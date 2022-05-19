Rangers lose Europa League final
Europa League final reaction

  1. The morning after the night before

    Well, well, well.

    Unfortunately for Rangers, it wasn’t to be as they lost in arguably the cruellest way you can ever lose a game of football.

    Those 12 yards proved to be the difference as Eintracht Frankfurt triumphed 5-4 on penalties after Aaron Ramsey missed his kicked which was Rangers’ fourth.

    We'll bring you reaction right here on this live page throughout the morning, reflecting on the night that was for Eintracht and wasn't for Rangers.

