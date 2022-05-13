Watch: European play-off Final - Glentoran 1-0 Larne

After being all at sea for the opening 20 minutes, Larne have suddenly come to life here with their indignance after Aaron McCarey escaped censure for his challenge on David McDaid seeming to spur them to action. The Glentoran defence looks very shaky dealing with high balls over the top and Mick McDermott is having a word with Patrick McClean to try and get his rearguard organised.
Was this a red card? Judge for yourself
Glentoran 1-0 Larne (19:45 BST)
McDaid having a chat with McCarey
Glentoran 1-0 Larne (19:45 BST)
Davy McDaid is having a very animated chat with Aaron McCarey. It's safe to assume that they are not discussing their weekend plans.
McCarey fortunate to avoid red card
Glentoran 1-0 Larne (19:45 BST)
Larne are absolutely furious as Glens keeper Aaron McCarey appears to take out McDaid just outside the penalty area but a free-kick is not even awarded. At first glance, McCarey looked very fortunate to avoid a red card even though they were two covering defenders in the vicinity. But Raymond Crangle didn't even feel it was a foul so play goes on. That's going to be a big talking point if Larne lose this game. It looked to me as though McDaid nicked the ball around McCarey before being caught.
CLOSE!
Glentoran 1-0 Larne (19:45 BST)
Wow.....completely against the run of play, Larne are inches away from levelling as McDaid runs on to a long ball over the top top but pokes his effort just wide of Aaron McCarey's goal.
McMenamin nods Glens ahead
Glentoran 1-0 Larne (19:45 BST)
Challenges flying in at the Oval
Glentoran 1-0 Larne (19:45 BST)
Larne's Andrew Scott is booked for a very late tackle on Bobby Burns while Lee Bonis' night is over for the visitors as he fails to recover from a fairly vigorous challenge from Marcus Kane which Raymond Crangle adjudged as being a fair tackle. Davy McDaid comes on for Larne.
Larne struggling here
Glentoran 1-0 Larne (19:45 BST)
Larne are looking nervy here at the Oval. Marcus Kane almost added a second goal with a deflected shot which had Ferguson beaten but went outside the post and from the corner, Tiernan Lynch's side looked decidedly uncomfortable in the air before the danger was averted.
GOAL
Glentoran 1-0 Larne (19:45 BST)
That man McMenamin has just headed the Glens into a ninth-minute lead. Not great defending by Larne as Rory Donnelly is given two opportunities to cross into the six-yard box. It's a loopy enough delivery as well but McMenamin is still able to climb above the Larne defence to head past Rohan Ferguson. The keeper got a hand on it but couldn't keep it out. What a start for the Glens.
Glens miss big early chance
Glentoran 0-0 Larne (19:45 BST)
Oh my goodness, Glentoran have just butchered a big chance as the in-form Conor McMenamin roasts Tomas Cosgrove and squares to completely unmarked Shay McCartan but the former Ballymena United man slips at the wrong moment and the ball is cleared.
And we're off
Glentoran 0-0 Larne (19:45 BST)
Some late evening sun is shining in east Belfast as the match kicks off.
iPlayer and BBC Sport NI website broadcast under way
Glentoran v Larne (19:45 BST)
Our iPlayer and website live stream of the match is now under way.
The redoubtable duo of Thomas Kane and Philip Lowry are on commentary.
One Larne change as Scott replaces McDaid
Glentoran v Larne (19:45 BST)
Larne boss Tiernan Lynch makes one change from the 2-0 win over Coleraine with Andrew Scott replacing David McDaid in attack.
McDaid missed a couple of good chances in Tuesday's game with Scott showing up well after he was introduced.
Glens make three changes from Glenavon win
Glentoran v Larne (19:45 BST)
Mick McDermott has made a bit of a rejig to the Glentoran team that started in Tuesday's 2-0 semi-final win over Glenavon.
Dillon Powers, Shay McCartan and Rory Donnelly are drafted in for Hrvoje Plum, Seanan Clucas and Ben Cushnie, who all drop to the bench.
The £200,000 game
Glentoran v Larne (19:45 BST)
Well it's come down to this.
A season when both big-spending Glentoran and Larne would have expected securing European football as a minimum requirement instead concluding with them having to battle for the once remaining spot in the Conference League and the anticipated £200,000 windfall.
Not what was envisaged by either board one suspects. But we are where we are.
A couple of months ago, Glentoran would have had high hopes of being in Premiership title celebration mode by this stage only for their ambitions to implode in a dismal closing few weeks.
Larne's inconsistency for most of the campaign bedevilled their title hopes but have produced markedly the better form over the past six weeks.
You pays your money, you take your chances, if you get my drift.
