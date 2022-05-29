Kelly Clark and Ode Fulutudilu
Women's Scottish Cup final - Celtic v Glasgow City build-up

preview
  1. Tale of the tape

    Glasgow City v Celtic (16:10)

    The sides have met four times this campaign. Three times in the league and of course, the League Cup final back in December.

    City have been victorious in the last two meetings, picking up a 2-1 and 2-0 win along the way as they looked to push eventual league winners, Rangers, right to the end.

    The maiden meet of the season in September ended 2-2, with City throwing away a first-half, two-goal lead, which came courtesy of Clare Shine and Lauren Davidson. An Olivia Chance brace after the break earned a point for Fran Alonso's side.

    Clare Shine, Glasgow City midfielder in action
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Clare Shine has two goals against Celtic this season, including the winner in their last encounter.
  2. Road to the final

    Glasgow City v Celtic (16:10)

    Both sides have been relentless on their route to today's final.

    City have scored 26 goals in their four games, while conceding just once. That goal came in their semi-final win over Partick Thistle, which ended, 3-1. Eileen Gleeson's side have netted more than any other side in this year's competition.

    Celtic have racked up their fair share of goals, too. Fran Alonso's side put 12 past Edinburgh City in the Last 32 and had to overcome Champions, Rangers, in the next round. Hearts took them to extra-time in the semi-final, but the Glasgow side prevailed.

  3. Scottish Cup final Sunday

    Glasgow City v Celtic (16:10)

    It all comes down to this!

    Welcome to our coverage of today's Women's Scottish Cup final between Glasgow City and Celtic.

    We'll have you covered with all the build-up before kick-off at Tynecastle, at 16:10.

    Celtic are in search of a cup double, while City are desperate not to end the season trophy-less.

    Eileen Gleeson and Fran Alonso with the women's Scottish Cup
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Fran Alonso's Celtic pipped Glasgow City in the League Cup final in December. Who will be triumphant today?
