Premier League news conferences

Manchester United have made a move for Lille centre-back Sven Botman as they attempt to beat AC Milan to the signature of the 22-year-old Dutchman. (Football Insider)
Ajax defender Jurrien Timber is also a target for Manchester United, with talks believed to be taking place between the two clubs for the 20-year-old Netherlands international. (Mirror)
Manchester City will make a £30m move for Brighton's 23-year-old Spanish left-back Marc Cucurella this summer. (Mail)
BBCCopyright: BBC
Get Involved - how will the final day play out?
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only - standard rates apply)
Peter: Steven Gerrard wins Premier League for Liverpool. Liverpool play out a 0-0 draw at home to Wolves. City and Villa 0-0 at half time. Gerrard brings himself on for the second half and scores all seven in a 7-0 rout. He'll never walk alone
The top of the tree...
Southampton 1-2 Liverpool
The situation at the top is clear going into the final day. If Manchester City beat Aston Villa, they are champions for a fourth time in five seasons.
Liverpool must win to have any realistic chance of overtaking the leaders but if they do beat Wolves and City drop points, the title will be heading to Anfield.
"Against this Liverpool side, you cannot win the league with four games to go," said City boss Pep Guardiola. "You have to fight until the end. The big privilege is that it is at home and it is in our hands.
"We won't look at anyone else - we'll just try and win our game. I'm pretty sure the Etihad Stadium will be full and they'll be supporting us."
After Liverpool beat Southampton, Klopp said: "Of course it is unlikely because City play at home against Aston Villa, who play only on Thursday. That game will be tough against Burnley because they fight for survival.
"But it is football. I think the time when City became champion [in 2019] it was because of 11 millimetres. If someone wants us to be champion then we have to win first and Aston Villa need to get a point at City.
"It is possible, not likely but possible. That is enough."
Just six months ago, Giovanni van Bronckhorst sat at the back of the stand on a dark day at Hampden as his soon-to-be team were outclassed by Hibernian in a Scottish League Cup semi-final. It was the clear low point of the Scottish champions' season, and signalled the job the former Ibrox defender had on his hands.
Yet after the darkness comes the light - and the spotlight - of the club's first European final in 14 years. With the backdrop of a spluttering league campaign, Rangers - who are also Scottish Cup finalists this weekend - have turned in performances under Van Bronckhorst which rightly have many believing the Dutchman is about to mastermind a Scottish club's first European trophy since 1983.
Dutch glory, tactical brilliance and being a 'people person' - how Giovanni van Bronckhorst has led Rangers to the Europa League final.
Television footage showed a supporter charge at Sharp during a pitch invasion as the player stood on the sidelines.
Forest won 3-2 on penalties after the two legs finished 3-3 on aggregate.
Blades manager Paul Heckingbottom said Sharp needed stitches, while Forest say they were "appalled".
"We've seen one of our players attacked," said Heckingbottom after the match at Forest's City Ground. "He's shook up, bleeding, angry."
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Post update
Nottingham Forest beat Sheffield United 3-2 on penalties
It certainly has been some rise by Forest this season.
As a Coventry fan, I was at our long-awaited homecoming for the opening game of the season against Forest back in August.
We won 2-1 and Forest, who were under Chris Hughton at the time, were lacklustre despite the backing of their vociferous support.
I'm looking forward to watching them in the final at Wembley.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Forest's remarkable rise
Nottingham Forest beat Sheffield United 3-2 on penalties
Andrew Aloia
BBC Sport
While it has been three decades since the Reds were last at Wembley, the national stadium was like home away from home to Forest between 1989 and 1992 as the club featured in six finals, winning four - which included the League Cup twice under Brian Clough.
Forest's bid to return there this season under Steve Cooper has been an extraordinary one.
The club's worst start to a league campaign for more than a century - having taken just one point from their first seven games - did not suggest that the Reds would be capable of going on to establish themselves as promotion candidates. As it turned out, their hopes of going up automatically were only ended in the penultimate game of the regular season.
Forest were bottom of the table when Welshman Cooper moved from Swansea to take over from Chris Hughton.
The appointment of the 42-year-old transformed Forest's fortunes, with the Reds picking up more points than any other side in England's second division from that point on to book a play-off spot with a fourth-place finish.
Samba heroics sees Forest through
Nottingham Forest beat Sheffield United 3-2 on penalties
The Premier League title race is finely poised, as is the race to reach the top flight...
Nottingham Forest beat Sheffield United on penalties to set up a Championship play-off final meeting with Huddersfield Town despite losing a drama-packed semi-final second leg at the City Ground.
Brice Samba produced goalkeeping heroics for the hosts at the end of a pulsating tie, saving spot-kicks from Ollie Norwood, Conor Hourihane and Morgan Gibbs-White.
Thousands of joyous Forest fans spilled onto the pitch when Samba saved Gibbs-White's weak penalty after the two legs finished 3-3 on aggregate.
Liverpool are the only side yet to lose a Premier League match in 2022, (W15 D3) and are the first side to remain unbeaten in their first 18 Premier League matches of a calendar year since Chelsea in 2008 (first 26).
Liverpool's Joel Matip has ended on the winning side in all eight Premier League matches in which he's scored, while he's only lost in 10 of his 125 Premier League appearances (8%), the lowest ratio of any of the 1,081 players to appear at least 100 times in the competition's history.
Southampton have dropped 29 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season, the most of any side and the most by a team in a campaign since the Saints themselves dropped 29 in 2018-19.
Nathan Redmond scored his first league goal of the season with his 24th effort. It was also his first top-flight goal against Liverpool.
Firmino stars for Reds
Southampton 1-2 Liverpool
Roberto Firmino marked his first Liverpool start since 13 April with a star performance against Southampton.
He may not have got his name on the scoresheet but he was your man-of-the-match with a score 7.85.
Live Reporting
Mantej Mann and Deepak Mahay
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
BBCCopyright: BBC
- Manchester United have made a move for Lille centre-back Sven Botman as they attempt to beat AC Milan to the signature of the 22-year-old Dutchman. (Football Insider)
- Ajax defender Jurrien Timber is also a target for Manchester United, with talks believed to be taking place between the two clubs for the 20-year-old Netherlands international. (Mirror)
- Manchester City will make a £30m move for Brighton's 23-year-old Spanish left-back Marc Cucurella this summer. (Mail)
BBCCopyright: BBC Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on twitterView more on twitter Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images View more on twitterView more on twitter Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Rex FeaturesCopyright: Rex Features View more on twitterView more on twitter Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
-
Liverpool are the only side yet to lose a Premier League match in 2022, (W15 D3) and are the first side to remain unbeaten in their first 18 Premier League matches of a calendar year since Chelsea in 2008 (first 26).
-
Liverpool's Joel Matip has ended on the winning side in all eight Premier League matches in which he's scored, while he's only lost in 10 of his 125 Premier League appearances (8%), the lowest ratio of any of the 1,081 players to appear at least 100 times in the competition's history.
-
Southampton have dropped 29 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season, the most of any side and the most by a team in a campaign since the Saints themselves dropped 29 in 2018-19.
-
Nathan Redmond scored his first league goal of the season with his 24th effort. It was also his first top-flight goal against Liverpool.
.Copyright: . Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Tune in!
Eintracht Frankfurt v Rangers (20:00 BST)
Rangers are involved in the Europa League final tonight and our colleagues over at BBC Sport Scotland are running a live page with all of the news and build-up.
You can stay across that here.
We'll be back this afternoon with coverage of today's Premier League news conferences, including Thomas Tuchel and Frank Lampard...
Will Man Utd build a new stadium?
Sunday is all about Manchester City and Liverpool as rivals Manchester United continue to fall by the wayside.
United have not competed for the title since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure, but is the club set for a change?
Man Utd move for Botman - transfer gossip
As we approach the opening of the summer transfer window, the rumour mill continues to churn out plenty of exciting stories.
Here's the pick of the latest gossip:
Get Involved - how will the final day play out?
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only - standard rates apply)
Peter: Steven Gerrard wins Premier League for Liverpool. Liverpool play out a 0-0 draw at home to Wolves. City and Villa 0-0 at half time. Gerrard brings himself on for the second half and scores all seven in a 7-0 rout. He'll never walk alone
The top of the tree...
Southampton 1-2 Liverpool
The situation at the top is clear going into the final day. If Manchester City beat Aston Villa, they are champions for a fourth time in five seasons.
Liverpool must win to have any realistic chance of overtaking the leaders but if they do beat Wolves and City drop points, the title will be heading to Anfield.
"Against this Liverpool side, you cannot win the league with four games to go," said City boss Pep Guardiola. "You have to fight until the end. The big privilege is that it is at home and it is in our hands.
"We won't look at anyone else - we'll just try and win our game. I'm pretty sure the Etihad Stadium will be full and they'll be supporting us."
After Liverpool beat Southampton, Klopp said: "Of course it is unlikely because City play at home against Aston Villa, who play only on Thursday. That game will be tough against Burnley because they fight for survival.
"But it is football. I think the time when City became champion [in 2019] it was because of 11 millimetres. If someone wants us to be champion then we have to win first and Aston Villa need to get a point at City.
"It is possible, not likely but possible. That is enough."
Read more here.
'What a group of players'
Southampton 1-2 Liverpool
'Team'
Southampton 1-2 Liverpool
City have 86% chance - Euro Club Index
Southampton 1-2 Liverpool
According to the Euro Club Index, Manchester City have an 86% chance of winning the title on Sunday, while Liverpool have just 14%.
City have to beat Aston Villa to make certain of the title, so I wonder what their manager Steven Gerrard has to say about that..?
Get Involved - how will Sunday play out?
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only - standard rates apply)
So the title race is set to go down to the final day.
We've been here before, most notably in 2012 when THAT Sergio Aguero goal snatched Manchester City's first Premier League title from their rivals Manchester United.
A decade on, will we see something similar on Sunday? Will City cruise to victory against Villa? Or will Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard finally deliver a title for Liverpool?
We want to know how you think Sunday will play out?
Get involved by the usual channels with a Tweet using #bbcfootball or by text to 81111 (UK only - standard rates apply)...
Rangers' Roofe fit for Europa League final
Eintracht Frankfurt v Rangers (20:00 BST)
Rangers' bid to clinch the Europa League has been given a huge boost with the return of striker Kemar Roofe.
The 29-year-old has not played since injuring a knee in the Scottish Cup semi-final win over Celtic on April 17.
But manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst may well call upon the man with 17 goals this term for the showpiece against Eintracht Frankfurt in Seville.
The Scottish side will be without long-term absentees Alfredo Morelos, Ianis Hagi and Filip Helander but are otherwise expected to have a fully-fit squad.
Match preview.
Van Bronckhorst's road to brink of Rangers legend
Eintracht Frankfurt v Rangers (20:00 BST)
Scott Mullen
BBC Scotland in Seville
Just six months ago, Giovanni van Bronckhorst sat at the back of the stand on a dark day at Hampden as his soon-to-be team were outclassed by Hibernian in a Scottish League Cup semi-final. It was the clear low point of the Scottish champions' season, and signalled the job the former Ibrox defender had on his hands.
Yet after the darkness comes the light - and the spotlight - of the club's first European final in 14 years. With the backdrop of a spluttering league campaign, Rangers - who are also Scottish Cup finalists this weekend - have turned in performances under Van Bronckhorst which rightly have many believing the Dutchman is about to mastermind a Scottish club's first European trophy since 1983.
Dutch glory, tactical brilliance and being a 'people person' - how Giovanni van Bronckhorst has led Rangers to the Europa League final.
Read more here.
'Everest awaits for miraculous Rangers in Seville'
Eintracht Frankfurt v Rangers (20:00 BST)
On to the Europa League final now as Rangers take on Eintracht Frankfurt in Seville later.
It is the first time the Ibrox club has been in a major European final for 14 years with thousands of Rangers fans arriving in the Spanish city.
So what about the Rangers journey to get here...
They have climbed from the troughs of Scotland's fourth tier to the summit of Europe as they prepare for the historic final, writes Tom English.
'A life ban'
Nottingham Forest beat Sheffield United 3-2 on penalties
Here is the full statement from Nottingham Forest:
Nottingham Forest Football Club are appalled to learn that our former player, Billy Sharp, was assaulted leaving the pitch after tonight’s match at The City Ground.
The club will work with the authorities to locate the individual in order they are held to account for their actions, which will include a life ban from Nottingham Forest.
The club would also like to apologise to Billy personally and to Sheffield United Football Club.
Forest 'appalled' at incident
Nottingham Forest beat Sheffield United 3-2 on penalties
Police have arrested a man after Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp was assaulted by a fan at the end of their Championship play-off final second leg at Nottingham Forest.
Television footage showed a supporter charge at Sharp during a pitch invasion as the player stood on the sidelines.
Forest won 3-2 on penalties after the two legs finished 3-3 on aggregate.
Blades manager Paul Heckingbottom said Sharp needed stitches, while Forest say they were "appalled".
"We've seen one of our players attacked," said Heckingbottom after the match at Forest's City Ground. "He's shook up, bleeding, angry."
Post update
Nottingham Forest beat Sheffield United 3-2 on penalties
It certainly has been some rise by Forest this season.
As a Coventry fan, I was at our long-awaited homecoming for the opening game of the season against Forest back in August.
We won 2-1 and Forest, who were under Chris Hughton at the time, were lacklustre despite the backing of their vociferous support.
I'm looking forward to watching them in the final at Wembley.
Forest's remarkable rise
Nottingham Forest beat Sheffield United 3-2 on penalties
Andrew Aloia
BBC Sport
While it has been three decades since the Reds were last at Wembley, the national stadium was like home away from home to Forest between 1989 and 1992 as the club featured in six finals, winning four - which included the League Cup twice under Brian Clough.
Forest's bid to return there this season under Steve Cooper has been an extraordinary one.
The club's worst start to a league campaign for more than a century - having taken just one point from their first seven games - did not suggest that the Reds would be capable of going on to establish themselves as promotion candidates. As it turned out, their hopes of going up automatically were only ended in the penultimate game of the regular season.
Forest were bottom of the table when Welshman Cooper moved from Swansea to take over from Chris Hughton.
The appointment of the 42-year-old transformed Forest's fortunes, with the Reds picking up more points than any other side in England's second division from that point on to book a play-off spot with a fourth-place finish.
Samba heroics sees Forest through
Nottingham Forest beat Sheffield United 3-2 on penalties
The Premier League title race is finely poised, as is the race to reach the top flight...
Nottingham Forest beat Sheffield United on penalties to set up a Championship play-off final meeting with Huddersfield Town despite losing a drama-packed semi-final second leg at the City Ground.
Brice Samba produced goalkeeping heroics for the hosts at the end of a pulsating tie, saving spot-kicks from Ollie Norwood, Conor Hourihane and Morgan Gibbs-White.
Thousands of joyous Forest fans spilled onto the pitch when Samba saved Gibbs-White's weak penalty after the two legs finished 3-3 on aggregate.
Read more here.
Tune in!
Southampton 1-2 Liverpool
You can also listen to our Football Daily Podcast over on BBC Radio 5 Live for more reaction to Tuesday's game...
Pick of the stats
Southampton 1-2 Liverpool
Firmino stars for Reds
Southampton 1-2 Liverpool
Roberto Firmino marked his first Liverpool start since 13 April with a star performance against Southampton.
He may not have got his name on the scoresheet but he was your man-of-the-match with a score 7.85.
All in a night's work...