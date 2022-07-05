Watch: Women's U19 Euros semi-final - Norway v France

The Czech Republic host the Women’s U19 European
Championship with eight teams chasing the trophy. Eight teams will be split
into two groups of four, contesting the opening stages.
This is the 19th edition of the competition after a three
year break due to Covid-19. France are the record title winners with five wins
in total, they last won the title in 2019.
Norway have been runners-up on four
occasions, in 2001, 2003, 2008 and 2011.
How can I watch the U19s European Championships?
BBC iPlayer
All of the U19s European Championship action
will be available live across BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & App.
Wednesday 6 July – Norway v France, 16:15 BST
How to get into football?
BBC Sport
The beautiful game. The national game. The world game.
Football is a phenomenon. Hundreds of millions of people
across the globe live and breathe it, playing it with their friends and
watching their heroes.
But don't be content to just watch it. Lace up your boots
and get your foot on the ball to take part in perhaps the most easily
accessible sport there is.
Football gives you an all-round workout. Players run, kick,
dodge, sprint and jump, and constantly twisting and turning your body increases
endurance, promotes agility and develops physical co-ordination.
Football also promotes teamwork on and off the pitch, as
many teams socialise together.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
What are the women's U19s European Championships?
The Czech Republic host the Women’s U19 European Championship with eight teams chasing the trophy. Eight teams will be split into two groups of four, contesting the opening stages.
This is the 19th edition of the competition after a three year break due to Covid-19. France are the record title winners with five wins in total, they last won the title in 2019.
Norway have been runners-up on four occasions, in 2001, 2003, 2008 and 2011.
How can I watch the U19s European Championships?
BBC iPlayer
All of the U19s European Championship action will be available live across BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & App.
Wednesday 6 July – Norway v France, 16:15 BST
How to get into football?
BBC Sport
The beautiful game. The national game. The world game.
Football is a phenomenon. Hundreds of millions of people across the globe live and breathe it, playing it with their friends and watching their heroes.
But don't be content to just watch it. Lace up your boots and get your foot on the ball to take part in perhaps the most easily accessible sport there is.
Football gives you an all-round workout. Players run, kick, dodge, sprint and jump, and constantly twisting and turning your body increases endurance, promotes agility and develops physical co-ordination.
Football also promotes teamwork on and off the pitch, as many teams socialise together.