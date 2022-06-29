Watch: Women's U19 Euros - Sweden v England

The Czech Republic host the Women’s U19 European Championship with eight teams chasing the trophy. Eight teams will be split into two groups of four, contesting the opening stages.

This is the 19th edition of the competition after a three year break due to Covid-19. France are the record title winners with five wins in total, they last won the title in 2019.

England were runners up in 2013 and won the competition in 2009.

England were drawn in group B with Norway, Sweden and Germany.