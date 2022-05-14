Hearts v Rangers - listen to Sportsound commentary

Getting closer to kick-off now, players have done their warm-ups and will be back on the pitch shortly...
Siegrist's swansong?
Ross County v Dundee United (12:15)
Goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist has been one of Dundee United's top performers this season but where will he be playing his football next season? The Swiss is out of contract at the end of the month.
'We always want to beat the Old Firm'
Hearts v Rangers (12:15)
Hearts manager Robbie Neilson confirms that defenders Craig Halkett and John Souttar will get some game time today from the bench ahead of next week's Scottish Cup final.
He tells BBC Scotland: "Craig will get on for the last 10 or 15 minutes, John will be a wee bit more just to get them ready.
"When the Old Firm come to town you always want to beat them. Rangers have made a lot of changes but it's still a strong team they've put out.
"I thought we'd be top six but to finish third is outstanding. And with the cup final to come, it could go from a good season to a great season."
How Celtic won the league
How's your season been?
If your team is in action today, are you pleased with their performance this season?
Thumbs up for yes, thumbs down for no...
Motherwell 'don't want today to be a freebie'
Celtic v Motherwell (12:15)
Motherwell boss Graham Alexander tells BBC Sportsound: "In professional football you always want a little bit more, now we want fourth.
"We're going to have to perform really well and give it our best shot. Our team has been better when we've been under pressure.
"Coming to Celtic under any circumstances is difficult, we're going to have to suffer a bit.
"I don't want this to be a freebie. We see every game as an opportunity to feel good about ourselves, today is another chance to do that."
Penalty drama at Gayfield
Inverness Caledonian Thistle will play St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership play-off final after beating Arbroath on penalties last night.
The tie was goalless after 210 minutes and Inverness had two players sent off before Bobby Linn had a spot-kick saved in the shootout, Kirk Broadfoot sealing a 5-3 win on penalties for Billy Dodds' side.
Davis gets the armband
Heart of Midlothian v Rangers (12:15)
Steven Davis will captain Rangers today. Could it be the midfielder's last league game for the club with his contract up in the summer?
It looks as though Hearts manager Robbie Neilson and Rangers counterpart Giovanni van Bronckhorst are not giving away their Scottish Cup line-ups today at Tynecastle.
Instead, it's an opportunity for other players to stake their claim.
How the midweek games went...
Part two
...but St Johnstone's win over Aberdeen on Wednesday ensured Dundee will be relegated and Saints are heading for the Scottish Premiership play-off final.
Celtic drew with Dundee United to seal the title, while United secured a Europa Conference League qualifying place.
And Motherwell will join the Tangerines in the qualifiers after beating Hearts. Meanwhile, Rangers won their final home game of the season against Ross County.
How the midweek games went...
Part one
The penultimate round of Scottish Premiership fixtures played out on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Dundee beat Hibernian on Tuesday evening...
United swap three in quest for fourth
Ross County v Dundee United (12:15)
Dundee United are aiming to leapfrog Motherwell into fourth place with a win this afternoon. That would gain them Europa Conference League third round qualification instead of second round.
The first leg of the second round starts on 21 July, with the third round ties starting on 4 August.
Tam Courts makes three changes as a result with Charlie Mulgrew, Ross Graham and Tony Watt all coming back into the starting line-up.
Ilmari Niskanen and Kevin McDonald drop to the bench, with Rory MacLeod out altogether - he's joined up with the Scotland Under-17 squad before their Euro campaign in Israel.
McKinnon one of seven changes for County
Ross County v Dundee United (12:15)
Seven changes for Malky Mackay's Ross County, as he hands a first start to 19 year-old Adam MacKinnon.
Ross Munro makes his first appearance of the season in goals, as well as his top-flight debut.
Connor Randall and Declan Drysdale come into the County defence - the latter making his first start since January - with Regan Charles-Cook and Jordan White the attacking options.
Ben Paton, brother of Harry, also comes in for his first league start since October.
Ross Laidlaw, Keith Watson, Alex Iacovitti, Jordan Tillson, Jack Burroughs, Ross Callachan and Dominic Samuel all drop out.
Nirennold makes first Well start
Celtic v Motherwell (12:15)
Motherwell boss Graham Alexander has made two changes to his side after Wednesday's midweek win against Hearts - a victory that secured European football.
Both switches are in the backline as Liam Donnelly and Juhani Ojala drop out.
In come Bevis Mugabi and Victor Nirennold, who makes his first start since signing in January.
Much changed Rangers in Edinburgh
Hearts v Rangers (12:15)
Jon McLaughlin starts for Rangers ahead of Allan McGregor, giving a hint he may be in goal again for the Scottish Cup final having played the semi-final against Celtic.
He's one of 10 changes for Rangers ahead of a huge week that includes a Europa League final as well.
Alex Lowry is the only player who started the midweek win over Ross County to keep his place.
Adam Devine makes a first start in defence, Leon King returns to the line-up while there are places for Leon Balogun, James Sands, Steven Davis, Amad Diallo, Cedric Itten, Scott Arfield and Aaron Ramsey.
Five changes for Hearts
Hearts v Rangers (12:15)
Craig Gordon returns to the Hearts starting line-up after the Scottish football writers' player of the year was rested in midweek.
Michael Smith, Cammy Devlin, Barrie McKay and Ellis Simms all return to the starting line-up to get a final run out ahead of next Saturday's Scottish Cup final against today's opponents Rangers.
Ross Stewart, Taylor Moore, Andy Halliday, Ben Woodburn and Josh Ginnelly - who all started in the 2-1 defeat to Motherwell - drop to the bench.
John Souttar, who is due to join Rangers in summer, is also on the bench ahead of his last game at Tynecastle as a Hearts player.
Lasley's last match with Well
Celtic v Motherwell (12:15)
Keith Lasley will be in the Motherwell dugout today for the last time today, with the assistant manager moving into a chief operating officer role with St Mirren this summer.
Rogic starts on final game
Celtic v Motherwell (12:15)
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou hands fellow countryman Tom Rogic a start on his final game for the club.
The Australia midfielder is one of five coming into side as Jota, Kyogo Furuhashi, Daizen Maeda and ex-Motherwell man David Turnbull also start.
Matt O'Riley, Reo Hatate, Liel Abada, Giorgos Giakoumakis and James Forrest make way from Wednesday's title-clinching draw at Tannadice.
Nir Bitton, who will also leave the club at the end of the season, is on the bench.
Celtic arrive with Premiership trophy
Celtic v Motherwell (12:15)
LINE-UPS from Victoria Park
Ross County v Dundee United (12:15)
Ross County: Munro, Randall, Vokins, Baldwin, Spittal, Charles-Cook, Drysdale, Hungbo, B Paton, White, MacKinnon.
Substitutes: Laidlaw, H Paton, Samuel, Sims, Burroughs, Ramsay, Tillson, Wright, MacLeman.
Dundee United: Siegrist, Smith, Mulgrew, Clark, Edwards, Meekison, Levitt, Freeman, Graham, Watt, McMann
Substitutes: Erikkson, Sporle, McDonald, Niskanen, Neilson, Mochrie, Thomson, Cudjoe.