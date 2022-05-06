Europa League reaction: Rangers into final, West Ham beaten

Best night of my career by country mile - Lundstram
Rangers 3-1 RB Leipzig (Agg: 3-2)
Rangers midfielder John Lundstram told BT Sport: “I can’t put it into words. I came in with a good feeling, look at the place, but to actually go out and do it, I can’t put it into words.
“We’ve been through so many ups and downs this season but to come through it and reach a Europa League final, wow.
“It’s my best night by a country mile. Playing in the Premier League was a massive achievement, but to get to a European final...
“Words can’t describe how much Jimmy [Bell] meant to everyone. He was the bedrock of the team. I want to dedicate the goal tonight to him, I love him to bits."
On the prospect of winning the final, Lundstram adds: “We can do it, why not?”
'It's remarkable'
Rangers 3-1 RB Leipzig (Agg: 3-2)
Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst told BT Sport: "It's very hard to find the words. It's been an amazing night.
"We said before the game we'd do everything possible. The players were fantastic. You can't write a script better than this. We're all very proud. We toasted inside to Jimmy [Bell] for this one.
"The two opening goals were fantastic, just like we wanted. We knew Leipzig would come at us, then to score in last 10 minutes gives you an enormous boost."
On if he could have imagined this European run at the time of his appointment in December, the Dutchman adds: "It wasn't in my thinking. I'm very proud of the achievement.
"Not many players can play European finals. It's not for every player. Once we're there, we need to do everything to win it. It's remarkable."
Rangers through to first Euro final in 14 years
Rangers 3-1 RB Leipzig (Agg: 3-2)
Rangers' dream season in Europe will culminate in a Europa League final against Eintracht Frankfurt after they swept aside RB Leipzig on another emotionally charged and memorable night at Ibrox.
Trailing 1-0 from the first leg, Rangers turned the semi-final on its head within 25 minutes through goals from James Tavernier and Glen Kamara.
Christopher Nkunku's 32nd goal of the season levelled the tie again before John Lundstram shook Ibrox with 10 minutes left after sweeping home.
Leipzig, despite their talented squad, could find no answer in the closing stages amid a cauldron of noise as a depleted Rangers side completed their remarkable run from the play-off round to the final.
What a night for Rangers and what an atmosphere at the end. Now we know the identity of all three of this year's European finals...
After the Champions League was settled on Tuesday and Wednesday, last night we saw Rangers beat RB Leipzig to reach the Europa League showpiece, but sadly they won't be facing West Ham, who lost to Eintracht Frankfurt. It has been an incredible journey for the Hammers.
David Moyes has apologised for a moment of madness when he kicked the ball into a crowded area and was sent off, after Aaron Creswell had already been dismissed on the pitch.
In the Europa Conference League, Jose Mourinho's Roma ended Leicester's run as he became the first man to reach a European final with four different clubs... they'll face Marseille's conquerors Feyenoord.
- Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 West Ham (Agg: 3-1)
- Rangers 3-1 RB Leipzig (Agg: 3-2)
- Marseille 0-0 Feyenoord (Agg: 2-3)
- Roma 1-0 Leicester City (Agg: 2-1)
'We wanted to do it for Jimmy'
Rangers 3-1 RB Leipzig (Agg: 3-2)
Rangers captain James Tavernier told BT Sport: "We wanted to do it for Jimmy [Bell]. He will be looking down proud of us.
"It's unbelievable. Towards the end Lunny [John Lundstram] came up with the goods. A European final, it's what you dream of.
"We'll go there [Seville] full of confidence. Frankfurt got there for a reason, but it's one game and we'll fully back ourselves. We're in this to win it. We want to make all the fans proud."
Thursday's European results
Semi-final second legs
Europa League
Europa Conference League
We'll dive right in, then.