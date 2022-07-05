England have a last team talk ahead of their 2023 World Cup qualifier v Northern Ireland

Women's Euros: England v Austria - watch, listen & follow text

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Post update

    England host Austria to kick off the 2022 European Championships.

  2. How can I watch the European Championships?

    All times are BST

    BBC iPlayer

    All of England's European Championship action will be available live across BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & App.

    Wednesday 6 July - England v Austria, 20:00

    Monday 11 July - England v Norway, 20:00

    Friday 15 July - Northern Ireland v England, 20:00

  3. Post update

    Video content

    Video caption: How City rejection led to Toone's United breakthrough

    Manchester United and England striker Ella Toone explains how being rejected by Manchester City led to her Manchester United breakthrough and how she feels going into the Euros as a new face of the England team.

