Reaction to Liverpool's Champions League final defeat & stadium chaos

There was an incompetence from the authorities - there was a lack of leadership, poor stewarding, the police being twitchy. They were indiscriminately going and pepper spraying and then tear gas through the fences towards the Liverpool fans.

I was in the press box when they made the first announcement about the game being delayed because of the "late arrival of fans". Fans did not arrive late - they were arriving on time. You know that for games like this fans want to get to the ground early and some were queuing for two-three hours because of the strange configuration of the Stade de France when you come up for the Metro. That was exasperated by some of the blocks that they'd put in place.

We are fortunate that we're not talking about a major disaster this morning.