Reaction to final-day drama as Man City win Premier League

Manchester City have announced plans for an open-top bus parade in the city centre on Monday evening.
A statement on the City website said Pep Guardiola and the squad will depart from Exchange Square at about 18:00 BST, travel on to St Mary’s Gate and then south on Deansgate, before finishing at the Beetham Tower with a live stage show.
Entertainment at the Beetham Tower will begin from 16:30, with players expected to arrive at about 19:00. There will be live music from bands and DJs and special guests, including former players.
The event will be non-ticketed so City are advising supporters to arrive early. The entrance to the stage viewing area is only accessible via Deansgate.
How Gundogan won Man City the Premier League
Man City 3-2 Aston Villa
Match of the Day pundits Ian Wright and Alan Shearer analyse Manchester City's stunning late comeback to win the Premier League title, highlighting the performance of Ilkay Gundogan, who scored two goals off the bench.
It could have been so different
Man City 3-2 Aston Villa
Getty Images
With 20 minutes to go, when Liverpool old boy Philippe Coutinho scored to put Villa 2-0 up, it looked ominous for Man City.
Across at Anfield, Reds fans were hoping, praying and checking phones for news of the score, the news that Coutinho and Steven Gerrard, arguably their greatest ever player and current Villa boss, would do them a huge favour.
But they struggled to break Wolves' resistance until City were well on the comeback trail. For all the fraught nerves and tension, Liverpool were never actually top in the live table.
But it all came so close. A narrative-overload.
The subs changed the game...
Man City 3-2 Aston Villa
This turned out to be the key moment...
Getty Images
For some time now, Guardiola has been criticised for over-thinking selections at key moments, but he was spot on yesterday.
He introduced Gundogan, who has recently been linked with an exit from the club, and Raheem Sterling. Both of them had a hand in changing the game...
Pep Guardiola marched through a guard of honour wearing a Manchester City T-shirt before pumping his fists to the skies and turning to take the adulation of an ecstatic Etihad Stadium.
He was beaming broadly as he celebrated his fourth title in five seasons - but this barely told the tale of what Manchester City's manager, players and fans had put themselves through to reach their goal.
Less than an hour earlier, Guardiola had broken down in tears at the final whistle following one of the most incredible comebacks any club has ever pulled off to win the Premier League.
The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss was shedding tears of joy. For much of this nerve-shredding, spectacular afternoon it looked like they might be tears of despair.
It hasn't been an easy first season at City for Jack Grealish, but what a way to end it... with his first Premier League title.
'We are legends' - Guardiola
Man City 3-2 Aston Villa
Man City boss Pep Guardiola talking to Sky Sports: "The last game is always special, a lot of emotion. Aston Villa gave everything but the first goal changed everything. We had to handle it.
"We are legends. When you win the Premier League in this country four times in five seasons it is because these guys are so, so special. We will be remembered.
"Winning at home in front of our people is the best. The moment we equalised we had the feeling we had the chance to score the third.
"The magnitude of the achievement is related to magnitude of our rival and I have never seen a team like Liverpool in my life. Congratulations to Liverpool - they have made us better and better each week.
"I don't have the energy or desire to think about next season now. We are champions again."
How City won it...
Man City 3-2 Aston Villa
Getty Images
Manchester City staged a stunning late comeback with three goals in five minutes to beat Aston Villa and win the Premier League as their title chances looked to be slipping away amid dramatic scenes at Etihad Stadium.
Pep Guardiola's side needed victory to secure their fourth title in five seasons but were facing the prospect of ending the season empty-handed as goals either side of the interval from Matty Cash and Philippe Coutinho put Villa 2-0 ahead and in control.
It looked as if Villa manager Steven Gerrard might help his former club Liverpool secure the title - until City turned the game on its head in an atmosphere bordering on hysteria.
Ilkay Gundogan, on as a substitute for Bernardo Silva, gave City hope with a far-post header in the 76th minute, and Etihad Stadium was a wall of noise when Rodri drove a low finish past Villa keeper Robin Olsen two minutes later.
The title-winning recovery was complete with nine minutes left as Gundogan once again arrived at the far post to put City in front, the decisive contribution on this nerve-shredding final day.
If Manchester City thought they'd been through it all 10 years ago to win their first Premier League title, they had another thing coming.
With 20 minutes to go against Aston Villa, they were 2-0 down and Liverpool needed only to score against Wolves to steal the day. In the end, their victory was irrelevent.
But just like against QPR, City rallied; they score three times in five minutes and completed another stunning comeback. It was a day packed with the sort of drama that only the Premier League's final day can produce.
Leeds survived at the bottom, too, with Burnley going down, and Tottenham secured their Champions League qualification ahead of Arsenal.
We'll run the rule over everything throughout the day, but let's dive right in with events at the Etihad...
'Even by City's standards, this was remarkable'
Man City 3-2 Aston Villa
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer
Grealish thrilled to win title in 'perfect way'
Man City 3-2 Aston Villa
If Manchester City thought they'd been through it all 10 years ago to win their first Premier League title, they had another thing coming.
With 20 minutes to go against Aston Villa, they were 2-0 down and Liverpool needed only to score against Wolves to steal the day. In the end, their victory was irrelevent.
But just like against QPR, City rallied; they score three times in five minutes and completed another stunning comeback. It was a day packed with the sort of drama that only the Premier League's final day can produce.
Leeds survived at the bottom, too, with Burnley going down, and Tottenham secured their Champions League qualification ahead of Arsenal.
We'll run the rule over everything throughout the day, but let's dive right in with events at the Etihad...