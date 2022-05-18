Eintracht Frankfurt v Rangers - Europa League final build-up

SNS Copyright: SNS Mark Hateley (right) scored as Rangers went for the title in 1991 Image caption: Mark Hateley (right) scored as Rangers went for the title in 1991

In Seville, Rangers legend Mark Hateley tells the intrepid Phil Goodlad it's been a long, long wait to get there.

"I was a young man back in the day, that's how long it's been," the 60-year-old former striker who won six Scottish league titles with Rangers says.

"I think it's a great period for the club at the moment. They've come from relatively zeroes to heroes very, very quickly over a period that has been a difficult period for them, coming back through the leagues.....This is a remarkable feat where we find ourselves tonight."

Hateley goes on to say Rangers teams will expect the team to do them proud and he urges everyone to enjoy this experience.

You can listen to the full interview here.