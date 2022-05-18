Eintracht Frankfurt v Rangers - Europa League final build-up

In Seville, Rangers legend Mark Hateley tells the intrepid Phil Goodlad it's been a long, long wait to get there.
"I was a young man back in the day, that's how long it's been," the 60-year-old former striker who won six Scottish league titles with Rangers says.
"I think it's a great period for the club at the moment. They've come from relatively zeroes to heroes very, very quickly over a period that has been a difficult period for them, coming back through the leagues.....This is a remarkable feat where we find ourselves tonight."
Hateley goes on to say Rangers teams will expect the team to do them proud and he urges everyone to enjoy this experience.
With so many thousands of fans of both clubs pouring into Seville, combined with drink and searing heat, there were fears of events boiling over.
Police in Seville say five Eintracht Frankfurt fans were
arrested for disorder last night as supporters continued to gather for
tonight’s Europa League final.
One Rangers
fan was treated for a head injury, but police say there were no serious
injuries. Authorities in Seville say up to 150,000 fans could be in the city by
the time the game kicks off, so let's hope they all just enjoy the big occasion.
Eintracht Frankfurt v Rangers (20:00 BST)
Of course BBC Radio Scotland has already been busy covering the events in Seville from the early hours on Good Morning Scotland.
Our Seville Phil, Mr Good-morning-lad, has been speaking to former Rangers playing legends Dave Smith and Mark Hateley, while BBC pundit and former Ibrox defender Richard Foster has also given us his thoughts on the big game.
Good morning and welcome to what could be the day when Giovanni van Bronckhorst's Rangers side lift the Europa League trophy.
It has already been one of the greatest achievements in the Glasgow club's history just to get to the tournament's finale in Seville. Can they go one step more against German side Eintracht Frankfurt this evening and make it arguably their greatest?
Stay with us for all the build-up and latest news from Seville here on the BBC Sport Scotland website.
