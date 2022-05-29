Women's Scottish Cup final - Celtic v Glasgow City build-up

The sides have met four times this campaign. Three times in the league and of course, the League Cup final back in December.
City have been victorious in the last two meetings, picking up a 2-1 and 2-0 win along the way as they looked to push eventual league winners, Rangers, right to the end.
The maiden meet of the season in September ended 2-2, with City throwing away a first-half, two-goal lead, which came courtesy of Clare Shine and Lauren Davidson. An Olivia Chance brace after the break earned a point for Fran Alonso's side.
Road to the final
Glasgow City v Celtic (16:10)
Both sides have been relentless on their route to today's final.
City have scored 26 goals in their four games, while conceding just once. That goal came in their semi-final win over Partick Thistle, which ended, 3-1. Eileen Gleeson's side have netted more than any other side in this year's competition.
Celtic have racked up their fair share of goals, too. Fran Alonso's side put 12 past Edinburgh City in the Last 32 and had to overcome Champions, Rangers, in the next round. Hearts took them to extra-time in the semi-final, but the Glasgow side prevailed.
Scottish Cup final Sunday
Glasgow City v Celtic (16:10)
It all comes down to this!
Welcome to our coverage of today's Women's Scottish Cup final between Glasgow City and Celtic.
We'll have you covered with all the build-up before kick-off at Tynecastle, at 16:10.
Celtic are in search of a cup double, while City are desperate not to end the season trophy-less.
