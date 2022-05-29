Reaction to Liverpool's Champions League final defeat & stadium chaos

'Fortunate we're not talking about a major disaster'
Henry Winter
Chief Football Writer for the Times on BBC Breakfast
There was an incompetence from the authorities - there was a lack of leadership, poor stewarding, the police being twitchy. They were indiscriminately going and pepper spraying and then tear gas through the fences towards the Liverpool fans.
I was in the press box when they made the first announcement about the game being delayed because of the "late arrival of fans". Fans did not arrive late - they were arriving on time. You know that for games like this fans want to get to the ground early and some were queuing for two-three hours because of the strange configuration of the Stade de France when you come up for the Metro. That was exasperated by some of the blocks that they'd put in place.
We are fortunate that we're not talking about a major disaster this morning.
'There was a clear lack of any coherent strategy or plan'
BBC Breakfast
More from BBC Breakfast's John Watson, who has been explaining his first-hand experience from Paris: "I saw a small number of people gaining access to the stadium and evading security - you can only imagine that is because they didn't have tickets. At that point security and organisers perhaps became spooked and became concerned that we might see a repeat of some of the scenes that we saw before the Euro 2020 last summer at Wembley.
"What was clear was that there was a clear lack of any coherent strategy or plan in dealing with the number of fans that were building up at the turnstiles as organisers prevented them gaining access to the ground. They were clearly concerned that they wanted to filter out those that did and didn't have tickets. From what I could see, broadly, the Liverpool fans were doing what they were being asked to do and being kept at those entry points but there was a lack of communication about why they weren't being allowed in."
SMS Message: I was at turnstile y last night for nearly 2 hours before the game, my first final ever and there were a few french people who had got passed the first security checks who had no ticket. The authorities were a joke and put genuine fans at high risk, we got sprayed for standing still with our hands up never witnessed anything like this in my life and has last a serious imprint on not only me but the thousands of genuine fans waiting to watch our team. from Anon (please include your names on any messages)
I was at turnstile y last night for nearly 2 hours before the game, my first final ever and there were a few french people who had got passed the first security checks who had no ticket. The authorities were a joke and put genuine fans at high risk, we got sprayed for standing still with our hands up never witnessed anything like this in my life and has last a serious imprint on not only me but the thousands of genuine fans waiting to watch our team.
'It made no sense - Uefa will face serious questions'
BBC Breakfast
BBC Breakfast's John Watson has been on the programme this morning explaining his first-hand experience from Paris: "Some fans queued for hours were exposed to pepper spray and tear gas as police tried to quell the swelling number of fans that were being held at those stadium entry points. There was very little communication to the fans outside about why they weren't being allowed entry to the stadium last night.
"The claims from the Uefa that the match was delayed because of the late arrival of a number of fans certainly didn't reflect the number of fans who had waited for up to three hours to gain access.
"There will be huge questions of Uefa now and why the reasoning for the delay was the late arrival of fans when clearly many fans had been queuing for around three hours. There will also be questions about the heavy use of tear gas and pepper spray. It made no sense last night with many queuing patiently. Uefa will face serious questions."
Liverpool fan Tom Whitehurst on BBC Breakfast: "The treatment of supporters by Uefa and the police was an absolute disgrace. They were indiscriminately pepper sprayed and there were people with tickets, who arrived two and a half hours early, who were queuing up and they were charged at by riot police with shields. I had to guard my disabled son out the way - it was an absolute disgrace."
'Organisation a shambles' - Robertson
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
The organisation of the Champions League final at the Stade de France in Paris was a "shambles", according to Liverpool defender Andy Robertson.
French police said fans with fake tickets had tried to force access to the stadium but "the rapid intervention of the police allowed the return to calm".
They added they were able to disperse fans "without difficulty".
They also said there were no major incidents at fan zones in the city, although 500 people were moved on from a bar near the Liverpool fanzone at Cours de Vincennes.
'Fake tickets caused a build-up of fans'
UEFA
Here is Uefa's statement on the issues outside the ground:
"In the lead-up to the game, the turnstiles at the Liverpool end became blocked by thousands fans who had purchased fake tickets which did not work in the turnstiles. This created a build-up of fans trying to get in.
"As a result, the kick off was delayed by 35 minutes to allow as many fans as possible with genuine tickets to gain access.
"As numbers outside the stadium continued to build up after kick off, the police dispersed them with tear gas and forced them away from the stadium.
"UEFA is sympathetic to those affected by these events and will further review these matters urgently together with the French police and authorities, and with the French Football Federation."
'Supporters should not have to witness those scenes'
Liverpool
Liverpool's statement on the issues outside read:
"We are hugely disappointed at the stadium entry issues and breakdown of the security perimeter that Liverpool fans faced this evening at Stade de France.
"This is the greatest match in European football and supporters should not have to experience the scenes we have witnessed tonight.
"We have officially requested a formal investigation into the causes of these unacceptable issues."
Liverpool want investigation into 'unacceptable scenes'
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Liverpool have called for an investigation into the "unacceptable issues" faced by fans which led to their Champions League final against Real Madrid being delayed.
Uefa delayed kick-off by 36 minutes, citing "security reasons".
Police outside the ground fired tear gas as a small number of supporters tried to climb over security barriers.
Pictures had emerged in the build-up of huge crowds of fans queuing to get in.
Many claimed they had been at the stadium hours before kick-off but were stopped from getting into the ground.
"We are hugely disappointed at the stadium entry issues and breakdown of the security perimeter that Liverpool fans faced this evening at Stade de France," the Anfield club said in a statement.
"This is the greatest match in European football and supporters should not have to experience the scenes we have witnessed tonight.
"We have officially requested a formal investigation into the causes of these unacceptable issues."
Where do we even start? I suppose an overview of what happened for those that may have missed it (surely that isn't many of you, but better to be safe):
A second-half strike from winger Vinicius Jr gave Real Madrid a 1-0 win in Paris
The success gave Real Madrid a record-extending 14th European Cup
Liverpool end the season with the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, after harbouring Quadruple hopes going into the final week of the campaign
The game at the Stade de France was delayed by 36 minutes due to "security issues" with many Liverpool fans with tickets left outside
Liverpool have asked Uefa to carry out a "formal investigation" into the "unacceptable issues" that fans faced
We'll be covering all of that and much more over the next few hours.
Post update
Morning!
It's only a few hours after Liverpool's defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League final but the dust is already starting to settle.
They've got the small matter of a pre-planned parade round the city from 16:00 BST today so stick with us for all the reaction to the game, the latest from "security issues" that caused the 36-minute delay to kick-off and then we'll have updates from the parade later too.
Basically if you want to know anything about last night or get more reaction this is THE place to be.
A second-half strike from winger Vinicius Jr gave Real Madrid a 1-0 win in Paris
The success gave Real Madrid a record-extending 14th European Cup
Liverpool end the season with the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, after harbouring Quadruple hopes going into the final week of the campaign
The game at the Stade de France was delayed by 36 minutes due to "security issues" with many Liverpool fans with tickets left outside
Liverpool have asked Uefa to carry out a "formal investigation" into the "unacceptable issues" that fans faced
'It was an absolute disgrace'
Liverpool fan Tom Whitehurst on BBC Breakfast: "The treatment of supporters by Uefa and the police was an absolute disgrace. They were indiscriminately pepper sprayed and there were people with tickets, who arrived two and a half hours early, who were queuing up and they were charged at by riot police with shields. I had to guard my disabled son out the way - it was an absolute disgrace."
'Organisation a shambles' - Robertson
The organisation of the Champions League final at the Stade de France in Paris was a "shambles", according to Liverpool defender Andy Robertson.
Uefa delayed kick-off by more than half an hour for "security reasons", adding the problem was thousands of fans trying to get in with fake tickets.
Robertson says he had given a ticket to a friend but he was denied entry for the game which Real Madrid won 1-0.
"One of my mates got told it was a fake which I assure you it wasn't," he said.
"It was a shambles really," the Scot told BBC Sport.
Read more from Robertson.
French police said fans with fake tickets had tried to force access to the stadium but "the rapid intervention of the police allowed the return to calm".
They added they were able to disperse fans "without difficulty".
They also said there were no major incidents at fan zones in the city, although 500 people were moved on from a bar near the Liverpool fanzone at Cours de Vincennes.
'Fake tickets caused a build-up of fans'
UEFA
Here is Uefa's statement on the issues outside the ground:
"In the lead-up to the game, the turnstiles at the Liverpool end became blocked by thousands fans who had purchased fake tickets which did not work in the turnstiles. This created a build-up of fans trying to get in.
"As a result, the kick off was delayed by 35 minutes to allow as many fans as possible with genuine tickets to gain access.
"As numbers outside the stadium continued to build up after kick off, the police dispersed them with tear gas and forced them away from the stadium.
"UEFA is sympathetic to those affected by these events and will further review these matters urgently together with the French police and authorities, and with the French Football Federation."
'Supporters should not have to witness those scenes'
Liverpool
Liverpool's statement on the issues outside read:
"We are hugely disappointed at the stadium entry issues and breakdown of the security perimeter that Liverpool fans faced this evening at Stade de France.
"This is the greatest match in European football and supporters should not have to experience the scenes we have witnessed tonight.
"We have officially requested a formal investigation into the causes of these unacceptable issues."
Liverpool want investigation into 'unacceptable scenes'
Liverpool have called for an investigation into the "unacceptable issues" faced by fans which led to their Champions League final against Real Madrid being delayed.
Uefa delayed kick-off by 36 minutes, citing "security reasons".
Police outside the ground fired tear gas as a small number of supporters tried to climb over security barriers.
Pictures had emerged in the build-up of huge crowds of fans queuing to get in.
Many claimed they had been at the stadium hours before kick-off but were stopped from getting into the ground.
"We are hugely disappointed at the stadium entry issues and breakdown of the security perimeter that Liverpool fans faced this evening at Stade de France," the Anfield club said in a statement.
"This is the greatest match in European football and supporters should not have to experience the scenes we have witnessed tonight.
"We have officially requested a formal investigation into the causes of these unacceptable issues."
'A miserable night on every level imaginable'
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer
Liverpool's magnificent season once offered up the tantalising prospect of a historic quadruple only to end amid the chaos of Paris with a lop-sided mixture of emotions.
This was a miserable night for Liverpool and their supporters on every level imaginable as Real Madrid did what they do best and won the Champions League for a 14th time.
Real's 1-0 win, secured by Vinicius Junior's 59th-minute winner, etched coach Carlo Ancelotti's name into the history books indelibly with his record fourth triumph as a coach in this tournament.
For Liverpool, it capped six days of desperate disappointment after missing out on the Premier League to Manchester City by a single point then losing to this experienced, street-smart Real team.
Read more of Phil's post-match thoughts.
Real stretch further clear
Last night saw Real Madrid win a record-extending 14th European Cup.
This might be the most remarkable yet considering they've beaten Paris St-Germain, Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool along the way.
Last night was potentially their most accomplished performance in the knockout stage considering their rescue jobs in the last 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals.
Vinicius' goal the difference in Paris
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer
Liverpool's bid to claim the Champions League trophy for the seventh time ended in bitter disappointment as Vinicius Jr's second-half winner gave Real Madrid victory in Paris.
Jurgen Klopp's side ran into a one-man wall of defiance as Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois produced one of the great individual performances to thwart Liverpool time and again.
Mohamed Salah, seeking revenge for his early departure through injury in the 2018 final against Real, was denied six times by Courtois who was simply unbeatable.
The victory also sees Carlo Ancelotti make history by becoming the first coach to win a fourth Champions League title.
Read the full report.
Where do we even start? I suppose an overview of what happened for those that may have missed it (surely that isn't many of you, but better to be safe):
We'll be covering all of that and much more over the next few hours.
Morning!
It's only a few hours after Liverpool's defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League final but the dust is already starting to settle.
They've got the small matter of a pre-planned parade round the city from 16:00 BST today so stick with us for all the reaction to the game, the latest from "security issues" that caused the 36-minute delay to kick-off and then we'll have updates from the parade later too.
Basically if you want to know anything about last night or get more reaction this is THE place to be.
Join us.