Premier League news conferences

The situation at the top is clear going into the final day. If Manchester City beat Aston Villa, they are champions for a fourth time in five seasons.

Liverpool must win to have any realistic chance of overtaking the leaders but if they do beat Wolves and City drop points, the title will be heading to Anfield.

"Against this Liverpool side, you cannot win the league with four games to go," said City boss Pep Guardiola. "You have to fight until the end. The big privilege is that it is at home and it is in our hands.

"We won't look at anyone else - we'll just try and win our game. I'm pretty sure the Etihad Stadium will be full and they'll be supporting us."

After Liverpool beat Southampton, Klopp said: "Of course it is unlikely because City play at home against Aston Villa, who play only on Thursday. That game will be tough against Burnley because they fight for survival.

"But it is football. I think the time when City became champion [in 2019] it was because of 11 millimetres. If someone wants us to be champion then we have to win first and Aston Villa need to get a point at City.

"It is possible, not likely but possible. That is enough."

