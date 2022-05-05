Champions League reaction - Real Madrid reach final after Man City collapse

Carlo Ancelotti said the "history of the club" helped his Real Madrid side stage another Champions League comeback and reach the final.

The 13-time European champions had also come from behind to beat Paris St-Germain in the last 16 and Chelsea in the quarter-finals.

"I cannot say we are used to living this kind of life, but what happened tonight it happened against Chelsea and also against PSG," Ancelotti told BT Sport.

"If you have to say why, it is the history of this club that helps us to keep going when it seems that we are gone. The game was close to finished and we managed to find the last energy we had."

Real have reached a record-extending 17th final, while Ancelotti has become the first coach to reach five finals in the competition and could set a new record of four titles as a coach. The Spanish giants will face six-time winners Liverpool on May 28 in a repeat of the 2018 final, which Real won 3-1.

"I am happy to be there in the final, in Paris against another great rival," added the 62-year-old Ancelotti. "We are used to it. It will be a fantastic game for football."