Champions League reaction - Real Madrid reach final after Man City collapse

Manchester City will rue a host of missed chances over the two legs.
In the first half on Wednesday, Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois denied Riyad Mahrez, Kevin de Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden.
Late on Jack Grealish had a shot cleared off the line by Ferland Mendy and moments later he had another effort edged wide by the studs on Courtois' left boot.
These pictures show just how close City went to making it 2-0 on the night and 6-3 aggregate, before the late drama.
I had one message last night from a mate who lost signal on the tube with Manchester City leading 1-0 after 88 minutes.
Then he emerged half an hour later, not quite believing what his phone was telling him!!
What were you doing as the Champions League action unfolded? Was it the most dramatic finish you've witnessed? If not, what is?
'If you have to say why, it is the history of this club'
Real Madrid 3-1 Man City (AET; Agg: 6-5)
Carlo Ancelotti said the "history of the club" helped his Real Madrid side stage another Champions League comeback and reach the final.
The 13-time European champions had also come from behind to beat Paris St-Germain in the last 16 and Chelsea in the quarter-finals.
"I cannot say we are used to living this kind of life, but what happened tonight it happened against Chelsea and also against PSG," Ancelotti told BT Sport.
"If you have to say why, it is the history of this club that helps us to keep going when it seems that we are gone. The game was close to finished and we managed to find the last energy we had."
Real have reached a record-extending 17th final, while Ancelotti has become the first coach to reach five finals in the competition and could set a new record of four titles as a coach. The Spanish giants will face six-time winners Liverpool on May 28 in a repeat of the 2018 final, which Real won 3-1.
"I am happy to be there in the final, in Paris against another great rival," added the 62-year-old Ancelotti.
"We are used to it. It will be a fantastic game for football."
Will Man City ever win the Champions League?
Real Madrid 3-1 Man City (AET; Agg: 6-5)
Emlyn Begley, BBC Sport
The Champions League has delivered so many classic knockout ties in recent years, including the first leg of this one - a match Manchester City should have won by more.
It was looking like a rare, and delightfully, mundane one for City after Riyad Mahrez hammered home following Bernardo Silva's surging run.
City have five Premier League titles - and are four wins away from a sixth - since the Abu Dhabi takeover in 2008. But the Champions League - the trophy that really establishes your place as an icon of world football - has always eluded them.
After last season's 1-0 loss to Chelsea in Porto, they may have wondered how long they would have to wait for another crack. It looked like the answer was only 12 months. But now, who knows?
After Karim Benzema's goal, they rarely looked like coming back and their players stood emotionless as the final whistle went on their European dreams.
'Football is unpredictable, we have to accept it'
Real Madrid 3-1 Man City (AET; Agg: 6-5)
In one of the finest knockout ties in Champions League history, Manchester City looked to be emerging victorious after Riyad Mahrez's goal gave them a 5-3 lead in the tie.
But two goals from substitute Rodrygo in stoppage time for a Real Madrid side who had previously not had a shot on target levelled it up before Karim Benzema's penalty won it for the Spanish side in extra time.
"In the first half we did not have [the] game, we were not good enough. But we did not suffer much," Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola told BT Sport.
"After we scored the goal we were better. We found our tempo and our game and the players were comfortable. It is not like in the last 10 minutes they attack and attack, and you suffer. It didn't happen.
"They put a lot of players in the box, with Eder Militao, Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema and they put in crosses and scored two goals.
"We didn't play our best, but it is normal, a semi-final, the players feel the pressure and wanting to do it. Football is unpredictable, it is a game like this. We have to accept it."
'Probably the best game I have ever seen'
Real Madrid 3-1 Man City (AET; Agg: 6-5)
You could not write it. Phenomenal football by Real Madrid and City had no comeback. What a game of football. It’s probably the best I have ever seen. An incredible performance by Real Madrid.
Real to face Liverpool as comeback stuns Man City
Real Madrid 3-1 Man City (AET; Agg: 6-5)
Emlyn Begley, BBC Sport
Manchester City suffered one of the most remarkable Champions League collapses as Real Madrid came back from the abyss to set up a final showdown with Liverpool.
City were two goals ahead on aggregate going into the 90th minute after Riyad Mahrez's strike had added to their 4-3 first-leg win last week.
And then Rodrygo happened.
The Brazilian substitute turned home Karim Benzema's left-wing ball from close range in the final minute - with Real's very first shot on target.
And 90 seconds later he levelled the tie with a header into the top corner after Marco Asensio flicked on Dani Carvajal's cross.
That sent an already rowdy Bernabeu into absolute euphoria.
City, who thought they were going through to a second consecutive all-English Champions League final, were shell-shocked.
And in extra time Benzema clinched an aggregate win by scoring his 43rd goal of the season after being brought down by Ruben Dias.
Good morning
And welcome to today's live page, which begins with many of us asking 'did that really just happen?!'
Yes folks, it did. Manchester City were indeed on the brink of reaching a second successive Champions League final on Wednesday.
Then it all went wrong for the Premier League leaders as Real Madrid fought back to deny them a trip to Paris and book their place against Liverpool on 28 May.
Stick with us for all the reaction to another dramatic night of Champions League football.