Watch: Women's U19 Euros semi-final - Norway v France

The Czech Republic host the Women’s U19 European Championship with eight teams chasing the trophy. Eight teams will be split into two groups of four, contesting the opening stages.

This is the 19th edition of the competition after a three year break due to Covid-19. France are the record title winners with five wins in total, they last won the title in 2019.

Norway have been runners-up on four occasions, in 2001, 2003, 2008 and 2011.