated by picking up a smoke flare that had landed on to the pitch and throwing it back towards the stands.
Match report.
'Flareway to heaven'
Monday's back pages
The Daily Star
'Richarlison facing FA flare probe'
Monday's back pages
The Daily Telegraph
'Flareytales can happen'
Monday's back pages
Daily Mirror
'Pick of the bunch'
Monday's back pages
The Daily Express
'Everton reignite survival bid'
Monday's back pages
The Times
'Brazilian flare'
Monday's back pages
The Guardian
Good morning
But first... a check on the papers.