Celtic v Motherwell - listen to Sportsound commentary

preview
Live Reporting

Andy Campbell

All times stated are UK

  1. GOAL Celtic 2-0 Motherwell

    David Turnbull

    Celtic goal
  2. 'Smooth and silky'

    Hearts 1-1 Rangers

    Derek Ferguson

    Former Rangers and Hamilton midfielder on Sportsound

    Quote Message: For a makeshift Rangers side, going forward they look smooth, pretty silky, and they look dangerous when they get into the final third
    Steven Davis has a shot
    Image caption: Steven Davis threatened for Rangers earlier
  3. CLOSE!

    Ross County 0-0 Dundee United

    Biggest chance so far and it falls to Ross County!

    Joseph Hungbo finds Blair Spittal, who turns nicely away from Dylan Levitt and fires a shot from the edge of the box, but it goes inches wide.

    Regan Charles-Cook and Liam Smith
    Image caption: Regan Charles-Cook is tracked by Liam Smith during the first half
  4. Post update

    Ross County 0-0 Dundee United

    streamers and flares rained down from the away end
    Image caption: Spectators delayed kick-off at Dingwall as streamers, flares and beach balls rained down from the away end
  5. HITS THE WOODWORK

    Celtic 1-0 Motherwell

    Almost a dream moment for Tom Rogic as the Australian slides on to Jota's cross but his effort hits the inside of the right-hand post.

    Moments earlier, Bevis Mugabi was inches away from getting his toe on a ball that would've surely resulted in an equaliser.

  6. GOAL Heart of Midlothian 1-1 Rangers

    Cedric Itten

    Cedric Itten has two chances in a minute for Rangers, one of which he scores.

    He cuts inside and hammers a low shot at goal which Craig Gordon deflects for a corner. Then as the corner comes in he gets to the front post to head in his first league goal of the season.

    Rangers goal
  7. Opening goals

    Kyogo Furuhashi scored Celtic's opener against Motherwell moments before Hearts took the lead against Rangers through Peter Haring.

    Kyogo Furuhashi scores
    Peter Haring scores
  8. Post update

    Ross County 0-0 Dundee United

    Archie Meekison is the next to endanger the County goal. Ross Graham finds the midfielder on the edge of the box, he takes one touch to put himself into the area and cuts a shot across goal and wide.

    Tony Watt then tries to jink his way through the County defence before cutting back, but the hosts can clear.

    United in the ascendancy so far.

  9. 'Great goal'

    Hearts 1-0 Rangers

    Michael Stewart

    Former Hearts midfielder on BBC Scotland

    Quote Message: Peter Haring has lasered that shot into the bottom corner, Jon McLaughlin has no chance. A great goal
  10. Celtic Park rises for Rogic

    Celtic 1-0 Motherwell

    The home crowd at Celtic Park rose in applause in the 18th minute in tribute to Tom Rogic, who is playing his last game for the club today.

  11. Advantage United

    Ross County 0-0 Dundee United

    That goal at Celtic Park has opened up the possibility of Dundee United overtaking Motherwell into third place.

    As things stand, United and Well will be level on points but the Tangerines have a superior goal difference.

  12. GOAL Heart of Midlothian 1-0 Rangers

    Peter Haring

    Josh Ginnelly plays a fine ball down the right to Ellis Simms, who holds it up then plays it into the path of Peter Haring, who hits a wonderful shot from the edge of the box into the bottom left-hand corner.

    Heart of Midlothian goal
  13. Post update

    Hearts 0-0 Rangers

    Rangers goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin has to race out and slide tackle Gary Mackay-Steven, who had broken through the visitors' backline.

  14. GOAL Celtic 1-0 Motherwell

    Kyogo Furuhashi

    The first goal of the day comes at Celtic Park and it's for the champions.

    Victor Nirennold makes an absolute mess of clearing a corner then the rest is all about Kyogo Furuhashi.

    The Japan forward takes the ball and drills low past Liam Kelly at his near post.

    Celtic goal
  15. Post update

    Celtic 0-0 Motherwell

    This tells the story at Celtic Park.

    Based on Opta's average positions, Joe Hart is the only Celtic player in the home side's half.

    Motherwell digging deep, though.

    Average positions
  16. YELLOW CARD

    Hearts 0-0 Rangers

    Ellis Simms is the first yellow card at Tynecastle for clipping James Sands, but BBC Sportsound pundit Michael Stewart disagrees with the decision...

    Quote Message: It's accidental. Simms was in a good position, there's no reason for him to foul him. The referee is too quick with the yellow card, just have a word with him
    Ross County 0-0 Dundee United

    First little half-chance for United, with Scott McMann driving a low cross to the back post. There's just too much on it for Tony Watt.

    County hit back with a long range effort from Blair Spittal, who drills wide of Benjamin Siegrist's right-hand post. It's probably the keeper's last game in a United shirt. He hasn't had a lot to do so far.

    Malky Mackay
    Image caption: Malky Mackay has sealed a sixth-placed finish for Ross County this season
  18. Post update

    Ross County 0-0 Dundee United

    A quieter start to proceedings in Dingwall than either Glasgow and Edinburgh. Plenty of endeavour from Ross County and Dundee United but little in the way of chances.

  19. Injury blow for Boyce

    Hearts 0-0 Rangers

    Hearts forward Liam Boyce has just sat down on the floor and is holding his groin. Has he been risked too early ahead of the Scottish Cup final?

    Robbie Neilson will have to make an early substitution, and Josh Ginnelly - who scored in midweek - replaces him after just 12 minutes.

  20. Rogic says farewell at Celtic

    Celtic 0-0 Motherwell

    Tom Rogic has started a Celtic match for the last time today. The Australian has made more than 270 appearances for the club.

    Tom Rogic
