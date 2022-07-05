Women's Euros: England v Austria - watch, listen & follow text

England host Austria to kick off the 2022 European Championships.
How can I watch the European Championships?
All times are BST
BBC iPlayer
All of England's European Championship action will be available live across BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & App.
Wednesday 6 July - England v Austria, 20:00
Monday 11 July - England v Norway, 20:00
Friday 15 July - Northern Ireland v England, 20:00
Manchester United and England striker Ella Toone explains how being rejected by Manchester City led to her Manchester United breakthrough and how she feels going into the Euros as a new face of the England team.
All times stated are UK
