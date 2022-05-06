Europa League reaction: Rangers into final, West Ham beaten

Rangers captain James Tavernier told BT Sport: "We wanted to do it for Jimmy [Bell]. He will be looking down proud of us.

"It's unbelievable. Towards the end Lunny [John Lundstram] came up with the goods. A European final, it's what you dream of.

"We'll go there [Seville] full of confidence. Frankfurt got there for a reason, but it's one game and we'll fully back ourselves. We're in this to win it. We want to make all the fans proud."