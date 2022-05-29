Women's Scottish Cup final - Celtic v Glasgow City build-up

The sides have met four times this campaign. Three times in the league and of course, the League Cup final back in December.

City have been victorious in the last two meetings, picking up a 2-1 and 2-0 win along the way as they looked to push eventual league winners, Rangers, right to the end.

The maiden meet of the season in September ended 2-2, with City throwing away a first-half, two-goal lead, which came courtesy of Clare Shine and Lauren Davidson. An Olivia Chance brace after the break earned a point for Fran Alonso's side.