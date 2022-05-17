Live

Reaction to Arsenal's defeat by Newcastle & Premier League build-up

Live Reporting

Lorraine McKenna and Deepak Mahay

All times stated are UK

  1. 'Huge blow'

    Ben White scores an own goal
    Gary Rose, BBC Sport

    Arsenal's hopes of finishing in the Premier League top four were dealt a huge blow as they were well beaten by Newcastle at St James' Park.

    Mikel Arteta's side needed a win to move above Tottenham into fourth and put them in the driving seat to secure a Champions League spot heading into the final weekend of the season.

    But they were second best throughout and fell behind early in the second half when Ben White turned the ball into his own net under pressure from Callum Wilson, who was making his first start since 27 December.

    Bruno Guimaraes, who has become a cult hero since joining Newcastle at the start of this year, then rounded off the impressive win when he drove into the net as Arsenal struggled to clear.

    Arsenal offered next to nothing, with Martin Dubravka only really tested once, with a 25-yard Mohamed Elneny shot in the second half.

    Indeed, Newcastle could have won by more with Wilson coming so close to capping a dream return from injury with a stunning long-range effort that dropped just wide of the goal.

  2. End on a high

    Newcastle 2-0 Arsenal

    Newcastle fans - this live page might be a little bit Arsenal heavy just to begin with, so enjoy this stat from our friends over at Opta.

    No wonder Ant and Dec were made up in the stands.

  3. 'Fears Abramovich may let Chelsea go under'

    Tuesday's back pages

    The Daily Telegraph

    Telegraph
  4. 'Blue murder'

    Tuesday's back pages

    The Daily Star

    Star
  5. 'Gunn four'

    Tuesday's back pages

    Daily Mirror

    Mirror
  6. 'Flop guns'

    Tuesday's back pages

    Metro

    Metro
  7. 'White mare'

    Tuesday's back pages

    The Daily Express

    Express
  8. Post update

    Go grab your breakfast and settle in as we take a look at the back pages first.

  9. News conferences coming up

    Burnley manager Mike Jackson and Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers will also be chatting to the media later on as they prepare for their respective Premier League games on Thursday.

    Mike Jackson and Brendan Rodgers
  10. Good morning

    Bruno Guimaraes celebrates
    Hello early birds. Welcome in.

    It didn't exactly go to plan for Arsenal last night as the Gunners were comfortably beaten by Newcastle at St James' Park.

    We'll bring you all the reaction from Monday night's games, including Huddersfield Town's aggregate win over Luton Town to reach the Championship play-off final.

    A look ahead to Liverpool's crucial game at Southampton tonight and Rangers' preparations for their Europa League final with Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday is also on offer.

  11. Blue Monday

    Does anyone have Dean Smith's mobile number?

    Mikel Arteta looks dejected
